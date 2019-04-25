LRAD: Spooked Investors Should Take Another Look

LRAD Corporation (LRAD) has two main product lines; AHDs - acoustic hailing devices and MNS - Mass Notification Systems.

Previously, I wrote about how an acquisition will result in a huge payoff and then about how the bookings and backlog would lead to record revenues. The story is developing. In this article, I present why I think the stock price will be at least 33% higher in a few months and much higher in future years.

It's All About Earnings

The first quarter of this fiscal year kicked off with the company reporting its highest quarterly revenue ever, along with record backlog. CEO, Richard Danforth said at the recent earnings call:

Record fiscal 2019 first quarter revenues of $10.2 million... Backlog at December 31, 2018 was $20 million, an increase of 75% compared to the same period last year. We expect all of the December 31 backlog to ship this fiscal year.

Revenues for the fiscal year 2018 were 29% higher than the $20.3 million in the prior year despite a delay in shipments worth $4.7 million, which will be completed in the second and third quarter of fiscal 2019.

First quarter revenues for 2019 Q1 were 33% higher than the same quarter the prior year. The company's strategy, as discussed later, has increased their addressable market placing, it in line to improve their growth rate beyond the 30% range.

In my prior LRAD article, I had estimated revenues for fiscal 2019 at $29-34 million and a target share price of $3.60 to $4.00. I am now more confident with the high end of my revenue estimate and share price target based on first quarter reported revenue and backlog, along with the expectation that the growth rate will be 30% or better.

The bottom line should improve as well. Management expects the profit margin to remain at a healthy 50% for this fiscal year. Going out further in the future, the product mix will include a higher volume of higher margin products.

We can reasonably expect fiscal 2019 will see LRAD record its highest revenues as well as profits and I'll explain why in the Valuation section below.

A steady rise in revenue is a nice developing pattern. A close look at the numbers reveals that since the hiring of a new CEO in mid 2016, revenues on a fiscal year basis have been climbing and have been relatively stable on a quarterly basis.

LRAD Quarterly Revenue

Quarter Revenue Q1 2019 10.18 Q4 2018 3.30 ($4.7M contract delayed) Q3 2018 7.05 Q2 2018 7.87 Q1 2018 7.63 Q4 2017 7.5 Q3 2017 4.13 Q2 2017 5.74 Q1 2017 2.94 Q4 2016 4.09 Q3 2016 5.04 Q2 2016 3.60 Q1 2016 2.82

Source

Strategy

The company's early start was selling AHDs to the U.S. Navy. LRAD is now the undisputed leader in the acoustic hailing device industry as I've outlined in previous articles. Earnings were bumpy due to a heavy dependence on U.S. government contracts. Management scrambled to find other sources of income to replace and/or add on to U.S. government contracts but could not escape the uneven growth and unpredictability of their business.

Management saw an opportunity to broaden the income stream and attempted to leapfrog their leadership in the AHD industry into growth in the larger market and higher margin MNS industry. The former CEO was unable to scale the business and frustrated shareholders because LRAD lacked the ability to offer a full MNS solution.

Activist shareholder action brought on a new CEO, Richard Danforth in mid 2016. Mr. Danforth recognized that LRAD needed software to complement its hardware product in order to compete on its own in the MNS arena and not piggyback on a competitor's contract win to add speakers to complete a system provided by the competitor.

LRAD acquired a software company in January 2018 and now offers complete MNS solutions by combining voice broadcasting hardware with the mass messaging capabilities provided by newly acquired Genasys.

LRAD now has two growth engines. In the AHD side, the strategy is to leverage their strong U.S. sales into broader international acceptance. On the MNS side, the capability to offer customers complete systems have the potential to catapult revenues, profits, and the stock price much higher when you consider the addressable market and how LRAD is positioned to capture market share.

Let's look at the two markets that LRAD competes in.

AHD Addressable Market

I get a kick out of Mark Cuban on Shark Tank. Every time somebody mentions market size, he says it's irrelevant. I can see his point because the size of the market doesn't mean you are going to get any of it. In this case, it's different. LRAD is the market leader in the AHD industry which continues to grow with a CAGR of 17% forecast over the next few years. LRAD should be able to capitalize on the majority of the forecasted growth as it has done for many years. I asked Mr. Danforth about the competition and he said, "We just don't see them anymore in competitions."

LRAD's AHDs have been used for border patrol and control of the migrant caravans in our southern border and is well established as the device of choice for police departments across the U.S.

Various law enforcement agencies such as police forces are using LRADs extensively as they have several applications. They use LRADs as a powerful and versatile instrument of communication in a clear and concise manner. Police forces can use LRADs at large demonstrations, active shooter events, tactical standoffs, and in cases of natural disasters," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

LRAD has recently completed outfitting the entire U.S Navy fleet with two to five LRADs on each ship. In August 2018, LRAD recorded its largest U.S. Army contract worth $11 million. Last November, the company received its largest National Guard order to date in the amount of $3.2 million for its newest hardware product, a remotely operated security device, the LRAD 100X Mag.

