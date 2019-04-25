iRobot: Short-Term Bearishness And Long-Term Bullishness

The post-earnings gap appears to be a breakaway gap in the short term but will likely fill in the medium term and long term.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was overbought going into earnings. The recent earnings report caused the stock to drop, triggering a classic overbought reversal signal. IRBT is no longer technically overbought, but where will the stock go from here?

The short-term answer relies on the gap:

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

Gap Analysis

This gap looks like a breakaway gap to me. As a gap-trader, I look for a few signals that give hints on the type of gap we are to see. The following aspects of the gap above tend to be attributes of downward breakaway gaps:

White-red candlestick patterns surround the gap. The previous trading region is left behind after the gap. The gap day's volume is high relative to the stock's average volume.

However, it is best we backtest the gap before declaring it a breakaway gap. And, indeed, it does appear to be a breakaway gap. The performance of shorting this gap appears profitable:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

We have a 72% chance that the gap will widen from here. This is a rare gap for IRBT, but the statistical significance is high for the short term. Shorting now and holding for two days will produce an average of 2% ROI.

Sentiment Analysis

However, that's only the short-term story. The long-term story relies on fundamentals and sentiment. These two aspects are orthogonal in predictive power, and we will be looking at sentiment today, as we can calculate a new sentiment score from the recent earnings report.

The results of my financial lexical analysis show that sentiment is also quite positive. While the average sentiment score for IRBT is the same as that of the market, it has been increasing over the past year. IRBT's earnings sentiment score (optimism) is 55% higher than average and 25% higher than last quarter's.

Let's look at some of the statements flagged by my lexical analysis algorithm:

"So, the strategic goals for the rollout in 2019 is to get in market in a controlled fashion with customers that we can stay in close communication with, so that learnings and tuning of the robot can happen in preparation for scaling up of the distribution of the robot in subsequent years. And so that we've said that, Terra is not material to 2019, and -- but we'll be launching it earlier in the year so that our customers can take advantage and use the robot."

- Long-term outlook with a conservative rollout in which customer relationship building takes focus, and test phases are allowed for the sake of data collection as well as pivoting.

"Frankly, we can do it if we launched it in December, although people wouldn't be able to use it much unless we're going to sell. But again, we're not so concern as to the primary selling season for Terra in 2019."

- This is with regard to the Terra launch. One of the reasons for not rushing the release seems to be management's belief that spring is the main selling season for lawnmowers. The product could be released by the end of the year, but a spring launch might be better - hence the lack of haste.

"Given our global rollout cadence for the new products, and our supply chain diversification strategy, we are likely to continue to see inventory at an elevated level for the next quarter or two before declining again at year end."

- The inventory trend described here is bullish in the long term but bearish in the short term. Temporarily inflated inventory levels, however, hardly justifies the recent selloff.

"On another note, I'm pleased to report that iRobot has been selected by Amazon as the principal smart home participant in re:MARS, it's major new conference on AI and Robotics. We will be collaborating with Amazon to demonstrate a full scale sparkle featuring Alexa enabled iRobot devices."

- Collaboration with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and a marketing opportunity. Flagged as bullish.

I also dug through a serious of flagged statements indicating fundamental metric peaks. Here are a few pieces of information pulled from these statements:

Q2 and Q4 are expected to have the highest year-over-year revenue growth. (Bullish) Gross margins should fall from here, at least into 2020. (Bearish) Q4 is expected to be the best quarter in terms of revenue and income.

Overall, the statements were mostly interpreted as bullish. For a company that derives most of its revenue from a single product (900 series) in a world in which AI-based products are becoming easier to create, market, and sell, IRBT management seems to be quite optimistic. Some of this optimism relates to Terra's future launch, which will only make the company's cash flow generation stronger.

Conclusion and Trade Idea

At least with concern to sentiment, the selloff was likely an overreaction. The percent of volume shorted actually fell, implying that many traders expect the gap to fill. However, my gap analysis shows that the gap will act as a breakaway gap in the short term (two to four days) but could begin filling sometime next week.

I believe that IRBT investors should hold their stocks but run an options strategy for the 72% chance that we see the gap widen. Traders can also use this strategy but should switch to a long position, as IRBT is likely going to see its gap fill over the next quarter. Sentiment is also highly bullish and predicts upward pressure on the stock price until the next earnings report.

Here is my recommended options strategy:

Buy May17 $115 put Buy May17 $115 call Sell Nov15 $105 call

The delta of the put is -77, allowing us to mimic shorting 77 shares of IRBT. The two calls allow us extra profit in the down direction as well as giving us a potential profit should IRBT rally upward. We are not playing theta here; the profit from this options strategy relies on a breakout, and we are biased to a downside breakout.

The way to close this trade is to sell the long put and buy back the short call when the gap stops widening, roughly two days. Then, we hold the long call to expiration, expecting the gap to partially fill during May. You can always exercise the call to go long on the stock itself if your goal is to hold stock.

Happy trading!

