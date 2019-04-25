Reviewing My Long Position On Tenet Healthcare After A 27% Price Decline

Trading at 10x forward PE, but significant risks if this healthcare regulation is passed, but 2019 performance should not be impacted.

Queuing to sell near dated April 26, 2019, put options with strike price at $22.50, with the intention to average down on the position.

Learned a lesson about not having cut loss protections on long-only trades and had to ride the downward spiral.

Tenet Healthcare plunged $30 to $22 in less than two weeks on potential Medicare for All news.

This is a review of my recent Tenet Healthcare (THC) trade that seemed logical to test, but I was hit with an unexpected event risk, which threw me off guard, and I panicked. The THC trade was to realize cash flow and enhance the yield on Tenet Healthcare through selling call options.

Most investors understand that investing in stocks would mean having to navigate through market cycles especially the severe crashes and corrections which are bound to happen. However, few investors including myself have a definitive action plan on how to ring fence against downside risks or to calmly trade through a down-cycle for long-only investors (especially retirees who depend on drawing down from their portfolio for living expenses).

In this instance, I had a long position on Tenet Healthcare at $28 and sold call options against the underlying for cash flow.

The assumption was that if the stock tanks or trades sideways, I would potentially earn the $0.60 premium, yielding 1.2% over 10 days. The problem was not this trade in particular, but the lack of understanding of risks in my long position in the underlying. Tenet Healthcare shares plunged to a low of $22, and I originally had no stop loss instructions.

Another decision to make was whether the fundamentals of Tenet Healthcare would change and how that would affect my view. If unchanged, perhaps instead of cutting losses, I might have held on, and averaged down by accumulating more shares.

I believe strongly in evaluating what went wrong for me in this situation and learning from my mistake. As an investor, I did not have a clear enough view of the company's fundamental value and hence did not know if I should have averaged down or cut losses. Going back to basics on this stock is what I need to do, but since I am stuck with a long position and need time to thoroughly assess this investment position, I had to pivot quickly.

The fundamentals of this stock ran beyond just financials. Based on the company's announcements, Tenet Healthcare employs 115,500 staff and operates 68 hospitals with approximately 17,935 licensed beds, 23 surgical hospitals, and 475 outpatient centers at the end of 2018. As one of the largest healthcare providers in the US and one of the largest outpatient surgery centers, this company is greatly exposed to policy risks and changes to healthcare regulations. Medicare for All which is universal health insurance under a single government-run, taxpayer-financed plan threatens the business model of existing healthcare insurers and operators. The fear is that the government may become the single largest healthcare consumer and thereby squeeze revenue and margins. With Tenet Healthcare's high debt load, the stock is bound to be impacted even further with cash flow generated from operations amounting to $1 billion in 2018, which includes an interest expense of $976 million paid. Half of the company's cash flow generated goes to servicing interest payments.

Management's guidance for 2019 should give debt investors confidence in the company's ability to repay its debt. Cash flow generated from operations has been estimated at $1.1 to $1.4 billion, and diluted earnings per share based on management's guidance is between $2.08 and $2.59 (a range of 11x to 14x forward PE). I doubt the universal healthcare plan would impact 2019 performance and may likely affect the company more realistically during the elections season.

However, if the company is able to pay down its debt and divert cash flows in time to provide more operating leverage to its business model, this stock may be resilient enough to weather regulatory challenges. Clearing $15 billion of debt from the balance sheet though is a tall order. Therefore I sense the price action on Tenet Healthcare is likely to remain volatile.

Getting emotional on a stock with an imperfect fundamental view as I had done is extremely risky, and I have learned a dear lesson. I had judged the stock to be of value at $25 and decided to pick up more shares only to see it crash further till $23. However, at current valuation of 10x forward PE, Tenet Healthcare is a compelling trade.

I now have two choices. To average down my shares and place a cut loss order or to sell put options for the cash flow.

I have opted for the put option trade with an intention to long this stock if it drops beyond $22.10.

At the same time, I now have 300 shares of Tenet Healthcare which I have sold covered calls long dated to November 15th, 2019. The strike is at $31.

I hope to continue the strategy of enhancing my yield on this company despite having experienced a severe market correction. Taking the loss has added to my learning in terms of investing. It's good to always have a risk protection strategy to avoid further calamities like what I experienced in Tenet Healthcare crashing from $30 to $22 in a span of less than two weeks.

I hope I will learn from this experience, but also importantly to share with readers so we learn together and grow as an investment community.

