AT&T: A Lot Of Bad Priced In

Very recently, shareholders of AT&T (T) have probably not been too happy. After AT&T's management team reported financial results covering the firm's first fiscal quarter for 2019, the telecommunications and entertainment company's share price took a hit, closing down about 4.1% on April 24th. Some weak results, namely centered around subscriber numbers, appear to have been the bulk of the problem for the firm, but while these are real issues that will likely continue to negatively affect the business for the foreseeable future, it's important not to overlook the positive aspects of the firm.

The good and the bad

According to its press release covering earnings, AT&T had, in some respects, a mixed quarter. Retail voice connections, for instance, dropped 14% year-over-year, and video connections in all dropped 3.8% with domestic video connections alone declining 5.9%. Reseller subscriptions tanked 15.9%, and under its Entertainment Group, the number of premium TV subscribers came in at 22.4 million, representing a decline of 544,000 on a net basis. The number of DIRECTV NOW subscribers for the quarter fell by 83,000 compared to the 312,000 gain seen in the first quarter last year. These are just some of the losses, particularly the largest. There were others though.

Even among these segments and sub-segments that did report growth, most of it was lackluster. That said, we weren't without some special highlights. In particular, Connected Devices, a category I had written about favorably in a prior article, saw a surge of 3.93 million users, or about 6%, rising from 51.34 million at the end of last year to 54.43 million today. In the first quarter last year, the figure was just 41.73 million. Year-over-year wireless subscribers grew 8.8% on the whole, growing from 159.42 million to 173.45 million, while fiber subscribers came in at 3.1 million, about 300,000 above a quarter earlier and meaningfully higher than the 2 million seen in the first quarter of the company's 2018 fiscal year.

In some respects, these mixed results shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Due to technology disruption, telecommunications as an industry is going through a rather interesting time, and there are sets of operations run by AT&T today that won't be around in 5 or 10 years. The goal here, then, is to capture the growth elsewhere, as management has shown the ability to do with Connected Devices and through its fiber operations. As long as it can do this and do it in a manner that generates cash flow, the picture is good.

Taken from AT&T

This leads me to a discussion of what the market seems to have not cared too much about. As you can see in the image above, management has high expectations for this year. In all, the firm anticipates that it will generate free cash flow of about $26 billion. $12 billion of that will go straight toward paying out dividends for the year, but the company also expects to generate proceeds from asset sales of between $6 billion and $8 billion. If this holds true, the end result will be $20 billion in excess cash, effectively allowing the company to reduce debt materially.

Taken from AT&T

In the image above, you can see that AT&T has already made some progress on this. After the completion of its merger with Time Warner, debt was a whopping $180 billion. At the end of the first quarter this year, that figure had dropped to $169 billion, bringing the firm's net leverage ratio down from 3 to 2.8. By the end of this year, it's expected for this figure to improve further to $150 billion, or a multiple of about 2.5. Free cash flow of $5.9 billion generated over the first quarter helped to achieve the most recent progress seen, and it's expected that this trend will continue.

Even though some of the user numbers associated with AT&T during the quarter were less than ideal, having a firm capable of generating robust cash flows should not be under-appreciated. Excluding proposed asset sales for the year, free cash flow of $26 billion compared to a market cap as I type this of $224.3 billion translates to a market cap/free cash flow multiple of 8.6. On an EV/operating cash flow basis, with operating cash flow forecasted to total $49 billion for this year, we are looking at a multiple there of just 8. For an industry leader, this seems quite low.

The latest big move

A day prior to announcing financial results for the quarter, AT&T's management team announced that the firm had struck a deal whereby WarnerMedia will sell its space at 30 Hudson Yards to an affiliate of Related Companies in a deal valued at $2.2 billion. This isn't just a regular sale, though. Instead, the company is selling the asset and then leasing back the space, giving the buyer a long-term lease until sometime in early 2034. Proceeds from that sale, management said, will go toward debt reduction for the business.

This isn't the only asset that has been sold recently. As I wrote about previously, management sold off its ownership stake in Hulu to the firm earlier this month in a move that I stated at the time was a blunder. The price of $1.43 billion, valuing Hulu at $15 billion, is no insignificant matter, but as I stated then and believe today, making that particular move will shut off some easy growth prospects at a time when management should be selling off its garbage, not its gems. Even so, these two sales alone bring the aggregate sales generated by divestitures close to the bottom end of its range targeted for this year. That in and of itself is a positive and should be applauded.

Takeaway

Right now, the management team at AT&T appears to be hard at work restructuring the business, so that in the long run, it can be healthy enough to deliver real value to investors down the road. Struggling legacy businesses have proven to be a real drag, even more so than what the market might have anticipated, but I'm not surprised to see some acceleration in the deterioration here. What's really important is for the firm to get in the kind of financial position it believes is necessary for its long-term success (which should be by the end of this year) and, simultaneously, to continue innovating and focusing on growth (which we have seen among Connected Devices and more). Given the price at which the giant is trading at, I personally would feel comfortable jumping into the business, because for a major industry player, it seems to have a lot of bad already priced in.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.