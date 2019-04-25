Strong Life Sciences Continuing To Drive Danaher

Danaher (DHR) remains a great case-in-point of the challenge of balancing quality and opportunity with some semblance of value discipline. There’s no real argument I can see that Danaher isn’t a premier player in life sciences alongside Thermo Fisher (TMO) once the deal for General Electric’s (GE) Biopharma business closes, and if anything, the quality of Danaher’s Diagnostics and Environmental/Applied Solutions may be a little overshadowed now.

Still, it’s hard to call Danaher undiscovered or undervalued. I believe the shares are priced to return a solid annualized 7% or so to shareholders, and though that’s below what I’d normally accept for an equity investment, this is a case where maybe the quality argues for accepting a lower rate of return to have a solid core holding like Danaher in a diversified portfolio.

Little To Quibble With In Q1 Results

It’s probably true that Danaher’s results are now overshadowed by the pending GE Biopharma business, and the market basically shrugged off a modest share count-driven revision to second quarter earnings guidance.

Revenue rose 5.5% in organic terms in the first quarter, beating expectations by about 2%, but also marking a stretch of stable growth (versus acceleration) – with the exception of the 6.5% growth rate in the third quarter, this is the fifth straight quarter of “5.X%” organic growth.

Gross margin fell about a half-point and came in a little light this quarter. Operating income rose about 6.5% in adjusted terms, with 40bp of underlying margin expansion. At the segment levels, Life Sciences saw a full point of core margin expansion, and company-leading Enviro/Applied stretched its lead with 140bp of core margin expansion into the mid-20%’s. Diagnostics saw more than a point of core margin contraction, while Dental saw 30bp of contraction in what is far and away the lowest-margin business at Danaher (less than half the margin of Diagnostics, and less than a third of Enviro/Applied’s margin).

Looking Closer At The Segments

Life Sciences grew 7%, a bit of a slowdown from the last few quarters, but still exceeded expectations by about 3%. Beckman and Pall continued to lead the way with double-digit growth, as Beckman continues to see strong demand for automation equipment and Pall continues to see strong demand in biopharma. Leica was no slouch with HSD growth. With Thermo Life Sciences up 7% this quarter and Waters (WAT) seeing a 6% decline in its Instruments business, I’d say Danaher continues to do fine.

In Diagnostics, 5% organic growth was also a deceleration from the recent trend line. Even so, revenue beat expectations by about 3%, with Leica and Radiometer up high single digits and Beckman up mid-single-digits. Cepheid was down on a tough flu-driven comp, but the underlying business continues to grow at a strong double-digit rate. Danaher outdid both Abbott (ABT) (up about 4.5%) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (up 1%) this quarter, though Roche’s results were hit by order timing and destocking China and management asserted that underlying growth continues to be in the mid-single digits.

Dental was in-line with expectations and up about 2.5% - consistent with the fourth quarter and definitely above the feeble trend of the last two years. 3M’s (MMM) weren’t available as of this writing, but it investors should recall that Danaher will be IPO’ing this business later in 2019.

The Environmental/Applied business was more mixed this time. The 5.5% organic growth rate was a slight acceleration from the fourth quarter, but still below the trend of 2018, and a slight beat relative to sell-side expectations. The Water business accelerated from the fourth quarter, driven by 20%-plus growth in the Trojan water treatment business (again, a comp from 3M isn’t available as of this writing), with Hatch and ChemTreat up mid-single-digits on good industrial demand. Product ID was up only low single digits, though, and that’s a step down from a fairly well-established mid-single-digit growth trend. VideoJet was up mid-single-digits, similar to Dover (DOV), but the Esko packaging business decelerate further to a flat result.

Biopharma Is The Core Opportunity, But Not The Only Driver

Clearly the closure and integration of the GE Biopharma deal is paramount among management’s concerns now. I thought it was a great deal at the time of the announcement, and if anything I’m incrementally more bullish on the deal given the margin uplift and synergy potential. I continue to believe that bioproduction is a major long-term growth opportunity for Danaher, and this deal will only improve the company’s standing in this attractive market (investors looking for other plays on the market could check out Sartorius and/or Repligen (RGEN) ).

While the combination of Pall and GE Biopharma is key, I wouldn’t ignore the ongoing opportunity for Danaher to drive better results in diagnostics. Slowly but surely, management does seem to be closing the gap with Abbott and Roche in core lab diagnostics, and new products from Beckman in areas like hematology and immunoassay with help. Beyond this, I believe the Enviro/Applied business remains a very strong “cash cow”, but one that also happens to still be growing.

The Outlook

Even though I believe the acquisition of GE Biopharma and the disposal of the Dental business will improve Danaher’s revenue growth and margins, I can’t really say it’s cheap by any conventional approach. Yes, life science companies get treated differently, but I’m not comfortable with valuation approaches that basically revolve around “well … everybody else gets a high multiple”. The GE deal should add at least a point to Danaher’s long-term revenue growth rate and improve its EBITDA margin by around two points, helping to drive the expected FCF growth into the high single-digits.

The Bottom Line

Although I can’t say Danaher is conventionally cheap, that doesn’t mean it’s a horrible stock. I think Danaher can be expected to generate a long-term annualized return around 7% to 7.5% from here. That’s below what I normally want from a stock, but Danaher’s strong market positions in life sciences, diagnostics, water treatment, and product ID mitigate that to some extent and there aren’t many “bargain options” for investors who want to own good companies in the life sciences / bioproduction space. I won’t be buying Danaher here, but this is a stock/company I’d like to own at some point and I’d be willing to accept a lower expected return to do so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.