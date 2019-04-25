Highpoint Resources - Overdone To The Downside

Pre Quarter HPR Cheat Sheet Update
- Entering The Land of Free Cash Flow ... HPR expected to be cash flow positive in the back half of 2019 based upon their drastically reduced capital budget and a $50 oil and $3 natural gas price deck. Given the current strip we model positive cash flow and at our 2019 $60 price deck (established December 2017 and left unaltered since) we come in essential cash neutral as noted in the cheat sheet below In 2019, it is key, for the smaller and mid cap names not only to have a strong balance sheet but to be generating free cash and modest growth ,
- ... Aided by Highpoint's Rising Oil Cut. The company is focused on Hereford field completions this year (70% of 2019 D&C capex). Early time results are showing oil cuts in excess of 90% for Hereford field wells. This compares to the 4Q18 average for the total company of 63% which itself was up from 60% a year ago as Hereford is new and just began contributing in early 2018. The company's primary producing position in NE Wattenberg area has an average oil cut of 60%. Note that while NE Wattenberg made up 72% of total 4Q18 volumes the 2019 capital program is a 70% Hereford / 30% NE Wattenberg split as they pursue the higher returns (more oil, lower well costs than NE Wattenberg). See the cheat sheet for production and oil mix splits by quarter for the two biggest pieces of HPR's volumes (NE Wattenberg and Hereford).
- Near Term Catalysts: Spacing tests of the equivalent of ten, eleven, and twelve extended lateral wells per section are underway in Hereford. The ten well spacing test should have initial production coming on line this month. Learnings from current larger projects may lead to improved wells down the road as they have a number data gathering measures in place. The larger projects will also spread per pad costs leading to improved economics.
- Potential negatives: 1) Colorado politics - a) less of concern now with legislation passed to give more control to local municipalities. Please see the acreage with municipalities highlights and note overlapping their position (they are very rural), b) While we don't foresee permit delays at this time related to the new legislation we also note they do have all 2019 drilling permits in hand, and c) Pollution rules are in the process of being written and this could cause some headaches for DJ Basin operators, too early to say. 2) Gas processing and other takeaway constraints - always an issue in the play, they are diversified (and DCP is expanding as well) and 2019 looks like it will be less problematic for the NE Wattenberg due to both less overall play growth, allowing the midstreams to play catchup and their mix shift to oilier targets as noted. For Hereford, plant expansions are coming on now. Lastly, there is no near or medium term capacity constraint for oil take-away from the Basin. 3) Near Term Growth Trajectory - 1Q19 volumes are expected to be lower sequentially on reduced 2H18 spending and larger project completion timing ... this is well known, too short term oriented for us to really care about, and production should begin to lift again during 2Q19 with a guided 25% growth for the full year.
- Balance Sheet: Middle of road leverage at 1.6x net debt to 4Q18 annualized EBITDA and the company was guiding to a sub 2x net debt to TTM EBITDA figure by YE19 on a $55 oil deck. On our $60 deck we put YE19 net debt at 1.5x. Their $500 mm revolver was untapped at year end but they began drawing on it early this year (prior to moving into free cash territory later in 2019). They have no senior debt due until late 2022 and their EBITDA/Interest coverage is more than adequate.
- Nutshell: Highpoint represents our only DJ Basin pure play exposure. We like the free cash flow. We like the modestly levered balance sheet. We like that the name trades at a low forward multiple due to the 4Q18 oil price drop with little recovery in 2019 to date on political headwinds that are less significant than the stock has discounted. Colorado has legislatively made being a producer in Colorado less risky than feared and this legislation works to the advantage in particular of the non urban producer. We added to HPR in early April, taking the name to a ~ 9% position in the ZLT. HPR will deliver 1Q19 results in early May.
Disclosure: I am/we are long HPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.