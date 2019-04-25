Downside Protection For Dominion Energy

I close by noting that the relatively inexpensive cost of hedging Dominion Energy suggests options market participants aren't currently overly concerned by the prospect of domestic uranium quotas.

Those quotas are a possible response President Trump could make within the next few months to a national security investigation by the U.S. Commerce Department.

Dominion Energy engineer Alexandra Garcia (photo via Dominion Energy).

Uranium Quota Concerns

Earlier this month, SA News Editor Carl Surran reported that the U.S. Commerce Department had submitted to the White House the results of an investigation into uranium imports:

The Section 232 probe was prompted by a petition filed early last year by U.S. uranium producers Energy Fuels [(UUUU)] and Ur-Energy [(URG)], complaining that subsidized foreign competitors have caused them to cut capacity and lay off workers.

The Ad Hoc Utilities Group - whose members include major nuclear generating utilities such as Dominion [(D)], Duke Energy [(DUK)] and Exelon [(EXC)] - says a 25% domestic uranium quota would add $500M-$800M in annual costs to U.S. nuclear plants and possibly cause some reactors to shut.

Surran pointed out that the Commerce Department's recommendations are confidential, so we don't know if a 25% domestic uranium quota was one of them. But we will know within a few months what President Trump's response to the recommendations will be. If you're concerned that the President's response will be uranium quotas similar to the ones opposed by Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and its fellow members of the Ad Hoc Utilities Group, we'll look at a couple of ways you can limit your risk below. First, a reminder to new readers about the proper usage of hedging: it is when you are bullish on an underlying security, but want to limit your risk in the event that your bullishness ends up having been wrong. If you are no longer bullish on Dominion Energy, you shouldn't own it.

Limiting Your Risk In Dominion Energy

Let's assume you're long 1,000 shares of D and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 16% over the next several months. Here are two ways of hedging it (screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal put options to hedge 1,000 shares of D against a >16% decline by mid-October.

As you can see above, the cost here was $850 or 1.11% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, No Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 8%, this was the optimal collar to hedge against the same >16% decline over the same time frame.

The put leg of this collar uses the same strike price as the previous hedge, so the cost is the same: $850 or 1.11% of position value, calculated conservatively, at the ask.

The difference with this hedge is that cost of the put leg was completely offset by the income of $850, generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So, the net cost was $0, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

Of the members of the Ad Hoc Utilities Group, Dominion Energy is less expensive to hedge than Duke Energy, but more expensive to hedge than Exelon, using the optimal put parameters above. That comparison is easy because all three stocks are on the same options calendar. To put that hedging cost in context by comparing it to that of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), we have small challenge in that the closest SPY expiration is in September, but we can compare apples-to-apples by using annualized hedging cost. Doing that, we get an annualized hedging cost of 2.31% of position value for the Dominion Energy optimal put hedge. The annualized cost of hedging SPY, in the same way, was 1.62% of position value. So, Dominion Energy's hedging cost was higher than that of SPY, but not excessively so. That suggests that options market participants currently aren't overly concerned by the prospect of uranium quotas. Let's see if that changes when the President responds to the Commerce Department report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.