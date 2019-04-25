Highpoint Resources - Overdone To The Downside

Summary

Oily Colorado small cap upstream name shifting to lower growth (still 25% ish), free cash positive stance for late 2019 (if not sooner).

Focus on oilier region (much oilier than what people generally think of when they hear DJ or Wattenberg) should push margins and returns higher in the medium term.

The balance sheet is in good shape with strong liquidity.

And yet the name trades a significant discount to other oily upstream peers due to the Colorado issue, an issue we see as overly suppressing in light recent increased visibility.