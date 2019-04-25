Continental Gold: Fundamental Misunderstanding Of Risk Leaves It Attractively Valued

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Inversiones Apartado as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Junior development stage gold miner Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) has been attracting considerable negative attention after a range of security and other incidents impacted its operations in Colombia. These have generated considerable uncertainty surrounding the outlook for the miner leading to claims from some pundits that it is heavily overvalued, especially from a risk standpoint. This has led to a wide range of claims from other pundits that Continental Gold should be shorted or ignored as an investment.

Those views however appear to rest a range of flawed assumptions and lack of understanding of the operating environment in Colombia. There are a range of indicators that the miner will soar once commercial operations at its flagship Buritica project in northwestern Colombia commences and that it is heavily undervalued compared to the net present value of its proven and probable gold reserves.

Blowout in development costs

A key issue that was weighing heavily on Continental Gold’s market value was its announcement in its third quarter 2018 MD&A that it required additional capital of between US$86 and US$126 million to complete development of the Buritica mine. That is a tremendous increase and is not merely a rounding error or a marginal increase to the US$35 million of contingency capital originally budgeted.

That definitely fueled fears about whether Buritica can be successfully completed on schedule and within some semblance of its original budget. While this is not unusual for a project of the scale and quality of Buritica in an emerging gold mining jurisdiction like Colombia, it does make it imperative to understand how the additional capital required impacts the projects NPV.

It is also important to note that the miner was able to successfully raise the required finance acquiring US$175 million through issuing debentures and a gold and silver stream. Interestingly, senior gold miner Newmont elected to invest US$50 million in a convertible debenture which if the miner exercises its rights and converts it to stock will lift its equity in Continental Gold from 19.9% to around 28%.

A further US$25 million was issued in debentures and the remaining US$100 million obtained through a gold and silver stream with Red Kite Mining Finance.

Importantly, Continental Gold has the right to buy back that stream for US$80 million before 31 December 2021 net of any gold stream net cash flows received. If the Buritica mine performs as anticipated there is every likelihood that Continental Gold will buyback the stream enhancing its profitability and upside available for investors.

Increased all-in sustaining costs

Another factor weighing on Continental Gold’s stock is that projected all-in sustaining costs (AISCs) have risen from an estimated average of U$492 per ounce produced over the life of the mine to around US$600 an ounce. It is not unusual for AISCs to rise during the development of an ore body notably because additional drilling, engineering and construction work gives greater insight into operational expenses. Such a large $108 spike in AISCs will have a marked impact on Continental Gold’s margins and the NPV for Buritica.

The appropriate discount rate to determine the net-present-value (NPV).

The next question investors need to consider is whether it is appropriate to only use AISCs when conducting an NPV for this type of project. The application of an appropriate discount rate when valuing mining products is something which has been debated for years. The industry stock standard Preliminary Economic Assessments ((PEAs)) and NPVs typically utilize a 5% discount rate regardless of whether it is appropriate and correctly reflects the cost of capital.

The mandatory 5% rate used in accordance with industry methodology just doesn’t feel right, particularly in the case of Continental Gold which is operating in a higher risk jurisdiction than North America. This makes it imperative for investors to determine the true cost of capital or the risks associated for this type of project in a country with a long history of conflict, corruption and regulatory inconsistency like Colombia.

At this point it is probably work noting that the oil industry uses a standard 10% discount rate when calculating the NPV of oil reserves, but this can be adjusted to reflect risk and capital costs. For Continental Gold I have elected to use 10% rather than 5% as the discount rate because it more accurately reflects the cost of capital and degree of risk associated with the Buritica project which is located in a geopolitically unstable jurisdiction.

What is the appropriate degree of country and/or geopolitical risk?

Some pundits on Seeking Alpha have claimed that the degree of risk associated with Colombia and Continental Gold is very high, especially in the wake of the attacks which left three geologists dead in September 2018. While operating in Colombia does entail accepting far greater risk than operating in other South America countries such as Chile, Argentina and Peru or developed nations it is not as high as some pundits would have investors believe.