LRAD has continuously come out with new products upgrading their predecessors and applying their technology for new uses such as bird control at airports and AHDs for helicopters and will continue to be in demand from police and fire forces, airports, college campuses, and wherever crowd control and emergency notification is needed. Customers continuously return to order parts and eventually to upgrade to newer models.

Mass Notification Addressable Market

The global Mass Notification market will reach $23.3 billion within the next five years according to forecasters. This enormous market is filled with competitors much larger than LRAD such as Motorola (MSI), Everbridge (EVBG), Mitel (MITL), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Eaton (ETN), and many more. Despite Mr. Cuban's distaste, I mention the market opportunity because it is so large and LRAD has taken a big step forward to expand its footprint in this industry.

Within a year of acquiring Genesys, LRAD has created and sold complete mass notification systems for the first time in company history. The system's name is Command and Control and it combines LRAD's voice broadcast system with Genesys' software. MN system sales have been recorded to an Eurasian oil company, U.S. military bases, a Caribbean territory, and a California city.

It is expected that phase I of the Caribbean contract, worth $1 million, will be completed this fiscal year, adding higher margin recurring revenue from licensing and maintenance fees. This is a FEMA - Federal Emergency Management Agency-sponsored deal with optional phases worth multi-million dollars.

The MNS win in Atherton California is a wildfire alert system. Other California cities are considering purchasing similar systems from LRAD. There are numerous pending bids internationally, including entire country MS systems.

There is a new indoor voice broadcast system that is pending certification that the company expects will expand its addressable market. Things have been moving quickly. I would not be surprised if this application isn't part of a new contract in the very near future. But consider the addressable market and that LRAD is the only provider of a complete mass notification system.

Shareholder-Friendly Activity and Share Accumulation

The company is dependent on continuously developing quality products that will find marketplace acceptance and sometimes dominance. I noticed that under the new management, R&D expenses doubled from $2 million to $4 million from 2016 to 2018 and are expected to remain at this level.

Most of the increased expense has been offset by increased revenue. In 2016, R&D was about 13%, while in 2018, it rose to 17% of revenue. LRAD will have increased revenue again this year to offset the expense. We can take a look at the end of fiscal 2019 to see if their investment in R&D was successful by using return on research capital or RORC, but I want to recognize that the company is properly funding R&D. $4 million in cash and a quick ratio of 3.18 indicate the company is well equipped to fund its current operations.

LRAD reported that a "key employee" has performance-based compensation bonuses based on free cash flow and net revenue targets at four levels. A fair assumption is that this employee is the CEO, and as a shareholder, I am pleased to see that his interests are aligned with mine.

The company bought 588,425 shares at $1,621.022 at an average price of $2.75/share in the fourth quarter 2018 fiscal year, completing a 2015 share buyback plan. Those shares have been retired as Treasury Shares, which in effect, is an investment in the company. There is a new $5 million buyback plan now in effect.

Institutions own 65% of the float as of 12-31-2018. This is rare in a low float small-cap stock which is usually unfollowed by institutions due to lack of liquidity. Institutional investors like what they are seeing as they added shares immediately following the first quarter earnings report on Feb. 12. The following is not a complete list but the largest transactions. A full listing is available by clicking on the Source link below the table.

Recent Institutional Activity on LRAD Shares

Filing Date Filing Investor Previous Shares Current Shares 2-13-2019 13F NorthRock Partners 0 256,081 2-14-2019 13G/A AWM Investment Co. 3,989,757 4,950,706 2-19-2019 13G/A Manatuck Hill Partners 2,364,680 3,001,280 2-19-2019 13F Vanguard 1,017,815 1,032,293 2-22-2019 13G/A Iroquois Capital 1,453,476 1,592,733 2-26-2019 13G/A Dimensional 114,279 128,241

Source

An investor who owns more than 5% of a company stock must file with the SEC within 10 days of acquisition of shares by filing a 13-D form or the 13-G form which does not allow for activist activities. Long-term followers of this stock will remember that hedge funds, including Iroquois, took activist positions in this stock in 2015 but are currently passive investors. A vote of confidence in the direction the company is going.

Technical Picture

Very easily recognized favorable cup and handle pattern along with a positive moving average crossover. The technical picture perfectly supports my thesis for stock price appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Mr. Danforth has steadied the ship and put the company back on a course of growing revenues, paving the way to greater profits. On his watch, revenues have grown at about 30% and have started to find their way to the bottom line with EPS for Q1 2019 of .03/share compared to a loss of .05/share for the same quarter the prior year.

