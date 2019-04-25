The Stars May Be Aligning For Total, Thanks To Several Tailwinds

Stock prices of Total have been trending up, and there are a number of reasons why that is likely to continue.

The U.S. may be trying to bring down oil, and that would be negative for Total, but it could also help the company depending on what oil producers do.

There are several integrated oil and gas companies on the planet. One of them is Total S.A. (TOT). It has the distinction of being one of the supermajors, the sixth largest publicly-traded multinational companies active in oil and gas. While Total has declined by 7% in the last 12 months, it has done much better recently. In 2019, Total is up by 9% YTD.

Part of the reason for this mixed performance is the fact that Total is a European company and, as such, is held back by any perceived economic difficulties that Europe is currently facing. A weak economy could in theory reduce demand for energy, which in turn could affect Total. Total may be present and do business in many countries, but its European roots will follow it for better or worse.

Another important factor affecting Total was the expressed intent of the Trump Administration to cut off Iran’s ability to export oil through the use of sanctions. No oil exports from Iran means less crude oil on the market and higher oil prices as a direct consequence. The result for Total was a steady increase in its stock price alongside higher oil prices in the lead up to sanctions being implemented on Iran.

Volatility in oil affects Total

However, the Trump Administration declined to proceed with sanctions as it said it would. Instead, the U.S. granted waivers to eight countries that enabled them to keep buying Iranian oil. This aggravated the weakness in crude oil, which had already come under pressure by the turmoil in the stock and bond markets. From early October to late December, oil went from roughly $85 to $50, a decline of more than 40%.

A number of major oil exporters were caught off guard by this decision from the U.S. government. Several countries had ramped up their oil production under the assumption that additional oil supplies would be needed to compensate for the absence of Iranian oil. In addition to the oil-exporting countries, big oil companies such as Total were also impacted in a negative way.

However, the Trump Administration has recently announced that waivers will no longer be granted to importers of Iranian oil. If this happens, more than one million barrels of oil will have to be replaced by other oil producers in an already tight market. Oil prices have reacted positively to this development, which in turn should also be bullish for a company like Total.

Total has executed regardless of the volatility in oil

While energy prices may have been very volatile in recent months, Total has been able to grow its earnings in recent quarters. For the whole year, operating income increased by 34% from $11936M in 2017 to $15997M in 2018. Earnings per share grew by 23% from $4.12 in 2017 to $5.05 in 2018. The table below lists the relevant numbers for Total:

Operating income YoY change EPS YoY change Q4 2018 $3885M +16% $1.17 +6% Q3 2018 $4548M +49% $1.47 +42% Q2 2018 $4179M +52% $1.31 +36% Q1 2018 $3385M +22% $1.09 +8%

The company is set to report Q1 2019 earnings on April 26. The expectation is that Total will continue its recent streak of good results. Oil prices have been favorable thus far in 2019, and this should have helped Total. But besides the fundamental picture, there is reason to think that the technical picture may also be in favor of the company.

The charts suggest that Total is most likely to go up

The charts for Total look quite interesting. The stock bottomed in late December, which could be seen as an inverse head with a left and right shoulder. An inverse head and shoulders or head and shoulders bottom is a bullish reversal pattern. After initially declining in a downtrend, the stock reversed and started to appreciate. The uptrend continued once it broke through the neckline.

The chart may now be forming what could eventually be a cup and handle, a bullish continuation pattern. The handle is not yet complete, but it will likely do so on the back of oil rising with the prospect of much less Iranian oil in the market. The one drawback to keep in mind here is that the cup has a very sharp V-shaped bottom, which is not ideal from a technical analysis standpoint.

Total has some catching up to do

Another potential tailwind is that Total has more room to run. Total currently trades at roughly nine times forward earnings, which is lower than the other large publicly-traded supermajors as the table below indicates. Total has lagged behind its European peers on a YTD basis with only a 10% gain, the lowest in Europe. If Total is lagging behind, then there is more room for catching up.

Also working in the company's favor is its dividend yield at 5%. With the European Central Bank determined to keep interest rates low in Europe for the foreseeable future, yield will be in demand. All stocks that can offer dividends at a higher rate than bonds will be attractive in such an environment. A big company like Total that should be able to keep paying dividends fits that description.

12-month change YTD change Forward P/E Dividend Total -6.74% 10.87% 9.03 5.00% BP (NYSE:BP) 3.14% 18.78% 10.81 5.46% Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) -8.09% 11.96% 10.05 5.76% Eni (NYSE:E) -10.63% 11.78% 9.24 5.42% Chevron (NYSE:CVX) -1.46% 12.05% 14.60 3.90% Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) 4.38% 21.57% 14.94 3.96% ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) 0.98% 7.39% 14.89 1.82%

The big risk for Total is the U.S. trying to bring down oil

The one big risk out there is that the Trump Administration may be trying to use the prospect of Iranian sanctions as a way of pulling down oil prices. Recall that Donald Trump has been quite vocal about the need for lower oil prices as it gives the U.S. economy a boost. He may be trying to do a repeat of what happened last year and lower the price of oil.

The threat of less oil could force oil exporters, such as Russia, Saudi Arabia and the rest of OPEC, into increasing oil production, something they have been resisting and something that Donald Trump has been asking for. The possibility exists that the U.S. is trying to use the Iran issue as a way to get more oil into the market. This would of course lower the price of oil.

Once production has been raised and more oil is available, the U.S. could simply decide not to proceed with Iran sanctions. Basically, the same scenario that occurred last year and one that helped collapsed oil prices. The key here is what Russia and OPEC decide to do in response. They may have learned a lesson from what happened in the past and decide this time around that they will not raise production until there is an actual shortage that needs to be met.

Russia and OPEC have gone through great lengths to bring balance to the oil market, and it’s hard to imagine that they will abandon all their previous efforts in a tight oil market. Assuming that this is true, then they will most likely make sure that the Iran issue does not get out of control and prices do not move much because of it. Either to the upside or to the downside.

Decision time may be near for Total

Whatever happens could have a big impact on Total. If oil production is not raised and the price of oil spikes, Total stands to benefit. But if the U.S. succeeds in bringing the price of oil down as it clearly intends to do, then Total will take a hit. It’s hard to know what will happen, but it will impact Total regardless of which way it goes.

Having said that, the company is at a crossroads. The impending earnings release could be the catalyst that propels Total upwards, but bad results could also cause it to break down. Either outcome is possible, but a number of tailwinds, including the fundamental and technical picture, point to the former as the more probable outcome.

