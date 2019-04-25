A Deep Dive Into Dominion's Fundamentals For Dividend Investors

Earnings quality is not the best, yet I still recommend buying shares of Dominion at current prices.

Despite the capital intensive nature of the business, it has managed to maintain its levels of financial leverage.

Written By Robert Kovacs

Important Notice: My son Sam recently made his comeback to Seeking Alpha. After discussing it with Seeking Alpha's editorial team, we have decided to merge our accounts. Sam will cover stocks which yield less than 3.5% whereas I will focus on those yielding more than 3.5%. You'll be able to tell who wrote the article from the byline which is included above. (I, Robert am writing this one, for instance).

Note: My analysis incorporates my framework which I call "MAD Investing," or Machine Assisted Dividend Investing. Every day, we calculate approximately 60,000 ratios for all U.S. stocks. We sort all stocks into percentiles for each ratio, from strongest to weakest. This information is used to derive a "stock strength score" and a "dividend strength score," which serve as indicators of a stock's potential for capital appreciation and potential as an income-producing investment, respectively. To learn more about how these scores are calculated, please refer to this post. All financial data on mad-dividends.com is sourced straight from the SEC, whereas price data comes from IEX.

Introduction

Dominion Energy (D) is currently trading at $74.70 and yields 4.93%. Based on my M.A.D Assessment D has a Dividend Strength score of 80 and a Stock Strength score of 47.

In this article I will demonstrate why I believe that dividend investors should invest in Dominion Energy.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Dominion Energy Inc. is a producer and transporter of energy. It manages its daily operations through three operating segments namely Dominion Virginia Power of DVP, Dominion Energy and Dominion Generation.

My analysis will revolve around two pillars: dividend strength and stock strength.

For me dividend strength and stock strength are two distinct phenomena. Companies with a high dividend strength score are ones which are interesting to dividend investors as they have a strong dividend supported by strong underlying fundamentals and are more likely to continue paying and growing their dividends. Companies which have a high stock strength score are good picks for capital gains investors.

As such companies which score well in both categories are more likely to have higher total returns (capital + dividend).

Dividend Strength

When looking at the dividend strength of a company, I am looking for a combination of good yield and dividend growth as well as dividend safety.

Thus it makes sense that my assessment of dividend strength takes into account both dividend safety and dividend potential.

Coverage & payout ratios will be analyzed to assess dividend safety. Dividend potential will be assessed by focusing on the company's dividend yield, historical dividend growth as well as evolution of top and bottom line results throughout the past years.

Dividend Safety

Dominion Energy has an earnings payout ratio of 90%. This is better than 18% of dividend stocks.

I then look at cashflow payout ratio; which is dividends in relation to operating cashflow. By looking at cashflow payout as well as earnings payout, I get a better grip of the company's ability to pay its dividend. Dividends represent 46% of D's operating cashflow, which puts the company in front of 24% of dividend stocks.

Dominion, like most utilities has negative free-cashflow, preventing me from analyzing it.

These numbers lead me to believe that Dominion Energy has a decent payout ratio.

Like I mentioned in my analysis of two of Dominon's competitors, while utilities generate large amounts of operating cashflow, they also need massive Capex to expand their business, forcing them to increase the debt load.

If the company can increase revenues in line with the increase in debt, the dividend will most likely be safe, however investors must not neglect the risks of combining operational & financial leverage.

31/12/2014 31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 Dividends $2.4000 $2.6000 $2.8000 $3.0500 $3.3600 Net Income $2.24 $3.20 $3.44 $4.72 $3.74 Payout Ratio 108% 82% 82% 65% 90% Cash From Operations $5.94 $7.39 $6.59 $7.14 $7.29 Payout Ratio 46% 38% 45% 44% 47% Free Cash Flow $-5.35 $-3.31 $-4.74 $-3.39 $-1.48 Payout Ratio -45% -79% -59% -90% -226%

Source: mad-dividends.com

So, I want to make sure that the company is earns enough to cover its interest payments, and more broadly to service its debt.

D has an interest coverage ratio of 6x which is better than 60% of stocks. This level of coverage is satisfying. Like other top utilities, Dominion can easily make payments on debt despite the capital intensive business model.

The company makes enough to service its total debt payments once. This is a better debt service coverage ratio than 21% of stocks.

Based on the company's coverage and payout ratios, I believe D's dividend to be pretty safe.

Dividend Potential

Now that we have assessed the company's dividend safety, we turn to its dividend potential.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Dominion Energy's dividend yield sits at 4.93% which is higher than 86% of dividend paying stocks. The dividend grew 9.5% during the last 12 months which is just above than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 9%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

These past 3 years, revenues have grown at a 5% CAGR while net income has grown at a 9% CAGR. For a company to continue paying a growing dividend in the foreseeable future, it needs to keep growing both the top and bottom lines.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Given the recent trend in revenue and net income, D's dividend has great potential.

I really appreciate the dividend CAGR being perfectly in line with the earnings CAGR. This shows careful planning (& maybe a hint of good luck) by the company's management.

A near 5% yielder growing the dividend 9% every year can't go unnoticed.