Not only is Colombia South America’s longest established and continuous democracy but the government, particularly after the "deregulation of the economy in 2002", is quite business friendly. Attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) particularly for the crucial oil industry has become a key driver of government policy. This has extended into the mining sector with Bogota desperately seeking to attract considerable investment into a country which possesses similar mineral potential to Peru. That arose because of the sustained oil price collapse which commenced in late-2014 and has had a sharp impact on fiscal revenues and GDP growth.

The government’s determination to reduce the reliance upon oil as a key growth driver and attract significant amounts of FDI for the mining and agricultural sectors helps to ensure that the regulatory environment remains stable. There also appears to be many misunderstandings and a lack of any true comprehension of country risk when investing in Colombia.

The regulatory environment for mining is stable and transparent. An October 2018 decision by the nation’s highest legal body Colombia’s Constitutional Court s significantly bolstered that stability. The court ruled that local community referendums can’t block energy or mining projects, removing a key obstacle that has alarmed foreign oil and mining companies in the past.

Duque has also pledged to enhance security for oil and mining companies operating in the Andean nation, although security does remain a problem in many remote regions. This has given a new sense of confidence to many energy and mining companies operating in Colombia, but problems remain, and a lack of security is a key but manageable risk.

The volume of FARC dissidents who have either refused to demobilize or rearmed coupled with the ELN ratcheting up hostile activities has caught Bogota off-guard. The attack upon Continental Gold’s employees at its Berlin property, which saw three geologists murdered, underscores the security risks that mining companies face in Colombia.

Another factor to be considered which Continental Gold has experienced first hand is changing regulatory requirements, particularly regarding the management of waste water emissions. It was the implementation of stricter requirements for the treatment of waste water which was responsible for scope changes being made to the Buritica project in late 2018 which added $74 million to preproduction capital costs.

Those costs were broken down as follows:

enhanced water treatment plant to meet new discharge regulations - $50 million;

water pipelines - $3.5 million;

tailings dam - $12 million; and

110-kilowatt power transmission line - $8.5 million.

Clearly, mining and environmental regulations are somewhat uncertain and are evolving in Colombia as the volume of investment increases, but the risk this poses is offset by Bogota’s desire to make attract more FDI for the development of the precious metals industry.

It is difficult to see Continental Gold requiring further preproduction capital for the project with it recently raising $175 million which included a buffer for contingencies of $49 million.

Putting it all together

To understand Continental Gold’s true indicative value, I have constructed a discounted cash flow model using a series of forecast that are predominantly based upon the base case assumptions set out in the miner’s PEA. The key assumptions are listed in the table below.

Source: author's own work.

After using those assumptions, the fair value for Continental Gold when using the base case assumed gold price of $1,267 per ounce is $3.94 per share as per the table below.

Source: author's own work.

This indicates that there is 88% upside on offer for investors when using a 10% discount rate which appears to be more appropriate given that it more accurately reflects the degree of risk and price of capital than the industry standard 5%.

Clearly, Continental Gold’s value changes based upon the average price of gold as the table below shows.

Source: author's own work.

If the price of gold rises then the miner’s value also increases proportionally, making it a great play for investors seeking to bet on higher gold.

As can be seen from the table taken from Continental Gold’s April 2019 presentation, its value is lagging that of Lundin Gold which is developing the Fruta del Norte project in neighboring Ecuador which possesses similar characteristics to Buritica.

Source: Continental Gold Corporate Presentation

That further emphasizes the considerable upside on offer to investors.

Risks to the thesis

Like any investment in a development stage miner, investing in Continental Gold is not risk free. The key risks to my bullish investment thesis are:

a significant decline in the value of gold to below $1,000 an ounce which would make the Buritica project essentially unecononmic to operate;

a sudden turnaround in the government approach to mining such as a marked increase in regulation causing preproduction costs to blow out substantially;

a sharp increase in insecurity in remote regional areas caused by the peace deal with the FARC being abolished and/or the central government being unable to effectively control those areas; and

any significant blowout in the timetable for construction and commissioning caused by significant changes in the regulatory or security environment.

If two or more of those events occurred at a material level it would impact the viability of the Buritica project and my bullish investment thesis.

Bottom-line

The fact that the financing issues have been resolved combined with a firm commitment from the Colombian government to enhance security as well as the significant progress made to date for the Buritica mine makes Continental Gold an attractive investment. From my perspective, there is every sign that on the mine being commissioned and successfully commencing commercial production that Continental Gold will double in value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.