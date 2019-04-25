Beyond Meat Should Be Cheap Enough - If You Believe In The Product

I was turned on to Beyond Meat (BYND) - both the stock and the actual product - by a relative recently. Truthfully, neither BYND nor the Beyond Burger fit my usual profile. I'm a happy and common red-meat eater, and my investing tastes lean more strongly toward value plays than growth stocks - and particularly recent IPOs.

But I'm intrigued on both fronts. I tried the Beyond Burger at the Epic Burger restaurant chain in Chicago - and was quite impressed. And as for BYND stock, there's an interesting growth case here, at least at the midpoint of the planned pricing range of $19-$21.

There are risks, to be sure. The stock isn't cheap, at roughly 10x EV/revenue (on a trailing twelve-month basis). We've seen more than a few 'better for you' stocks tumble in categories like gluten-free and organic food. Beyond Meat will have plenty of competition. Post-IPO trading is likely to be volatile, to say the least, given the limited financial history and the "garbage in, garbage out" problem of modeling future results.

That said, there's an intriguing case here at a reasonable price. Beyond Meat has an enormous opportunity, and if it can capitalize, BYND stock could have similarly enormous upside.

The Beyond Meat Business

Beyond Meat's business model essentially is to create plant-based meats. The company is developing alternatives for beef, chicken, and pork, but for the time being its Beyond Burger is the real driver here. 70% of gross revenue in 2018, per the S-1/A, came from the Beyond Burger, up from 48% the year before. Yellow peas are the primary protein source for the Burger, Beyond Sausage, and frozen Beyond Beef Crumbles. A newer product, Beyond Beef (a ground beef substitute), uses a blend of peas, rice proteins, and mung (a type of bean).

Beyond Meat sells at retail in supermarkets including Kroger (KR) and Amazon.com (AMZN) unit Whole Foods. Restaurant and foodservice growth has been torrid of late: the Beyond Burger was launched at 1,100 Carl's Jr. locations, and is available at TGI Fridays, A&W in Canada, and other restaurants. The company is "expecting to launch at several prominent restaurant chains in 2019", according to the filing.

The company has had some early success. Revenues in 2015 were just $8.8 million. Three years later, sales totaled nearly $88 million, 10x as much. And preliminary Q1 figures from the most recent S-1 show accelerating growth: revenue is expected to rise 197-213% year-over-year. That compares to a fourth quarter increase of 175% (calculated by subtracting full-year 2018 figures from nine-month numbers in the initial S-1) and 167% through the first three quarters of last year.

Again, even the IPO range - at which individual investors may not be able to obtain shares - is pricing in at least some of this growth. After the offering (assuming the exercise of the underwriters' option), Beyond Meat should have close to $200 million in cash net of a small amount of debt. Trailing twelve-month revenue is about $115 million, and at $20 BYND would have a market cap over $1.2 billion (including options and warrants). At $20, then, investors are paying almost 10x on an EV/revenue basis - while Beyond Meat remains unprofitable, with EBITDA losses relatively steady the last three years and averaging close to $20 million annually.

From a stock standpoint, BYND is a standard early-stage, unprofitable growth play. From a business standpoint, it's a play on changing consumer tastes. Both of those aspects of the story have pluses - and minuses.

The Qualitative Case for BYND Stock

The case for BYND, simply put, is that the company will be able to grow into its valuation relatively quickly. That case in turn relies on two key pillars: first, that the market for plant-based meat alternatives will be large enough; and second that Beyond Meat will be the winner in that market.

In terms of the market, it's likely larger than one might think at first glance. Beyond Meat's strategy isn't to target vegans and vegetarians. As the company points out in the S-1, those two groups combined account for less than 5% of the U.S. population. As such, Beyond Meat actually requests that grocers sell the product in the meat case - a strategy echoed through its sales through Carl's Jr. (who has been pushing bigger, better, and higher-calorie meat-based burgers for the last decade or so).

source: Beyond Meat S-1

The goal here isn't to have a niche product for a sliver of the U.S population. Rather, it's to target omnivores who may be looking for something lighter, healthier, or perhaps more environmentally friendly than meat - even if only on occasion. In the S-1, Beyond Meat argues that its opportunity could be compared to that of non-dairy milk products, sales of which are roughly 13% that of dairy milk. A similar penetration for plant-based meats would create an annual market in the U.S. alone worth some $35 billion.

