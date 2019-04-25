Gulliver's Travels: Chile - A Rising Giant In Latin America

Arguably, the most significant of these is its lithium reserves - the biggest in the world by a large margin. Due to global battery demand, this should prove to be a great asset for future growth.

I believe the best is still yet to come for the country, and they are very well-positioned for many long-term secular trends.

Although previously a harsh dictatorship, Chile is now one of the healthiest and prosperous countries in the region, scoring highly in life expectancy, standard of living and GDP per person.

In 1726, the Irish author Jonathan Smith released the book he is best known for today, Gulliver's Travels. In it, the main character Gulliver visits several remote areas of the world and discovers many unique groups inhabiting these islands, from "dwarfs" less than 6 inches tall on one to giants at over 22m on another.

Although none of this was meant to be taken seriously (the author was very well known for his works of satire), I believe the message the book sends - that many places are wildly different from what your own country is like, is worth highlighting in a world today that is increasingly looking inwards. This is because despite differences between countries not being near as extreme as the above, many still remain, and with maturing markets continuing to slow down, it is more crucial than ever to expand your investment horizon when looking for stocks.

In this series, I aim to look at the markets that are usually forgotten, to see what value exists where investors aren't looking. These areas - typically emerging markets - are either too small, (e.g. Chile) or have too many potential problems (e.g Uzbekistan) for your typical pension fund to consider investing in, yet if one is willing to take the added risk, the potential for certain stocks to experience rapid returns in a short amount of time exists.

Despite this, due to them being at the turning point of their growth, emerging markets vary substantially. There are however two indicators that have been proven to be necessary for an economy to perform over the long term: inclusive of economic and political institutions.

The state creates incentives for people to invest and innovate through guaranteeing private property rights and enforcing contract law. The state enables investment and growth by providing education and infrastructure. The state is controlled by its citizens, rather than monopolized by a small elite. Crucially, there needs to be a democratic principle at work in which people in politics establish institutions and laws which work for the majority of people, rather than just working to benefit the rich. The state also needs to maintain a monopoly on violence.

Exceptions obviously exist, however, without these two criteria being met, it is very likely that a nation will continue to prosper for an extended amount of time, especially if its rise was only due to a temporary factor (e.g. oil in Saudi Arabia). This is why I plan on looking at those countries that either already meet these criteria, or are in the process of taking steps to do so.

This is why I am today looking at Chile, the land of the Andes mountains, the Atacama desert, and Easter Island, which even though it may not seem like it at first, is a rising giant in Latin America.

Chile: Why the best in Latin America will continue to outperform throughout the 21st century.

Although "best" in the continent may seem a bit unfair to the other countries, Chile's success has made it dominant in so many ways that it is hard to argue this isn't the case. For starters, the country has the highest life expectancy in the area, at 79.1 years (average of both genders.) They also are one of the safest in the area, frequently ranking within the top 25 globally. Arguably, one of the few threats present is earthquakes, although the country is now taking after Japan and have invested large amounts into infrastructure able to withstand the damage, greatly mitigating the risk.

Continuing from this, the country is second only to Uruguay as the most democratic country in the continent, which as we will look into in more detail shortly, is a great change from the country's recent history. In fact, its place as joint 23rd in the world even puts it higher than the United States - currently only in 25th place.

I mentioned in my criteria for a successful EM above how crucial an inclusive political landscape is for a country's overall growth, and this can be seen firsthand with Chile. They are now the richest country on a per capita GDP basis in Latin America at $15,346 - comparable to the likes of Russia and Turkey.

When all of this is taken into consideration, it is easy to see why the country is rated as the best country for doing business in Latin America according to Forbes, and was the first country in the whole region to be included into the OECD - a club of highly developed countries. Overall, I think it is fair to say that in its current form Chile is a very prosperous nation-state which, despite its relatively small size, has managed to transform itself into a regional power with economic and political might above its peers. Yet, just 50 years ago, this was far from the case, which is why before examining the future, it is worth first looking at how they got to where they are today.

The Miracle Of Chile

In the 1970s, Chile's economy was a mess. After the election of Salvador Allende Gossens, a member of the country's socialist party, a series of nationalizations of major companies took place, and populist policies such as price freezes and wage increases sharply boosted consumer spending and resulted in a large drop in unemployment. Although this seemed to be a great success to begin with, the economy was quickly overstimulated, and before long, inflation was rampant. This led to large capital flight throughout the country, and due to the government mandated pricing on all food items, black market trading was rampant. Furthermore, the American government started to intervene in the country to destabilize the regime, leading to increased unrest and large polarization.

In 1973, a coup then resulted in military general Augusto Pinochet Ugarte becoming leader. Although his social policies were awful, Pinochet quickly realized the deep flaws in the previous policies, and so embarked on radical liberalization and deregulation of the economy. Due to those who drafted the changes primarily being trained in the University of Chicago (by Milton Freidman), they are collectively known as the Chicago boys.

