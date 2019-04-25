A 'Boring' Quarter At Bank OZK Is Just Fine

Bank OZK could be vulnerable to more short-term growth headwinds, and credit worries continue to dog the story, but the long-term valuation looks interesting.

Bank OZK (OZK) has had a rough 12-24 months relative to the “average” bank stock, as investors have grown increasingly worried about OZK’s heavy exposure to riskier construction lending, and particularly in markets like New York City and Miami, as well as its high beta funding structure. While the shares have continued to underperform over the last three months, operating performance has at least settled down.

If a significant recession is right around the corner (or just a rough period in commercial real estate), Bank OZK will have problems – the bank’s underwriting has always been sound, but it’s tough to thrive if and when your neighborhood is on fire. If the bank can navigate this cycle without significant losses and maintain a long-term core earnings growth rate in the high-single digits, though, the valuation on these shares is pretty interesting today.

Pretty Much A No-Drama Quarter

Bank OZK shareholders got a little whipsawed over the last few quarters, but first quarter results were pretty sedate relative to expectations. The bank posted a small beat ($0.02) on a core basis, and there wasn’t much that needs a lot of untangling or explanation.

Revenue rose about 3% yoy and contracted more than 2% qoq, coming in about 1% short of expectations. Net interest income was fine, growing 4% yoy and contracting 1% qoq, coming in about 1% better than expected. Average earning asset growth continues to be well ahead of the pace of a “normal” bank (up more than 7% yoy and almost 2% qoq), and net interest margin contracted 16bp yoy and 2bp qoq.

Bank OZK’s NIM does require a little explanation/untangling. NIM (and thus net interest income) benefitted from certain adjustments like amortization of deferred loan fees, minimum interest payments, and prepayment penalties, and although these aren’t one-time items, they can be volatile. Consequently, OZK’s NII this quarter wasn’t quite as strong as it first appears, but then again there will be quarters where those items go the other way and make the results look weaker than they are.

Fee income fell 7% yoy and almost 13% qoq, missing expectations by about 9%. For a bank like SunTrust (STI) or Regions (RF), that sort of fee income miss would be significant, but fee income is a small part of the OZK story (even if management would like to grow it over time).

Operating expense growth came in at 3% yoy and 2% qoq, about as expected. Pre-provision profit rose 2% yoy, beating expectations by about 1%. Although core EPS declined slightly from the year-ago period, tangible book value per share grew roughly 13% from the year-ago period.

Credit Still Looks Clean, But Questions Will Linger On Loan Growth, Quality, And Pricing

Bank OZK did a little better than expected with loan growth, reported 5% overall yoy growth in loans on a period-end basis and nearly 8% growth on an average basis. The sequential comparisons were more similar at roughly 2% growth. With those loan numbers, Bank OZK did better than average for small banks, self-originated loans were up 14% yoy and nearly 4% qoq, offsetting a sizable decline in purchased loans.

Construction and CRE lending was restrained this quarter, with construction loans down 7% yoy and CRE down 3%. On a quarterly basis, construction loans increased 2%, while CRE was down 3%. Multifamily loans grew considerably (up 144% and 22%), and consumer lending continues to grow rapidly as well (up 48% and up 4%) as OZK management is actively trying to diversify into this category. Unfunded closed loan balances declined 8% year over year, but rose 2% qoq – the first sequential growth in about two years.

Benchmarking OZK to “peers” can be challenging, but looking at other C&D lending-heavy banks, Eagle (EGBN) reported over 9% yoy growth in average loans, and NYC CRE-focused Signature (SBNY) reported 12% year-over-year growth.

Although OZK’s loan yields weren’t great, there was a significant divide between originated and purchased loans. Overall loan yields improved 38bp yoy and 7bp qoq, while originated loan yields rose 50bp/10bp (purchased loan yields declined 21bp/19bp).

Turning to deposits, the story is of course mixed. Average deposits grew about 5% yoy and a little under 2% qoq, which isn’t bad, and the roughly 3.5%/1.5% growth in non-interest-bearing deposits was quite good in a quarter where most banks saw NIB erosion. That said, deposit costs continue to rise, and Bank OZK saw its overall cost of deposits rise 61bp/16bp and saw its beta rise again (to 50%). Although the Fed should be done hiking rates (which will help deposit costs), I do have some concerns that OZK could continue to see a mix shift toward more costly deposits as customer seek to improve their own interest income.

As far as credit goes, the Bank OZK story remains clean. The bank’s heavy skew toward construction and CRE lending certainly creates more credit cycle risk, but so far the actual credit experience has been quite benign. How provision expense evolves from here is a major unknown, but I would like to see a little reserve building and the bank can afford it.

The Outlook

Stronger organic loan growth was a welcome sight, but management was a little cautious about NIM going forward – acknowledging challenges in both loan and deposit pricing. Credit is also going to continue loom over the story given the bank’s heavy weighting to traditionally riskier lending – Bank OZK’s historical underwriting has been strong, but some analysts and investors won’t buy it until we’re further along the cycle and it is more obvious whether OZK truly differentiated itself on underwriting for this cycle.

Although I’m more cautious about OZK’s loan book than many more traditionally-balanced lenders, I don’t think the loan book is exactly a ticking time bomb. I think losses will be higher than the bulls are modeling, but not as high as the bears believe. My bigger concerns in the near term concern what the bank can do to manage that high deposit beta and whether they can maintain the pace of loan growth it will take to generate high single-digit pre-provision profit growth.

I’ve made changes to the model, but nothing that really changes the final valuation range all that much. If Bank OZK can generate long-term core earnings growth in the high-single digits (7% to 9%), a fair value in the high $30s still works. Likewise, both my PE and ROTE-P/TBV approaches support a high-$30s to $40 fair value range.

The Bottom Line

Unless credit costs swell (and/or loan demand falls apart), Bank OZK looks undervalued now. While I do think this bank has a very strong management team, I’m still concerned that this bank’s more aggressive profile is the wrong match for where we are in the banking cycle. In other words, it’s more of an issue of perception and sentiment than value. Patient investors who are confident in the quality of the loan book should do well from here, but the stock may not break out of this underperformance cycle for a while longer as credit concerns will remain in play for some time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.