As a consumer likely squarely in Beyond Meat's non-vegan target market, I'm sympathetic to that case from a broad standpoint, if not quite ready to assign such a hefty size to the market. I plan to eat the Beyond Burger again - I truly enjoyed it, and less as a burger substitute but rather as a slightly different type of experience. I plan to try Beyond Beef and likely the sausage as well - and would be happy to add it to my normal shopping list.

And that's sort of the key point here. If Beyond Meat can position itself almost as another part of the normal dinner rotation for many consumers - pork chops on Monday, baked chicken on Tuesday, Beyond Burger on Wednesday - the market opportunity here is substantial. In that scenario, this isn't another version of Morningstar Farms - but a legitimate competitor to animal protein-based, carnivore-targeting producers. And that trend is already playing out to some extent: Beyond Meat pointed out in the S-1 that 93% of Kroger customers over a six-month period bought Beyond Meat products and other animal-based proteins in the same trip. The 'halo' around the product (smaller environmental footprint, no animal suffering) for the oft-discussed millennial generation probably helps the cause as well.

If the market opportunity is there, the competition is going to be intense. Kellogg (K) unit Morningstar Farms has established a clear market lead in the frozen category, and Beyond Meat actually is struggling in that channel: frozen sales declined in 2018 and in the first quarter. Unilever (UL) (UN) acquired The Vegetarian Butcher in December. White Castle is selling the rival Impossible Burger (and actually garnering rave reviews for it); Restaurant Brands (QSR) unit Burger King is testing the same product. Nestle's (OTCPK:NSRGY) Incredible Burger went on sale in European supermarkets this month.

But it does seem like Beyond Meat at worst has a solid competitive position. One market forecast for 20%+ growth to a $3 billion market by 2024 suggests a current US plant-based meat market size just under $1 billion - and market share for Beyond Meat in the range of 10%. That's hardly an exact figure (I would wager there are very different definitions of what 'plant-based meats' actually are) and it doesn't guarantee future success. But it does appear like Beyond Meat at least at the moment is one of the leaders in the space, if not the leader. It certainly seems to be in a position where it can capitalize on the growth of the market - if that market indeed grows.

The Risks

Some of the risks here are obvious. Beyond Meat is unprofitable. 10x sales for any consumer product is a big number; this isn't an SaaS play. There are regulatory concerns: some states, backed by cattlemen, are considering restricting the use of the word 'meat' in advertising (Missouri already has done so). If meat-eaters don't switch over - or try Beyond Meat products and leave - growth is going to stall out. Beyond Meat may be racing against lab-grown meat startups - who can offer some of the cited benefits of plant-based meat and potentially better taste (and even, eventually, similar health benefits).

There are two more specific concerns worth highlighting. The first is that "better for you" stocks haven't necessarily performed all that well in the recent past. Annie's did well, closing its first day of trading in 2012 at $35 and selling to General Mills (GIS) at $46. But there are a lot more misses than hits. Boulder Brands, a gluten-free pioneer, stumbled badly before salvaging some value in a sale to Pinnacle Foods. Kefir (a dairy-based yogurt-type product) manufacturer Lifeway Foods (LWAY) was a micro-cap darling before seeing sales decline and its share price collapse. Organic food plays like SunOpta (STKL), Hain Celestial (HAIN), and United Natural Foods (UNFI) all have fallen sharply of late. Trying to ride food trends this decade has not been a successful long-term strategy for investors.

The second problem specific to Beyond Meat is that it's not doing all that well outside of the Beyond Burger. As noted, frozen sales are declining - and the company actually discontinued its frozen chicken strips in Q1 (which appears to be its only product in that category). That's not a death knell for the business: frozen product sales appear to be about 13-14% of trailing twelve-month revenue as of Q1 2019. But Beyond Meat seems hugely dependent on the Beyond Burger. It not only drove 70% of revenue in 2018, but a larger share of growth: figures from the S-1 suggest that Beyond Burger revenue grew close to 300% last year, against 55% for the rest of the business.