I believe management is committed to increasing the dividend in line with operations, and even if the growth reduces to the 5% range, it would still be an attractive proposition.

Dividend Summary

D's dividend strength score is 80 / 100.

The high levels of CAPEX aren't as worrying as in other utilities, since revenues & net income have been growing at attractive rates these past years.

The powerful combination of dividend yield, high growth and an income statement to back it up, make Dominion an interesting company for dividend investors.

Stock Strength

Whilst dividend safety and growth are important for the dividend investor they are only half the story. In addition to the dividend safety and growth factors examined above it would be remiss of a dividend investor to not look more closely at some of Dominion Energy's fundamentals.

Historical data of nearly a century of stock market performance identifies four factors which dictate stock performance: value, momentum, financial strength & earnings quality.

I look at these factors one by one to assess the quality of the company which I'm considering investing in.

Value

This won't come as a surprise to most, undervalued stocks outperform in the long run. To assess value, I look at P/E, P/S, P/CFO & Shareholder Yield. Depending on the stock's ratios, I assign it a value score out of 100.

D has a

P/E: 19.97x

P/S: 3.66x

P/CFO: 10.24x

dividend yield: 4.93%

buyback yield: -2.70%

combined shareholder yield: 2.23%.

According to these values, D is more undervalued than 66% of stocks, which is sufficient. The high dividend yield is slightly tainted by the negative buyback yield, but the company still trades at only 10x operating cashflow, which is pretty good.

Value Score: 66 / 100

Furthermore, I like to draw PE Lines over the stock chart, like Peter Lynch used to do back in his day. Doing so gives investors an idea of the stock's valuation range as a multiple of earnings.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see, D is currently trading below its historical average PE. This implies that if the stock were to return to its historical multiple, upside could be as high as $89 per share. Given Dominion's historical dividend yield is closer to 4% than 5%, I wouldn't be surprised to see it break through $80 and reach new highs.

Momentum

Stocks that go up will go up some more. This investment belief is mistakenly viewed as one that only growth investors should hold.

Nothing could be more wrong. Data suggests that on average stocks which have been going up will continue to do so while losers are likely to remain losers: buying on the way down would therefore be exposing you to more downside risk than you believe.

Dominion Energy trades at $74.70 and is up 8.91% these last 3 months, 1.95% these last 6 months & 14.34% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

It has better momentum than 68% of stocks, which places it in the top third of momentum stocks. It has beaten the S&P 500 over the trailing 12 months, and has had a good run in the last 3 months. If the company can keep up this rhythm, I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock challenge the $80 price again this year.

Momentum score: 68 / 100

Financial Strength

Financially strong companies produce high amounts of cashflow in relation to their liabilities and don't need to take on huge amounts of debt.

They also tend to outperform those which are not financially sound. Investors should be wary of companies who suddenly increase their debt dramatically.

D has a Debt/Equity ratio of 2.8, putting it ahead of 29% of stocks. The company's liabilities have changed by -2% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cashflow can cover 8.5% of liabilities.

This makes D more financially sound than 52% of U.S. listed stocks.

The decreasing liabilities come as a nice surprise. Despite high amounts of CAPEX, D has managed to maintain its leverage throughout the year. The debt to equity is standard for the industry, slightly higher than Duke (DUK) & slightly lower than the Southern Company (SO). While the financial strength isn't fantastic it is sufficient.

Financial Strength Score: 52/100

Earnings Quality

Let me tell you one giveaway that you probably shouldn't invest in a stock: earnings manipulation. There are many accounting shenanigans which can legally alter earnings significantly.

Usually, companies with high quality earnings will show low levels of accruals, they will also depreciate assets quickly, and their asset turnover is usually quite high.

D's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -6% is better than 37% of companies.

It depreciates 47% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than only 15% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $0.2 in revenue, which is better than 23% of stocks. This makes D's earnings quality better than only 13% of stocks.

The numbers here don't paint the best picture. We'd appreciate D to depreciate its capital expenses slightly faster. The industry constrains the stock's asset turnover, proving once again the capital intensive nature of generating and supplying power.

Earnings Quality Score: 13 / 100

Down the line, the low depreciation levels play against investors best interests. For these reasons, I wouldn't be surprised to see the dividend growth rate slow over the next decade, to a 5-7% rate.

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 47 / 100 which isn't fantastic.

While the stock is in the top 3rd of stocks for both momentum & value, its earning quality hurts it.

However, in the meantime, the business is still able to bring in large quantities of cash without increasing its leverage, which is agreeable.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 80 & a stock strength of 47, Dominion Energy is a good choice for dividend investors.

Because of the low earnings quality score, I would continue to monitor it on a yearly basis, but in the meantime I advise dividend investors to make the most of the high yield & high dividend growth rate.

This article concludes my analysis of utilities for the time being.

If you want to buy one utility for your portfolio today, I'd recommend Dominion.

If you want to add two utility positions, I'd suggest you also buy Southern Company.

I wouldn't suggest you add any more shares of Duke, although if you're an owner, I'd recommend holding for at least the next 6 months before reconsidering.

Enjoyed this article? Why not drop a comment below and consider following us?

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO, D. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.