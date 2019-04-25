"Good Enough" Is Good Enough To Keep The Rally Going At Sandvik

Results in the SMS tooling business were better than expected and management commentary suggests that the weakness in the auto end-market isn't spreading quickly into other industrial segments.

Sandvik shares have been exceptionally strong on improving sentiment toward industrials, and a small revenue and operating earnings miss doesn't seem to have bothered the bulls.

Although I thought Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) (SAND.ST) looked beaten down in late January on mounting worries of a global economic slowdown, particularly in manufacturing end-markets, I didn’t expect the 25% rally in the shares since then – a rally that has seen Sandvik’s share roughly double the average strong move in industrials over that same time. Clearly investors are feeling better about the global economy, and Sandvik’s results would lend support to the idea that the weakness in autos hasn’t really spread all that far yet.

It’s much harder to argue that Sandvik is in any way beaten down or overlooked now. While Sanvik’s results, and those of other industrials and multi-industrials that have reported so far, would suggest a softer landing than I’d expected, these shares are now basically counting on a stronger second half that I think may still be too ambitious.

A Miss, But Not A Bad One

I think it’s testament to the change in sentiment regarding industrials that not only did Sandvik not produce a beat-and-raise quarter, it actually missed … and the stock went up anyway.

Revenue rose 6% as reported and 3% on an organic basis, missing expectations by about 1%. Sandvik Machining Systems (or SMS) saw a 1% decline in revenue that was about 2% better than expected, and the underlying results were actually a little better still after adjusting for customer destocking in tungsten powder. Sales were up 9% in North America, but down 1% in the EU and down 7% Asia, with management once again pointing to weakness in auto and some incremental softness in other “general industrial” markets.

In the mining and construction business (Sandvik Mining and Rock, or SMRT), revenue rose 6% on strong growth in the mining business, but results still came in about 3% short of expectations. The Materials Technology business (or SMT) is rather more a “who cares?” segment now, and one that the company will likely look to sell, but revenue was nevertheless up 4% this quarter (missing by 5%).

Gross margin improved by 80bp, but 7% growth in operating income still came in about 1% below expectations and operating margin improved only 20bp. SMS showed segment-level profit growth (up 5%) and beat expectations by 1%, while SMRT grew 28% and still missed by about 5%. SMT saw 17% earnings contraction.

Peer reports are still somewhat lacking as of this writing, but the performance in the SMS business certainly stands out from what companies leveraged to machine tools (like Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) and Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY)) have been reporting, though the idea of iffy demand in China and weaker auto demand holds up. The main difference is that Yaskawa and Fanuc are leveraged to the finished tools, while Sandvik is leveraged to the cutting surfaces used by those tools; what that tells me is that actual industrial/manufacturing activity hasn’t slowed as much as capex spending on new tools.

As far as the mining business goes, Sandvik’s performance seems subdued relative to the strong growth reported by Caterpillar’s (NYSE:CAT) mining business, but those are very different businesses in terms of above/underground mining, commodity mix, and so on. All told, though, Sandvik’s results should be encouraging for Metso (OTCQX:MXCYY) (due to report Thursday April 24), Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY), and Weir (OTCPK:WEIGY).

Orders Could Be Seen As Encouraging

Sandvik reported 6% organic growth in orders, led by 23% growth in SMT and 9% growth in SMRT, with particularly strong growth in mining orders. All told, company-wide orders were 3% higher than expected, with SMRT also about 3% ahead.

Turning to SMS, orders were down 1%, the first order decline in 10 quarters, but still 3% better than expected. While management has taken an “is what it is” attitude about the weakness in the auto end-market, particularly in China, they did say that demand so far in the second quarter has been consistent with the trends in the first quarter.

If that holds up, it looks like the industrial markets may be seeing a softer landing than I’d expected. Honeywell (NYSE:HON) talked about uncertainty in short-cycle markets when they reported, and Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) disappointed with its earnings, but so far the general trend in industrial earnings reports has been better than expected. It remains to be seen whether this softer landing will follow on to the expected second half rebound (Dover (NYSE:DOV) was reluctant to raise guidance despite a strong first quarter).

“General industrial” is around half of Sandvik’s SMS business, so the results of this business do give some valuable insight into broader trends. So far, then, things are looking better than expected (supporting the big rally in industrial stocks), but a host of companies are due to report on Thursday, including 3M (NYSE:MMM), Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY), and Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) that will provide further detail on the underlying trends in the broadly-defined “general industrial” segment.

The Outlook

So far Sandvik is on track for a better 2019 than I’d expected, but I do think it’s worth noting that Sandvik did miss on both the revenue and operating earnings lines (though SMS beat on both lines). I’m not throwing in the towel yet on my concerns about a global slowdown in manufacturing, but I will acknowledge that it’s looking better so far than I’d expected.

For Sandvik specifically, I’m reluctant to make big changes to my model now, and there will likely be refreshed guidance at the upcoming annual meeting. I’m still modeling long-term revenue growth around 4% (in line with the long-term historical trend) and FCF growth around 5% (also in line), even though the company faces some serious challenges from structural changes in the tooling business, including a move away from internal combustion engines.

Sandvik is no longer priced appealingly on the basis of discounted cash flow, but a margin/returns-driven EV/EBITDA approach is more forgiving and I don’t think the shares are outrageously expensive.

The Bottom Line

Although an EV/EBITDA valuation approach does still leave some upside, I’m not comfortable chasing this rally. I think expectations for companies in the industrial sector are too high now and I think it’s hard to see where these companies will generate enough growth to continue this recent pace of appreciation. While I still regard Sandvik as a fine company, I’m not nearly so bullish after this run and this is a name that I’d reconsider on a pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.