What happens, then, if Carl's Jr. ends its test - or if the company can't get more chains on board? More broadly, is 13% penetration of the meat category really attainable if the company can't master a chicken substitute (which would seem easier than a variety of steak or a pork loin)? If Beyond Meat is truly a diversified plant-based meat manufacturer, that's a much different opportunity than simply having the best (or a good) plant-based burger along with a decent sausage. The former suggests a revolutionary company potentially worth billions of dollars; the latter perhaps becomes a tuck-in acquisition for one of the majors in the best-case scenario.

And, again, the health food category has provided mostly tuck-in acquisitions this decade, and zero revolutionaries.

Valuation

At this point, BYND obviously is mostly a 'feel' play. Assigning a specific price target or valuation to the stock is going to be based on the inputs - and at this point, those inputs are guesses driven by the modeler's assumptions about the business model. Is the market opportunity really $35 billion as plant-based meats become a legitimate alternative to animal proteins? Or is it $5 billion, or less, as Beyond Meat and its rivals largely serve vegetarians, vegans, and a few guilty carnivores? Does Beyond Meat win the market - or do the scale and relationships of rivals like Nestle and Unilever push the company off shelf spaces and restaurant banners?

That said, even back of the envelope calculations suggest upside if Beyond Meat performs reasonably well - and enormous gains if the company is close to correct in its own bullish outlook. Peer comparisons are difficult, but there were a number of M&A deals in the organic/health food category this decade that suggest reasonable price to revenue multiples. Annie's went for four times sales, Silk soy milk for ~3x, and even then-struggling Boulder went for nearly 2x revenue.

BYND probably is trading at something like 5-6x 2019 revenue, assuming 150%+ growth from 2018's $88 million in revenue. $500 million in 2021 sales doesn't seem unrealistic, assuming a 50% CAGR the following two years. At ~3x revenue - again, not unrealistic - BYND trades in the mid-$20s., which supports a price around the $20 midpoint at the moment.

Honestly, my bias toward both the sales and the multiple would be toward the upside. As far as margins go, they will take some time - but there's good news there as well. Gross margins are expected to expand 900-1000 bps y/y in Q1. Beyond Meat already has made huge progress on that front, moving from a -39% print in 2016 to +20% last year. Longer-term, margins should be quite attractive, given the fixed-cost model and what appears to be relatively simple and potentially cheaper input costs than meat-based rivals. (Pea protein supply is a potential risk on that front, presumably.)

From this perspective, BYND should be able to rise above - and stay above - its IPO price if it simply keeps stays on the current track. New supermarket customers, new restaurant partners, and more customers for the Beyond Burger are enough to keep a $1 billion-plus valuation intact, and potentially move it closer to the $2 billion level. And if the company can capitalize on its larger promise, the upside is enormous.

10% of even a $25 billion U.S. market suggests $2.5 billion in revenue. 10% EBITDA margins - in line with Tyson Foods (TSN), who was an early investor but apparently has exited its stake - and a mid-teen multiple suggest a share price above $50. 15% margins, a la Hormel (HRL), get the market cap closer to $5 billion - a potential triple even assuming a likely post-IPO pop. There's still international opportunities as well, and in the uber-bull case potential to expand beyond the three core proteins into ancillary products.

To be sure, these are bullish projections - and will take some time to play out, if they do at all. This is not a risk-free trade, or close. Volatility will be potentially intense, particularly in the months after the IPO. But if an investor trusts in the product, and trusts in the market, the valuation even at $25 or close to $30 isn't prohibitive. And I am impressed with the product, at least initially. I do believe Beyond Meat will be able to expand beyond vegan/vegetarian customers - in part because it clearly already has.

That in turn suggests that BYND should keep growing - and if that is the case, there is enough room to grow into what looks like an aggressive valuation at the moment. And if all works out, BYND can grow well past that valuation - and provide significant returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.