LRAD turns backlog into revenue within a fiscal year. There was a huge increase in accounts receivables for Q1 2019 compared to the same period the prior year; $8.7 million compared to $2.8 million. This increase is probably due to orders that were shipped late in the quarter and be counted as revenue in the next quarter.

The reported backlog and accounts receivable lead me to believe that LRAD will have a blowout second quarter report topping their record Q1 revenue of $10 million. AHD sales have been growing nicely and there's no sign that a slowdown is coming when factoring their market share and market outlook. The company has been very quick about rolling out their complete MNS solution and recording wins for their new product. I expect complete MNS contract wins are just beginning.

Going forward, LRAD will become increasingly profitable as recurring revenue from software maintenance and licensing overcomes hardware and software sales. Each time LRAD completes an MNS installation, higher margin recurring revenue kicks in.

Many LRAD followers may not be aware that Genesys software was used for the countrywide MNS in Australia and other smaller locations. LRAD is now the recipient of the recurring revenue being generated by these systems. Recurring revenues for the first quarter were almost one fourth of total revenue. The Caribbean MNS system will begin producing recurring revenue in the fourth quarter and the California installation sometime in fiscal 2020.

Looking at the variables, a forward PE in the low 20s based on my earnings estimate of $34 million results in a price target of $4/share. A PE in that range seems reasonable when compared on a sector analysis. LRAD right now is sort of a mix between a software, information, electronic, and machine manufacturing company. Software companies carry forward PE ratios of almost three digits. Machine manufactures average forward PE is in the low teens. Information companies average a forward PE of 47 while the electronic sector average forward PE is 45. Source

Looking at P/S, we get a stock price of about $4 when applying a P/S multiple of 4x revenue of $34 million. Looking at $40 million estimated revenues, at the same valuation multiples results in a stock price of about $7. I think LRAD will command higher multiples in the future as recurring revenue grows as a percentage of total revenue.

Competitive Advantage

LRAD's AHDs acoustic quality is unmatched as evidenced by the lack of competition. In the MNS field, it competes against much larger companies but LRAD is the only company that offers both the hardware and the software for a complete MNS. I described how big this market is above. I repeat LRAD is the provider of complete MNS in a multi-billion dollar market.

Risks

It is too early to say that LRAD's Command and Control has won market acceptance. It may turn out that the market rejects the product. LRAD's dominance in AHDs could be overtaken should a competitor's product win public approval and market acceptance. Earnings for their most recent quarter were mostly from U.S. government agencies which have experienced budget lapses in the past due to government shutdowns and political disputes resulting in budget delays. LRAD has similar concerns in dealing with governments across the globe.

What's Been Holding the Stock Back

LRAD shareholders aren't used to what the new CEO has brought to this company. Just at the last earnings call, this question from an investor is a good example of how they just don't get what's going on.

So what should we think about gross margins on a go forward basis here? That seems to be the ticket to getting more earnings, given that you said OpEx is going to stay at this level on a go forward basis, pretty much. And I assume the top line is, after this big jump, isn't going to go much up from here.

Shareholder doubts that the current growth is sustainable from prior experience. LRAD had been growing at a fast clip from 2006 to 2012, but then began to stumble due to U.S. budget lapses as well as contract delays. Shareholders were frustrated by the drop in revenues and about the inability to penetrate the MNS arena.

Interesting to note that the former CEO, Tom Brown was targeting revenues 300% higher than the company had reported in the prior fiscal year and the new CEO is now delivering on. From the 4Q 2015 conference call:

I don't anticipate us getting to $100 million in the short-term, but I would like to see us get up into the $40 million to $50 million range in the short-term and that's what our targets are.

Some of the 2015 and 2016 earning conferences were the most comical I have ever read. I invite readers to review the questions following the presentation on the 4Q 2015 call to understand the shareholder frustration and maybe get a few laughs.

Source

Conclusion

Some individual long-time shareholders may not understand that LRAD is in a better position now than in 2015 to capture market share in MNS, but institutions do and they have been scooping up shares.

I've been a long-time proponent of follow the money, particularly in investing in low float small-cap stocks. These big money guys aren't going to invest in a low liquidity vehicle without understanding that the upside is abundantly superior to the downside risk.

LRAD reported $4 million in recurring revenue, almost a quarter of total revenue in fiscal 2018. Going forward, recurring revenue will be continuously increasing and be the majority of revenue. It will take a few years, but at that time, the stock will be able to command higher valuations, more like a software comp.

I think LRAD will hit $4/share, 33% higher than the current market price after Q2 2019 report comes out and $6-7 per share target for the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LRAD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information was gathered from the investor presentation, the earnings conference call, the latest 10-K and 10-Q. interview of the CEO, CFO, and Investor Relations Director and my own research.