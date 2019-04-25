A Few Predictions For Crude Oil's Price Trajectory, Part 2

OPEC--and especially Saudi Arabia--don't want WTI below $70, but also would not want WTI to go beyond $80.

This is Part 2 of a 3-part series of articles. In the first article, I reviewed a paradigm shift in global oil production and pricing, and explained how that shift took WTI from the mid-$40s in January 2019 to the mid-$60s now.

In this Part 2, I will provide predictions for oil pricing in 2019 and 2020, and in Part 3, I will delineate the impacts (as I see them, of course) of anticipated WTI pricing changes on investing in the oil space.

Where will WTI go in 2019 and 2020?

As I explained in Part 1 of this series, there has been a paradigm shift in global production and pricing of oil. OPEC—and especially Saudi Arabia--has adopted new goals and achieved new discipline to meet those goals. I believe OPEC’s new goal has been, and will continue to be, to dynamically adjust production so as to maintain a narrow pricing range for WTI and Brent. OPEC’s actions in the past 7 months have demonstrated that OPEC recognizes that its self-interest will best be served by keeping WTI and Brent in narrow ranges, mid-$70s (plus or minus a little) for WTI and low $80s (plus or minus a little) for Brent. For various reasons that are discussed below, OPEC will not want triple-digit oil prices anytime soon (and maybe never again). At the same time, OPEC will not want to see WTI below $70 or Brent below $80.

OPEC Will Manage Production So As To Achieve Minimum WTI Pricing Of $70

WTI closed at $66.15 today (4/23/19), and nobody from OPEC proclaimed that OPEC should increase production, suggesting that OPEC wants higher WTI prices. There are several factors which support my belief that OPEC is trying to achieve WTI prices in the mid-$70s.

First, it has been frequently stated that Saudi Arabia needs $75 to $80 oil in order to balance its budget. WTI in the mid-$70s implies Brent in the low $80s, yielding the price range that Saudi Arabia reportedly needs.

Second, the world’s economies can handle $75 WTI and low $80s Brent. Although I haven’t done the precise math, looking at a 10-year chart of WTI gives one the impression that WTI has averaged close to $75/barrel over the past 10 years. Indeed, it looks like WTI averaged around $100/barrel between 2010 and 2014—and of course, given the growth of the economy and considering inflation, $75 oil today “costs less” than $75 did five years ago. In addition, the increased efficiency of cars and trucks has made $3 gasoline and diesel effectively cheaper today (per mile) than $3 gas/diesel was 10 years ago. This analysis would further reinforce OPEC’s (correct) assessment that the American economy can handle $75 WTI without negative consequences.

This is especially true given the huge change in global oil flows over the past decade. In 2010, for example, the US was not exporting oil (or at least not on a net basis), so $100 oil was a total negative for the American economy. In those years, we were shipping hundreds of billions of dollars per year to other countries to pay for the millions of barrels of oil we were importing daily. So oil—especially $100 oil—was a substantial burden for the US economy.

But today, the impact of $75 WTI on the American economy is much more muted because our imports are way down and our exports are way up. In 2018, the US exported 5.6 MBD of crude oil and petroleum products, a number that is expected to grow substantially going forward. Using $60/barrel for rough calculation purposes translates to export revenues to American producers of over $100 billion (5.6 MBD X $60 X 365 days) in 2018. These export revenues are supporting tens of thousands of American jobs and dividends and distributions resulting from these exports land in many investors’ bank accounts, all benefitting the American economy

The impact of low $80s Brent on emerging markets (where most of the consumption growth is expected to come from) is a bit less positive for those foreign economies but despite many years during which Brent averaged far more than $80/barrel, those economies’ demand for oil has continued to grow. Therefore, OPEC can reasonably conclude that the United States’ economy can comfortably handle mid-$70s WTI and that the global economy can handle low-$80s Brent.

The third consideration which supports my opinion that OPEC (and especially Saudi Arabia) is looking for mid-$70s WTI I would call the “Trump factor.” Although many authors have opined that Trump may serve as an obstacle to increasing WTI pricing, I disagree. It is true that WTI dropped about 2% on one day a few months ago when Trump tweeted that OPEC was being greedy with its oil prices. Be that as it may, WTI prices recovered within a day or two and have gone up another $10. Since that time, the “Trump factor” has been a non-factor, probably because:

After his initial attempt yielded no meaningful fruit, Trump realized he really did not have the power to impact OPEC (and Saudi) production levels;

Trump might have come to realize that $75 oil was probably not a negative to the American economy and was a huge positive to the oil & gas industry which he supports (Indeed, I wouldn’t be shocked if I was told some oil bigwigs made this point directly to Trump); and

Trump (correctly) suspected (or maybe was even directly told) that Saudi Arabia would not allow WTI to come even close to triple digits.

In essence, my thesis that WTI will trade in a narrow range around $75 (and that Brent will trade in the low $80s) is based on my belief (based on the foregoing evidence) that these price levels represent a “Goldilocks” range, where OPEC is satisfied, the US economy benefits (or at least isn’t hurt) and the global economy can tolerate it (it should be noted that on a macro basis, the global economy may not end up spending much more on energy overall because super cheap American LNG will soon flood the market and lower electricity prices around the world).

Yesterday’s announcement that the sanctions waivers will not be renewed is simply icing on the “Goldilocks” cake because both Saudi Arabia and other members of OPEC will be able to increase oil production a little (at the expense of Iran), although that increase will be tempered by the fact that Iran’s oil exports will only drop gradually and will never go to zero, and American production will resume a faster rate of increase.

