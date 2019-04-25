Crude Oil Has Potentially Peaked

Statistically speaking, this is one of the longest rallies we've ever seen in price - and that doesn't bode well for future price returns.

Over the last few months, crude oil (USO) has demonstrated incredible strength with a rally in flat price of almost $20/bbl, or around 44%. With such a substantial move to the upside, the contrarian investor needs to be asking: have we reached a peak? Has this move gone too far?

To start out, we need to put the recent price movement into perspective. One of the simplest ways to do so is to construct a simple index of price: the amount of time that the price of crude oil has stayed about its 1-month average. This metric captures the duration of time in which price has moved upwards and helps us compare the current move to past movements.

The blue area shows the consecutive number of weeks that WTI has traded above its monthly average while the line shows the current level in perspective. We are currently in a run of crude oil settling above its monthly average for 15 weeks straight. In the entire traded history of WTI futures, we have only had two periods of time in which crude rallied for longer than our present rally: 1999 and 2003. In each of these rallies, the impressive run ended at both 17 and 16 weeks respectively. In other words, the consistency and persistence of this rally is truly unusual.

Seen from a different perspective, here is the percentage return achieved in each rally in which flat price settled above the monthly average.

At present, we have rallied 37% on a flat price basis since WTI futures settled above its month average. There have been several price movements that went further than this so if the past is to be a guide, the market has not exhausted what it is historically capable of doing.

In and of itself, the fact that we are in a historic rally gives us an interesting question: is there predictive value to this information? Can we turn the data on its head and find what historically happens following certain rallies in flat price? It turns out, we actually can.

In the following chart, I have taken the data from the first series shown and compared it to future price returns at any given point in the series. This shows what historically happens to flat price 1-month into the future given the number of weeks price has consistently trended above the 1-month moving average.

As you can see, there isn’t much of a relationship until you’ve had a rally that continues for 10-12 weeks. Around that point, the data begins to point strongly to the downside. In other words, if you’ve had a rally that’s lasted at least 3 months, historically speaking, you’re probably not going to see price rally for another month. In fact, if the rally has gone more than 13 weeks, there has never been an occurrence in which price did not fall over the next month.

For investors in WTI, this is troubling. However, we must always temper a simple statistical study with fundamentals. It is possible that “this time could be different” simply based on the unique set of fundamental variables pointing to further upside.

This week’s EIA release was not good for the oil bulls. With a build of over 5 MMB, crude inventories have moved above the 5-year average once again.

What is noteworthy here is that crude runs ticked upwards substantially, meaning that this uptick in stocks was largely driven by a surge in imports. It appears imports are making a shot at the 5-year range again and recovering from depressed levels.

When it comes to the fundamental picture however, some of the most important variables as they related to flat price are the main inventory statistics versus a historic benchmark like a 5-year average. As you can see in the following chart, there is a direct (and fairly strong) correlation between this metric and the outright price of crude oil.

We are currently sitting at roughly the zero line on the inventory scale of this chart. Inventories are essentially at the 5-year average right now which historically is correlated with a flat price around $65-70/bbl (after the $100/bbl environment of pre-2014). In other words, given that we’re currently trading at $66/bbl, we are probably fair-priced.

The million dollar question though is this: how are inventories going to evolve into the future? If you can gain an edge in predicting the general inventory trend in relation to the 5-year average, you can gain an edge in trading flat price.

It is my belief that we are poised for stronger-than-normal draws in crude oil in the coming months. My reasoning is based upon what is happening in the product markets. Put simply, there is a shortage of product while we are entering the time of year in which the product is needed most. The only way to get this product is to run more crude – which will reduce stocks. Don’t believe me? Here’s the data.

First, gasoline is in one of the most historic drawdowns ever seen in the commodity in terms of outright stock level. It is widening its fall versus the 5-year average and continues to drop compared to other years on a year-to-date basis.

In fact, as you can see by the last chart – we are in the largest year-to-date draw in gasoline ever seen in EIA weekly data. If you’re expecting cheap gasoline this summer, this isn’t very promising.

Next, distillate continues to remain weak versus the 5-year average as well.

As you can see, the basic story is this: the main products which refineries make are in high demand and lower supply right now. And this comes during a time in which summer driving season is about to kick off and demand reaches its peak of the year. In light of this, we are going to have to see elevated cracks continue into the future and an increase in refining runs. While refining runs increase, crude demand increases. While crude demand increases, crude stocks will decrease versus the 5-year average. While crude stocks decrease versus the 5-year average, WTI will price higher.

The relationship is simple, straightforward, and has an immediate catalyst strongly suggesting further upside. In light of this relationship, I believe that we can consider buying and holding WTI futures.

The main caveat to this is of course the statistically stretched flat price. My thoughts here are this. To buck the trend in flat price, all that WTI needs to do is settle below its moving average at the end of the week. The moving average is currently about $2/bbl under current readings. In other words, a small drop can result in a pattern which follows historic statistics. It is my belief that this is exactly what we will see. There is no bearish fundamental catalyst on the radar so I believe we’re going to see a short-term price correction bringing us back in line with statistics. However, as the summer driving thesis unfolds, I believe we’ll see the price trend continue to the upside at least through the end of summer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.