These Dow Dividend Stocks Outperformed During The Pullback And Also Since The September Highs

We discuss valuations, financials, dividend yields/growth, and long-term performance for all three stocks.

They've all risen 21% to 34% since the Sept. 2018 market highs, while the S&P was flat.

These three Dow stocks rose 10%-plus during the Q4 2018 pullback, while the S&P 500 fell nearly -18%.

There's an old saying "what goes up, must come down" that gives one pause when thinking about the ups and downs of the market. Of course, it's all relative, and dynamic, with market and stock prices and valuations affected by many factors. But, what about an umbrella for those rainy seasons?

With the market up ~17% in 2019, we've been wondering which dividend stocks were the most resilient during the Q4 2018 tailspin, and, moreover, how they've performed since the September 2018 market highs.

We started with the Dow 30 stocks, having a hunch that big, well-known names may have had more stability during the pullback. This wasn't always the case, as some of the other Dow stocks had lousy performance during the pullback, and are still trailing the S&P 500 since the September market highs.

Here are three that did very well in both time periods. Unsurprisingly, they sell familiar stuff: entertainment - Disney (DIS), burgers - McDonald's (MCD), and soap - Procter & Gamble (PG).

Hey, when the going gets tough, the tough take a shower, eat a burger, and watch the world's favorite Mouse and his rapidly expanding crew.

Disney has had the best performance of this trio, thanks to the buzz surrounding its future streaming service, with which it plans to go head-to-head with Netflix (NFLX), among others.

The mouse actually rose ~10.6% during the 2018 pullback, and is up ~34% since the September market high, vs. the S&P 500, which fell -17.9% in the pullback, and is slightly down, -.26%, since its September 2018 high.

MCD also rose during both periods, up 5.9% during the pullback, and up 22.78% since the September highs, while the venerable PG was up 2.34% in the pullback, and is up 21.37% since the September highs.

All three of these stocks have also outperformed the S&P handily over the past year:

Of course, one pullback isn't enough data to prove the "all-weather" defensive characteristics for any stock, so we looked back further in time, and found that both DIS and MCD outperformed the S&P during the past five years, whereas DIS was the only one to outperform in the past 10 years.

MCD came close in the 10-year period, with a ~261% price gain, which was quite similar to the S&P's 271% gain, and, if you added the dividends that MCD paid, it would be even closer.

Unfortunately, PG has trailed the S&P during both periods - five-year and 10-year, so its recent outperformance seems to be more of an indication of its defensive attributes in pullback periods. In other words, in this long bull market, PG has generally done better in pullback periods than during rallies.

Looking at the past three years shows less of a gap between PG and the S&P, whereas DIS's performance was a tad better than PG's. Only MCD, that not so lean, mean, burger-flippin' machine, beat the S&P over the past three years.

Dividends:

Unlike the high dividend stocks we usually cover, these three stocks have modest yields, ranging from ~1.3% for DIS, to 2.35% for MCD, and 2.88% for PG.

DIS also has the lowest payout ratio, at~23%, vs. 41.85% for PG and ~55.6% for MCD.

DIS has had the best five-year dividend growth, at 15.3%, followed by MCD, at 6.09%, and PG, at 3.74%. MCD and PG are both Dividend Aristocrats, having raised their payouts for at least 25 straight years.

DIS pays semi-annually, going ex-dividend in July and December, and paying in July and January. MCD and PG both pay quarterly.

All three companies issue 1099s at tax time.

Financials:

It's a disparate trio, each involved in different industries, so we added some broad industry averages to get some sense of where each company stands, vs. its competitors.

DIS has the biggest advantage in ROA and ROE vs. its industry, whereas its operating margin is a bit lower. Disney's fiscal year ends on ~Sept. 30th.

Surprisingly, MCD has negative equity, hence those oddball negative figures for debt/equity and ROE. On a positive note, its ROA and operating margin are far superior to its industry's averages.

PG has a better ROE, ROA and operating margin than industry averages, while its debt/equity load is higher than average. Its fiscal year ends on June 30th.

Valuations:

At 18.45, Disney's P/E is ~in the middle of its five-year range, and, surprisingly, in spite of the recent upgrades from analysts, its forward P/E is higher than its trailing P/E, due to lower EPS forecasts. This could change soon though, after its upcoming earnings report, which is due out ~5/8/19. As is often the case with an industry leader, DIS has a premium price/book vs. broad industry averages, but it also has a lower dividend yield.

Take these broad industry averages with an extra helping of salt, such as an industry P/E range of up to 218.48 for the restaurant industry. MCD's P/E of 26.18 is higher than its five-year range, but looks much cheaper than the 63.08 industry average, and its forward P/E is slightly lower at 24.34, indicating some growth prospects. FYI, Yum Brands (YUM) is listed with a ~26.8 P/E, while Chipotle Grill (CMG) is listed with a P/E of ~110.

MCD has a much higher price/sales than average, but it has no price/book, due to its negative equity position. Its dividend yield outstrips industry averages.

PG's 25.21 P/E is a bit closer to the high end of its five-year range, but much lower than broad industry averages. It also has a lower forward P/E of 23.23, due to some growth prospects. Its price/book is in line with the averages, and its price/sales is cheaper.

PG's 2.88% yield is much higher than the industry average of .98%.

Analysts' Upgrades and Price Targets:

DIS is the upgrade champeen of this group, having received nine analyst upgrades so far in April:

Source

MCD has had two positive ratings - an April Outperform reiteration and an upgrade to "Overweight" in February - hmmm, what an appropriate rating for the maker of the "happy meal."

Meanwhile, PG received two upgrades in April, with one coming after its 4/23/19 fiscal Q1 earnings report. Morgan Stanley also reiterated its Overweight rating, and issued a price target of $111.00, and said, "Robust 3Q topline results support our view that PG's organic sales growth trajectory has inflected, which should drive robust EPS growth relative to peers, although reinvestment/FX is limiting near-term upside." source

P&G reported $1.06/share, which beat estimates of $1.04, on $16.46B in revenue, which also eclipsed analysts' estimate of $16.37B. Excluding currency exchange, acquisitions and divestitures, organic sales rose 5%, (its best growth since 2011), on a 2% volume increase.

All three of these stocks are very close to or above analysts' average price targets, which could be moving up or down for DIS and MCD, after their upcoming earnings reports.

Options:

With these stocks at their highs, you may want to wait for a pullback - but...wait a minute, they all outperformed in the most recent pullback.

Well, you could get paid to wait, via selling cash secured puts below their price/share.

Our Cash Secured Puts Table can give you more details for these two trades, along with over 35 others, all of which are update throughout each trading day.

DIS has a September $130.00 put strike which pays $4.30, giving you a breakeven of $125.70, which is ~5.2% below the average price target of $132.55:

MCD also has a September put option, the $190.00 put strike, which pays $5.45, which gives you a breakeven of $184.55, which is 7.6% below the average price target of $199.64:

If you think that MCD and DIS may have run their course, or if you're leery about their upcoming earnings reports, and you're looking for some downside protection, our Covered Calls Table has some covered call trades for DIS and MCD, which we'll update on a daily basis, along with over 30 other trades.

Summary:

Even though the yields aren't too sporty, there's certainly a place in income portfolios for defensive stocks like DIS, MCD, and PG. We're guessing that you may have some defensive dividend paying favorites as well. If so, let's hear about them - just drop us a line in the comments section of this article.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com unless otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