Although a banking crisis in 1982 led to some of these reforms being pulled back to deal with the credit crunch, by 1984, the government again stepped out of the economy. Over the next 6 years, the country saw an average GDP growth rate of 5.9%, the highest in the continent, and developed a strong export-based economy. After the return to democracy in 1990 (which some argue is at least partly due to the free market), the country has continued to develop and expand on these changes and embarked on a large series of free-trade deals throughout the 2000s with most of their main trading partners.

This change in the span of a generation is why Milton Friedman has called this the "Miracle of Chile" and shows how if the right initiatives are taken, any country can transform itself. Just as it has done in the past, I believe Chile is already positioning itself well for the 21st century, with the country set to benefit from multiple long-term growth trends. Along with discussing the industry, I will briefly mention some of the potential investments available to be exposed to them in your portfolio

Lithium Mining - A booming industry set to continue expanding.

Unlike many other metals, Lithium has (up until recently) not been important for many applications in the world. This can be seen by the fact the London Metal Exchange is only now setting up future contracts for the metal, despite others such as copper existing since it started in 1877.

In the 1970s, Lithium-Ion batteries were first proposed due to the high reactivity lithium has and the fact they have a higher energy density than energy battery type. In the beginning, their usage was still limited to certain medical and military equipment, but after Sony (NYSE:SNE) produced the first commercially available battery, their usage has continued to rapidly increase, with it now being used in most electronic devices, along with a large amount of industrial equipment.

This increased demand has obviously resulted in a sharp increase in production as prices of Lithium increase. Yet this gain is not spread evenly throughout the world - with the exception of Australia, almost all large lithium reserves are based in the intersection between Chile, Bolivia, and Argentina, collectively known as the lithium triangle. Estimates suggest that up to 75% of total reserves are located in this region alone, which effectively allows for lithium prices to be dictated by just a few countries.

Furthermore, despite what it looks like here, Chile actually owns the lion's share of the economically extractable reserves worldwide, meaning that despite some saying Bolivia has more in total (9 million MT vs 7.5 million MT), Chile's will be a better choice for the foreseeable future, especially due to their more favorable political situation. They are currently the 2nd biggest producer of lithium each year, and the biggest - Australia - has only 2.7 million MT worth of reserves meaning it will not be able to ramp up production as much.

Looking into the future and the picture is even better. Whereas it is currently used mainly in electronics where batteries aren't required to be greatly powerful, this is set to change with the emergence of electric cars (EVs) on a large scale. The industry is set to grow at a rate of between 20% and 30% until at least 2030, and is by far the greatest contributor to its demand.

The market does expect all of this, which is why the growth in production is set to be equally impressive over this period, which should taper the potential for a sharp increase in metal prices from current levels. Despite this, the combination of plentiful and cheap to mine lithium means it is Chilean mines that should experience the bulk of the production gain, allowing for them to grow great regardless.

In terms of investments, there is one company that stands out amongst the rest: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM). Although originally a fertilizer company (which still makes up a portion of their business), the company has now rapidly transitioned into the lithium market, and is now the biggest producer in the world. It is valued at $10 billion, far higher than in 2016 before the lithium run-up, but at a good discount from its peak in 2017.

Once prices consolidate again, this company's stock price has the potential to double in a short amount of time, and is the best way to play the lithium market outside of options. Due to it being in a free fall currently, it would first be best to wait for a bottom, which I will discuss in an article about the company in the future. Along with being available on the New York stock market, the company is also listed in the domestic Santiago Exchange. With $2 billion being exchanged on this market, it is considerably more liquid than other markets in the region. However, due to most investments on it being small, it is best avoided unless one is comfortable with high levels of risk.

More Mining

Despite focusing on Lithium mining due to its great growth potential, Chile also has a very developed mining industry for other metals. The most significant of these is copper, which it has a 30% worldwide market share in, along with silver (15%) and gold (9%.) Unfortunately for investors, most of this wealth is confined in one company, Codelco, which is owned fully by the Chilean government. One of the few exceptions to this is Antofagasta (Anto), which is a conglomerate listed on the London Stock Exchange which owns 4 copper mines across the country, however, it is highly valued at a PE of 26 so is unlikely to perform well in the future.

Tourism

Finally, Chile's vast array of sights across the country means that tourism numbers continue to increase at a reasonable rate. Most are from neighboring Argentina and Brazil, although Europeans are the third biggest group. It is also ranked amongst the top countries for Chinese tourists to visit in Latin America, something that should bode well for future growth. From just 2 million in 2005, the country is expected to have 7 million visitors in 2018.

Some of the country's landmarks include:

The hand of the desert.

Easter Island

The Orsorno Mountain

The Laguna San Rafael glacier

Conclusion

Chile is a country that has seen massive growth over the past few decades, and the radical transitions that have come as a result of that have made it a model country in the region. I believe the country is still well placed to lead Latin America's development, with the Lithium industry being one of the key areas that could see massive growth in the future. This is why despite there being a Chilian ETF, (ECH) anyone looking to invest in the country would be better off investing in individual companies exposed to this growth potential, such as Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.