Unloved Natural Gas Producer Roan Resources Shows Real Upside

Q1 will likely be rocky as completion activity was halted for 80 days spanning Q1 but this period may prove an attractive entry point for value-oriented investors with a multi-year view.

The catalyst is if the company steps back from aggressive capex in order to show free cash flow to shareholders. This is expected in Q4 2019 and appears achievable.

Bankruptcy emergence, a spin, a CEO departure, even an earthquake and the market's unfavorable view of gas E&P assets have all weighed on the stock.

Roan Resources had a troubled first 8 months as an independent company. However, in our view, material upside now exists.

Firm Overview

Roan Resources is an E&P firm with 172,000 acres in the Merge, Scoop and Stack in Oklahoma. It doubled production last year, and expects to see 30% production growth this year and FCF in Q4 2019. Base production is 54,000 Boe/day.

Clear Valuation Support

Reviewing Roan's recent history can make dark reading, so let's start with the valuation, which highlights the appeal of the stock. Roan has a PV-10 as of December 2018 of $2.1B which, less $0.5B of debt, suggests an equity value of $1.6B or $10.43/share. Putting adjusted 2018 earnings of $0.92 on a 10x multiple gets $9.20/share. Book value is $9.84/share and a 7x EV/EBITDA multiple results in $10.40 a share.

Apologies for the barrage of figures, but fundamentally, it's interesting how these multiple valuation methods triangulate around a $10/share valuation. This would represent a 143% upside from the price at the time of writing.

2018 Problems

Essentially, the company came to market post-spin with an aggressive plan to double production coupled with high capex. In this period of rapid growth, drilling activity does not appear to have been optimal and debt-load has increased due to high capex. This came at a time when several investors were expecting debt paydown and a return of cash, and the disconnect between investor expectations and management actions hurt the stock.

However, the underlying reason for the company's growth was its opportunity set of high-return projects and as it takes a step back in 2019, it can optimize its activities and begin to show cash returns to shareholders later in the year. This should provide a catalyst for the stock to re-rate.

The Natural Gas Price

Of course, one cannot discuss Roan without discussing the natural gas price. The company is working to focus on oil-rich wells and improve oil cuts, but still oil will only amount to quarter of production.

I would observe that current gas price futures are in the $2.4-$2.9 range vs. $3.1 as captured in the company's recent PV-10 valuation. However, the potential of U.S. LNG exports to ramp in 2019 together with the fact that gas is more subject to price spikes due to challenges in storage and transportation and the importance of gas to industry as a low-cost and relatively clean fuel create a reasonable medium-term backdrop for natural gas pricing. I don't believe I need to be too bullish on gas for Roan to work as an investment, but clearly, further weakness in gas pricing, which I don't foresee beyond typical seasonal trends, would hurt the stock. Also, note the company has some hedges in place as shown below.

Further Issues

Aside from 2018 aggressive growth, the stock has also been subject to what might be termed unfavorable events. The successor to Roan, Linn Energy emerged from bankruptcy after the 2015-2016 energy price collapse, and this can lead to stock undervaluation because bankruptcy typically comes with little fanfare and marketing when compared to an IPO. This, together with distressed debt investors holding the debt looking to exit can weigh on the stock (see Chemmanur et al. 2000).

The Roan was spun out of the Linn Energy and spin-offs can again lead to orphaned stocks with limited awareness and market support. Base rates for spin-off stocks are quite favorable relative to market returns (see McConnell et al 2004).

Finally, the CEO left recently and the company currently has an interim CEO. Though not inspiring confidence, again base rates here suggest the signal from a CEO departure is surprisingly limited (see Furtado and Rozef 2006).

Net, all of these events can weigh on a stock in the short term, but in the case of spin-offs and bankruptcy emergence backed by valuation support may be a positive signal for long-term performance.

It is also of note that Roan still has potential overhang from investors at Elliot and Fir Tree who may no longer be a good fit with the post-bankruptcy entity, and that the company caused a small earthquake with its drilling in November 2018, though beyond immediately closing that well, the earthquake's impact appears limited.

Is There Cash Flow Really?

Clearly, Roan is now something of a show me story, will the heralded Q4 2019 free cash flow actually occur?

Well, Roan delivered $268M of operating cash flow in 2018 (it is noteworthy that this represents 43% of Roan's current market cap.), operating cash flow was of course swamped by $675M of capex.

Still, showing that management's strategy had some merit, production more than doubled over this period. While curtailing capex will obviously limit production growth, it appears quite feasible for management to strike a balance between funding development projects and making cash available to shareholders.

The hedging program shown above should also manage price risk, making the target achievable even should energy pricing soften. The company has also learned lessons from its 2018 growth spree and believes it has a number of optimizations in store for 2019 including improved water rates, improved oil cuts, improved well pressurization and improved well targeting with 3D seismic data. It is therefore reasonable to expect greater efficiency going forward into 2019.

Summary

With so much bad news and negative events surrounding Roan, it is perhaps hard to like the stock, but the valuation appears compelling offering a clear margin of safety and there are reasons to be optimistic that investors will see cash flow later this year and into 2020. Especially as management starts to optimize for returns following 2019's focus on growth.

Should that happen, the opportunity for the stock to meaningfully re-rate appears high and Roan may potentially even drive that process in future years with deleveraging and buybacks. Nonetheless, this idea today is appropriate more for patient and value-oriented investors as the path to potential free cash flow over the coming months is likely to be rocky.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.