Facebook: High Expectations And Delivery

Investment Thesis

Facebook's (FB) expectation going into Q1 2019 earnings were high. Facebook was a stock which had rallied more than 39% in its year-to-date performance and is beating the index handsomely.

Yet, despite this strong performance in 2019, as a deep value investor I might add, I strongly contend that not only Facebook is undervalued right now, but that there is a solid positive return to be made here.

Long story short: Facebook is undervalued.

Q1 2019 Results - New Year, New Story

I have followed Facebook for some time. And for the first time, in what feels like a considerable amount of time, there was real freshness to Facebook's narrative.

Facebook is led by one of the best management teams in the world. Accordingly, one could argue that this is the type of spin upon results night that is to be expected or at least hoped for - for stakeholders' sake.

Revenue was outstanding, up 30% (currency adjusted).

Now, this onto what stood out for me in this quarter as being particularly fresh. Mark Zuckerberg came out with two distinct messages:

Firstly, Zuckerberg is resolute that Facebook needs to reinvest aggressively into the business and that the world is changing rapidly. Moreover, if Facebook is to attempt to remain relevant, then Facebook must absolutely change its methods of operations. This change won't be easy to adapt to its present business model and, going forward, there are going to be real trade-offs.

Furthermore, Zuckerberg used the opportunity to address world leaders that while Facebook intends to do its part to ensure safety on its platform, that there essentially needs to be an overarching body which regulates all social platforms. That the onus should not be on Facebook.

The second key message was the concept of the divergence within social platforms. The gist of the idea was that there is a time for being in a 'town center', being loud, and clamoring for visibility. And then, separately, that social platforms can also be something akin to being in your own 'living room'. Being more reserved and intimate with a close group of friends or family.

But what I believe Facebook's team did particularly well was to highlight the above need for change, through long-term investment on the back of its Q1 2019 strong revenue and EPS beats. Now, who can rationally argue that Facebook is not executing on its business properly?

Capital Allocation Strategy

Moving on, there was not a single comment or question on Facebook intention to repurchase shares. I assume this was to be expected, as analysts would have felt that there were so many more pressing matters to be had on this call.

However, the fact of the matter was that Facebook dramatically cut back on its repurchases during a time when the stock was particularly weakly priced. Last year, Facebook deployed $1.8 billion in repurchases. Yet, during the past quarter, when the share price was lower, it only deployed $0.6 billion or a third. This strikes me as frustrating. However, having followed Facebook for a while, I have understood that CFO David Wehner has often made the case that Facebook's ad business can be very volatile and that given the choice, Facebook would prefer to keep its balance sheet strong and to play the long game. Nevertheless, this was dissatisfying.

Outlook

On the one hand, Facebook's team did not offer any meaningful update on its revenue guidance. What Facebook did state though, was that given this year's $3 billion accrual liability its total GAAP expenses would grow by between 47%-55%. However, if we adjust for the one-off accrual liability then its expenses would have grown by 10% less to 37%-45% - which implies that at mid-point there would have been a 250 basis points reduction on total expense growth.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

Source: Morningstar, author's calculations

The bargain opportunity in the table above is not immediately striking, so allow me to clarify. Firstly, the table above takes into account cash flows from operations before any capital expenditure or lease repayments. I refer to this as 'dirty' cash. I use this as a guiding post, to highlight how much investors have been willing to pay for Facebook's 'dirty cash' in the past versus right now. Accordingly, presently investors are asked to pay a third less for Facebook's 'dirty' cash than its 5-year historical average.

Next, the table above helps in cutting through the noise, as it highlights on a P/Cash Flows from operations basis that investors are willing to pay roughly the same for Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) or Twitter (TWTR) as they were in the past. But what's particularly telling is the fact that in the past Facebook actually traded at a premium to these peers, but today it actually trades at a discount.

Finally, Snap (SNAP) is the odd one out, as it does not generate any cash flows making comparisons strenuous. But even then, we can see that its stock has truly rallied, being up more than 100% in the year-to-date. Which only goes to reinforce the investment opportunity which Facebook holds, given its strong cash flows.

Takeaway

Facebook today is going to look quite different from Facebook over the next 2-3 years. Facebook is changing rapidly. There is a ton of uncertainty as well as meaningful headwinds. Not to mention the overhanging serious risk of failure. Nevertheless, as a value investor, not only am I totally seduced by Facebook's strong free cash flow potential, but I'm just infatuated with its valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.