In summary, I hope I have made a case for my thesis that OPEC and the Saudis are aiming for minimum WTI and Brent pricing in the low $70s and low $80s, respectively.

But what supports my thesis that oil is unlikely to approach triple digits anytime soon?

OPEC Will Manage Production So As To Achieve Maximum WTI Pricing Of $80

I have read various pieces in the press opining that $100 oil is around the corner, an opinion that is often accompanied by comments about OPEC being greedy. Without getting into the politics of who is greedy (and who isn’t), when I analyze commodity markets, I usually learn a lot by assessing the self-interest of the producers of the commodity.

So the questions we must ask are: Is it in OPEC’s self-interest to push oil prices above the range I discussed above? Is $100 oil good for Saudi Arabia?

Although at first blush we might say yes, a more careful analysis makes it clear that just as OPEC’s overproduction causing $40 oil was a mistake in 2015, causing $100 oil in 2019 would be similarly foolhardy, for multiple reasons.

First, and most important, the higher the price of oil, the more market share OPEC will lose to the United States. In order to achieve and maintain $75 WTI, OPEC has already impliedly agreed to give up some of its market share in exchange for better pricing (and a higher net profit to OPEC countries). In reality, OPEC had no choice about this. But if OPEC were to push oil prices to triple digits, the incentive for expanded American production would increase tremendously, further hastening the erosion of OPEC market share, something OPEC will want to avoid.

Second, although the global economy can handle $80 Brent, $100 Brent would be a considerable headwind, especially since a fair number of countries around the world are already experiencing very slow economic growth. It would not serve OPEC’s self-interest to throw the world into recession because doing so will decrease oil pricing and oil demand.

Third, although I have argued that Trump is not concerned about WTI approaching $70, I do not believe that would be the case if WTI was approaching $90. The Saudis know that and for various geopolitical reasons (arms sales, American assistance in countering Iran’s influence in the Middle East, happiness with Trump’s decision to terminate the Iranian sanctions waivers, etc), the Saudis are not going to let WTI approach $90.

Finally, high oil prices will cause conservation (SUVs will look less appetizing if gasoline prices go to $4.00 or $5.00 (in California) and will lead to what economists call “substitution.” Most petroleum products are used as liquid fuels in transportation. Although in the past there weren’t a lot of adequate substitutes for $4.00 gasoline, today electric cars are readily available. Although I suspect many of us will be driving electric cars in 10 years regardless of WTI prices (I have been driving an electric car since 2013), the last thing that a producer wants to do is to convince its customers they should switch from using its product. OPEC’s main product—oil—has a limited lifespan. Whereas some people believe that oil consumption will keep increasing til 2040 or 2050, others (like me) think peak oil use will come before 2040. Regardless of whose guess turns out to be right, there is no question that $100 oil will shorten the time to peak oil use.

In summary, I hope I have made my case that WTI will not stay in the $60s for much longer, but that it won’t go to the $80s anytime soon, either. I believe this will be the new paradigm not only in 2019 but also in 2020, and perhaps beyond, although governments change and sometimes logic doesn’t control actions (as was the case with OPEC overproducing in 2014-2015).

Obviously, the ranges I have given cannot always be obtained precisely, even with the best of intentions. For example, if WTI is sitting in the mid-$70s and an armed conflict in Libya (or else where in the Middle East) suddenly shuts down a million barrels per day of production in a market that is balanced, WTI may spike to the $80s. But I believe the spike would be temporary because lots of countries would be incentivized to replace those barrels and would do so rather quickly.

Another event that could upend my predictions is if the Democrats were to control Congress and the presidency in 2021. In that case, it is plausible that various regulatory and other obstacles might lower US oil production, which could lead to prices above the ranges I have discussed here.

The other reason it is difficult to predict much beyond 2020 is because some experts believe that underinvestment in the oil space may result in a substantial erosion of global spare capacity and if that happens, oil prices may spike into triple digits. My crystal ball isn’t good enough for me to express a valid opinion on whether that will come to pass.

Having discussed my predictions for WTI and Brent pricing in 2019 and 2020, I will close this article with a sneak peek into Part 3 of this 3-part series, which asks the following question: What does this all mean for investing in oil companies?

Obviously, the new paradigm—and especially Saudi Arabia’s unpublished but obvious commitment to defend a narrow oil price range—is a huge help to America’s oil companies, in various ways.

First, Saudi Arabia’s commitment essentially eliminates the risk of $45 oil—although it also eliminates the possibility of triple-digit oil (with the caveat that underinvestment may result in price spikes whether Saudi Arabia wants them or not).

Second, it allows oil companies to do long-term planning—which has been extremely difficult the last few years--and that may well help avoid (or mitigate) the concern of underinvestment spiking prices. In that regard, I predict that oil rig count will plateau where we are right now and will begin increasing soon, though the increase will be slow and measured.

And third, the stock market’s recognition of the points I have made in this 3-part series (to the extent those points are valid) may help mitigate some of the disfavor with which the market currently views the energy complex. If that assessment is correct, Part 3 will posit that now would be a good time to invest in the oil space.

Author's note: This article is dedicated to the memory of my late brother, Dr. Steve Yetiv, who died last year at age 53. Steve was a professor of International Relations at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA. He was considered one of the world’s top experts on the Middle East and on global oil issues and wrote multiple books—and many opinion editorials in leading newspapers--on those topics. While he was alive, he and I had many interesting discussions on oil, the Middle East and various geopolitical considerations relating to oil and other internationally traded commodities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USAC, AROC, ET, EPD, CRZO, CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.