How Long Til Bulls Lose Control?

The equity bulls seemingly remain in firm control but earnings, and the on-going weakness in leading indicators like Lumber need to be watched closely.

Strength remains in tech and cyclicals while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are back at all-time highs.

This is the Lead-Lag Report or 4/24/19.

Below is an assessment of the performance of some of the most important sectors and asset classes relative to each other, with an interpretation of what underlying market dynamics may be signaling about the future direction of risk-taking by investors. The below charts are all price ratios which show the underlying trend of the numerator relative to the denominator. A rising price ratio means the numerator is outperforming (up more/down less) the denominator.

Leaders: Q1 Earnings Keeping Investors Happy

Technology (XLK) – The Beat Goes On

Comments: There’s not much to say about the tech sector that hasn’t been said already. The latest economic data continues to reinforce the steadily growth narrative and investors remain comfortable adding risk to their portfolios. Add a good start to the Q1 earnings season and the momentum has the legs to continue.

Consumer Discretionary (XLY) – Earnings-Fueled Momentum

Comments: Market watchers have been concerned that S&P 500 companies will post negative earnings growth in Q1. Not only have early results come in better than expected, there’s still a chance they could post positive growth overall. That optimism has investors feeling more bullish about retail and consumer spending. Cyclicals took a bit of a break in the past week but the longer trend still looks good.

Industrials (XLI) – Which Way Does It Want To Go?

Comments: It’s hard to tell whether or not the industrial group wants to make a sustainable move. Industrial production numbers have been trending lower but remain well into expansionary territory. Manufacturing output also suggests a slow growth environment. Similar data from overseas offers encouraging signs which has helped push the group north in the past month but this is a sector that has struggled to establish a firm direction.

Financials (XLF) – Finally Some Help From The Yield Curve

Comments: The financial sector has struggled mightily over the past year but it’s starting to show signs of leadership once again. The closely watched Treasury yield spreads which market pundits have used to argue for a future recession have normalized again and rising rates on the long end of the curve have improved the prospects for banks. We’ve seen these kind of bounces several times in the past year but a sustained move above its 20-day moving average would be a bullish sign.

Communication Services (XLC) – It’s All About Social Media

Comments: Social media stocks have driven gains in this sector over the past month with Twitter, Facebook and Snap all up double-digits just in the past few weeks. Earnings have generally been good so far but this week’s report from Facebook, which accounts for nearly 20% of the sector, will be a key driver of where it goes from here.

Junk Debt (JNK) – Bulls In Control

Comments: High yield bonds have been an incredibly steady riser for about three months now and continue to push higher as the economy remains favorable. The VIX which is down to around 12 and sitting at six-month lows could continue to support higher prices as the junk bond correlation to equities continues to rise.

Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (IPE) – A Quick “V”

Comments: TIPS have caught some bids lately as long-term Treasury yields have risen 20 basis points from their March lows. Inflation remains non-existent but higher rates pushed bond traders to the relative safety of TIPS. If Treasury yields continue to rise towards the key 3% level again, TIPS could be an attractive landing spot.

Laggards: Dumping Defensive and Shunning Safe Havens

Small-Caps (SLY) – The Rallies Keep Fading

Comments: Small-caps have had a solid year by all accounts posting gains of 14% so far in 2019, but they’ve been unable to catch a break relative to their large-cap brethren. Three times in the past year they’ve spiked only to give up that outperformance soon after. Investors have given preference to quality stocks all year which has kept them going back to the more mature, established names.

Materials (XLB) – Lower Highs

Comments: Like industrials, materials stocks continue to bounce around relative to the S&P 500. The sector has benefited from a resurgence in commodities and the rise in both oil and iron ore prices although that hasn’t translated yet into outperformance. The underlying macro environment for the group has improved although it appears somewhat overlooked given investor appetite instead for growth stocks.

Real Estate (XLRE) – Hitting A Ceiling

Comments: The real estate sector was one of the market’s best performers for much of 2019 but lately it’s gone from leader to laggard. It’s been a victim of the broader trade out of defensive sectors and a general housing market that has demonstrated some weakness lately. New home sales have risen but housing starts and existing home sales continue to decline.

Health Care (XLV) – No Relief In Sight

Comments: The healthcare sector continues to struggle as the government tries to rein in drug prices and reform the healthcare market. The group now trails the S&P 500 by a remarkable 16% year-to-date. Healthcare has had one of the better starts to the Q1 earnings season and could be an interesting value proposition based just on the fundamentals.

Utilities (XLU) – No Love For Defensive Trades

Comments: Utilities continue to lag as the preference for high beta stocks intensifies. I stated in a recent report that “utilities and their high debt levels could be positively affected by falling rates.” That proved to be short-term in nature as the underperformance of utilities has corresponded closely to the subsequent rise in Treasury yields.

Energy (XLE) – Trading In A Tight Range

Comments: Energy stocks and oil prices tend to be highly correlated but that hasn’t been the case in 2019. Oil prices are up nearly 50% this year but energy stocks are up only 20%. Temporary political sanctions and government actions instead of a genuine increase in demand could be tempering enthusiasm for the sector. It’s keeping pace with the S&P 500 but thus far has failed to produce the type of gains that would typically be expected.

Consumer Staples (XLP) – Struggling To Break Higher

Comments: The consumer staples sector has held up better than some of its defensive peers but it’s still failing to keep up with the broader market. The risk-on nature of the markets right now has traders largely ignoring the staples group despite relatively solid quarterly results from the likes of Kimberly-Clark, Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble.

Emerging Markets (EEM) – Hanging Tough

Comments: Investors continue to prefer domestic equities but emerging markets have established a nice little base here relative to the United States. A potentially resurgent Chinese economy has been helping drive short-term gains. Some of the more attractive value opportunities reside in the emerging markets area. The combined $7.5 billion in year-to-date net inflows going to the combination of the two big iShares emerging markets ETFs suggest that investors moving to take advantage of those opportunities.

Europe, Australasia, and the Far East (EFA) – Hurting In Europe

Comments: Developed foreign markets continue to underperform as Germany, France and Italy teeter perilously close to recession. Brexit concerns look to have subsided for the time being but remain a longer-term risk. The EFA/SPY ratio currently sits near the lowest level in EFA’s 17-year history.

Bonds (TLH) – Rotation Into Stocks Continues

Comments: Treasuries have posted modest year-to-date returns but continue to lag well behind equities. The rise in Treasury yields over the past four weeks as recessionary fears have waned has exacerbated the declines. Jobs, GDP and manufacturing data still look relatively strong and could force this ratio down even further.

Long Bonds (TLH) – The Yield Curve Turns

Comments: The rise in yields on the long-end of the curve has resulted in a reversal of course in the strength of T-bonds. The expansion of Treasury spreads has been a net negative for long bonds and the rotation out of safe haven assets into equities will be an added headwind.

Conclusion?

As long as economic data remains strong, investors appear poised to add to equity positions and reduce fixed income. Strength remains in tech and cyclicals while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are back at all-time highs. The equity bulls seemingly remain in firm control but earnings, and the on-going weakness in leading indicators like Lumber need to be watched closely. As I mentioned in my recent Real Vision interview - something is wrong with certain relationships.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.