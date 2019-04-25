Q1 2019 Post-Earnings Analysis - Northrop Grumman

We still think the 2019 outcome can beat guidance and we remain positive on the stock.

This is a Cestrian Capital Research “Ongoing Coverage” note on Northrop Grumman.

Background

As regular readers will be aware, we cover Northrop Grumman as part of our “Invest in the New Space Race” equity research service. NOC is a major player in the space market – indeed management told us all today that the company has in excess of $7bn of revenues in the space sector. In 2018, NOC acquired the largest pure-play space business, Orbital ATK, adding higher growth to the group financials as well as bolstering the company’s federal defense portfolio.

Our Initiating Coverage note on NOC can be found here >> Deep Space Acquisition - Initiating Coverage On Northrop Grumman, and we recently posted an ‘Anticipating Earnings’ note for Q1, which you can read here >> Anticipating Q1 Earnings - Northrop Grumman.

The company posted its Q1 2019 results today, delivering a slight miss on revenues and a solid beat on EPS. The share price reacted negatively, erasing the runup achieved over the prior two days.

The question now is – in the light of results, do we continue to rate NOC as a Buy-Long Term Hold as we did in our previous two notes, or move to Neutral? Also, have we identified any short-term long trading opportunities? We cover these two questions and more below.

Q1 2019 Results

Firstly, the key numbers were as below. The company missed revenue consensus number by about $100m, or a little over 1%. It beat on EPS by a little over 10%. So a very sound earnings performance and a little disappointing on the revenue line but nothing dramatic.

Sources: NOC SEC Filings, Orbital-ATK SEC Filings, Cestrian Analysis

Truth be told, we expected revenue growth to be stronger and said so in our Anticipating Earnings note. But if this is a single-quarter issue it doesn’t worry us too much. The business model of federal contracting involves many large contracts where revenue recognition is an art as much as a science, so some ups and downs each quarter don’t blow us off course as long as we see the year delivering our expected growth overall.

2019 Guidance

Turning to the guidance issued by the company today. Management reconfirmed the full year 2019 guidance issued at the end of 2018, with a modest improvement in EPS driven by a cut in interest expenses. Again, nothing to upset the apple cart.

But digging into 2019 guidance and comparing the 2019 guide to the 2018 pro-forma results throws up some questions. As a reminder, the pro-forma method imagines that in 2018 the group had been in the same form as it was during 2019 – here that requires us to model the acquisition of Orbital ATK as if it had taken place on 31 December 2017 and on 1 January 2018 the newly-enlarged company commenced operations.

And when we look at the 2019 guide compared to that pro-forma 2018, management are forecasting a reduction in revenue and operating income, by 2.0% and 2.6% respectively – see below.

Sources: NOC SEC Filings, Orbital ATK SEC Filings, Cestrian Analysis

This doesn’t ring true to us, because the growth rates for the year at the end of 2018, again on a pro forma basis vs. 2017, were +5.0% on the revenue line and +10.0% on the operating income line (net of synergies from the Orbital acquisition). You can see our workings in our Initiating Coverage note linked above, but we repeat them in the table below:

Sources: NOC SEC Filings, Orbital ATK SEC Filings, Cestrian Analysis

And as we said in our Anticipating Q1 Earnings note, we know of no particular reason why those pro forma growth rates coming out of 2018 would have dropped, still less turned negative. Everything we see in the federal defense contractor market indicates ongoing market growth – fuelled by increasing geopolitical tensions and quiet re-armament. Everything we see in the space market indicates ongoing market growth – fuelled by both defense and civilian projects. And we haven’t heard NOC warn about loss of market share or loss of key contracts, etc.

So we don’t know why 2019 full year guidance is so low.

If we take the growth rates as at the end of 2018 and apply them to 2019, here’s what the full year outturn would look like:

Sources: NOC SEC Filings, Orbital ATK SEC Filings, Cestrian Analysis

In other words a whole lot better. Now, on the conference call today management talked about sustaining growth, accelerating growth … which is at odds with their own 2019 guidance. And they said that achieving the $150m target synergies from the Orbital ATK acquisition was “on track” – and that revenue synergies – cross-selling opportunities – from the acquisition were happening faster than anticipated. So something doesn’t sit right. (You can read the conference call transcript here).

Valuation

Our best guess right now is that guidance is conservative. If that’s the case, the modest sell-off of the shares today (down a little over 4% at the end of after-hours trading) presents an opportunity to accumulate for the long term. Here’s how the valuation of the company would evolve depending on 2019 outcomes.

The TTM revenue multiples and operating income multiples would fall nicely heading toward the end of the year if the company simply sustains its 2018 egress growth rate. And our numbers above ignore cash generation through the year (we hold the 31 March 2019 net debt constant) – management say they will reduce debt by c.$500m this year and generate an additional $2.6bn - $3.0bn of pretax cashflow in order to do so. Even if fully $1bn of that cash goes to taxes (unlikely – this is just to illustrate the point) then the TTM multiples would fall still further to 1.62x EV/TTM Revenues and 15.2x EV/TTM Operating Income as at 31 December 2019. In other words – our balance sheet modelling above is conservative.

Rating

Right now we can’t but maintain our rating of Buy – Long Term Hold and repeat our existing 3-year price targets ($345/share base case, $399/share bull case, $280/share bear case. We continue to think that 2019 will beat management’s guidance.

Two comments on this rating.

1 - Checking our view with the company.

As our regular readers know, we like to speak with the companies that we cover. Some return our calls, some don’t. And of course when we do speak to management they can’t tell us anything that isn’t in the public domain. But their reaction to questions and their tone can help us sharpen our own modelling. We aim to speak to NOC later this quarter and if we do, we will refine our numbers based on our interpretation of what we hear. We may change our rating at that point.

2 – Short term trading opportunities.

We think the shares will oscillate between around $270-290/share for a little while. $290/share is the approximate 200-day SMA line, a line of resistance rather than support at present – the results today aren’t likely to propel the stock through a resistance line in the near future. Neither are the results likely to crater the stock – this was a 10% EPS beat with slightly improved EPS guidance after all. So we guess that $270/share is likely as far as they will fall on this particular news – a general market fall would be a different story if that happened. So best guess there might be a $15-20/share opportunity for a short-term long trade and that might happen over the next quarter or so, offering an absolute gain of say 5-7% and an IRR of say 25-30%+. Our focus is long-only, equity-only. Investors comfortable with more aggressive or more complex strategies may well be able to best those short term returns!

