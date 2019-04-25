NFL Draft And Investing

I am at the beach this week. That means that Seeking Alpha readers get a little more content from me than my work schedule typically permits. It also means I get the chance to read some interesting subject matter. I am comfortable with the fact that I was the only nerd reading Behavioral Scientist on this beautiful beach. The piece that I was most interested in was Cade Massey's "How to Identify Talent: Five Lessons from the NFL Draft."

In 2005, Massey, currently a professor at Wharton, teamed up with recent Nobel Prize winner Richard Thaler to publish The Loser's Curse: Overconfidence Versus Market Efficiency in the NFL Draft. In a draft, the top picks are expected to have the highest absolute value over the length of their careers. However, the authors found that in a salary-capped league, these players tended to offer poor relative value. The price you pay to acquire assets matters in both the salary-constrained NFL and your investment portfolio.

In fact, they found that the #1 overall pick actually had the lowest "surplus value" of any pick in the first round despite conventional wisdom that it is exceedingly fortunate to have the right to choose any player to open the draft. While the #1 pick is expected to be a blue-chip stock, buyers have historically paid a dear premium for the right to choose first. One of the most fascinating subplots of this year's draft will be whether the Arizona Cardinals draft quarterback Kyler Murray, or trade the pick for a bounty of additional draft capital.

In investment parlance, the megacap S&P 100 has lagged the broader market by roughly 2.3% per year for the past 40-plus years. Buying what the market already deems to be the best companies can come with a high sticker price. While Murray could be a star at the sport's most valuable position, the decision must still be weighed against the opportunity cost of a potential trade package. He might indeed be very valuable. The lowered guaranteed salary requirements for top picks lowers the risk of overpaying, but the Cardinals will still need to ensure that they are receiving value for the right to choose first.

Massey and Thaler found that late first-round picks and second round picks, which convey lower salaries on the chosen players, generated much higher relative value than the very high and expensive top picks. Those players occupied less of the salary cap, and their play over their careers ended up producing outsized value for the lower cost. For the Patriots, second-round picks have included future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski, former Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch, and a host of other long-time starters.

The authors also studied trades of NFL draft picks. Often you will see teams trade a second-round pick for a first-round pick in the next year's draft (a common Patriots strategy). The authors found that when they measured the value of those picks, NFL teams were paying implied discount rates of over 100%! Teams in "win-now mode" were making irrational decisions, mortgaging their future to get better in the next year. That would seem to be a violation of market efficiency, and indeed general managers seemed to be angling to keep their jobs for an additional year rather than working to extend their career longevity. In delegated investment management, you can also get imperfect alignment between asset managers and asset investors.

Of course, the defining pick of the Belichick era will always be the 199th pick in the 2000 draft, six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady. The Pats opted to keep 4 quarterbacks his rookie year, an unusual move given the capped roster spots, taking the long view on a low-round pick with upside. In leagues with hard salary caps that strive for some semblance of competitive balance, the Pats have managed to continually outperform the market. Part of this outperformance has been idiosyncratic success in finding Hall of Famers like Brady, but this team continues to reinvent themselves in a competitive market featuring opponents with billion-dollar market caps.

If there are market inefficiencies in the draft, smart teams will exploit them to generate market-beating returns. Even as far back as 2005, the authors noted that the New England Patriots frequently traded back in the draft to capture future picks on the cheap. The reigning Super Bowl champs, winners of 6 Super Bowls since 2002, also frequently opt to trade outstanding players approaching the end of free agency, choosing to sacrifice their remaining peak years in order to avoid overpaying for their decline.

In the 2017 draft, the Patriots set a new record for draft day trades. Even with more than a decade of evidence that the Patriots can create surplus value through the draft, teams are willing to trade away future picks to the Patriots in search of short-run gains. They enter this year with 12 draft picks, including six in the first three rounds of the seven-round draft. Even with a veteran coach and quarterback, expect the team to continue to accumulate future draft capital at a discount.

In addition to the draft, the Patriots have frequently re-allocated their player resources as a percentage of the salary cap to reflect changing game trends. On the offensive side of the ball, the Patriots have long eschewed high priced running backs, preferring flexible pass catchers out of the backfield. James White, who became only the second running back with 100+ receiving yards a Super Bowl during the 2016 title run, was a fourth-round pick. They have also successfully turned small, overlooked receivers into offensive weapons.

Slot receiver, Julian Edelman, the 2018 Super Bowl MVP, who is 2nd all-time in playoff receptions and receiving yards, was a seventh-round pick. Undrafted Wes Welker, who was acquired from the Dolphins for a couple of the Patriots draft pick bounty, is 22nd all-time in league receptions. On the defensive side of the ball, the team has allocated larger resources to coverage in the defensive backfield, opting to re-allocate dollars away from increasingly expensive edge rushers in recent years. The tinkering even extends to special teams where the Patriots have employed almost exclusively left footed punters, which tend to produce punts with harder to field spin for returners used to right-footed punters.

What are our takeaways for financial markets? I have listed a few below:

Taking the Long View: Corporate America has become enamored with short-term quarterly earnings. Even with interest rates still low by historical standards, companies have chosen to eschew long-term capital investment in favor of share buybacks that boost quarterly EPS. It should come as no surprise then that some of the most valuable companies in the world are those that have taken an unconventional long view to markets. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Amazon (AMZN), Steve Jobs' Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) come instantly to mind.

The Value of Value: One of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" is value. Over long time intervals, buying stocks that are cheap relative to their intrinsic value has produced market-beating returns. While we often see investors chase after growth in an effort to capture near-term gains, more patient capital that buys assets cheap has won on the field and in financial markets. In a league where performance is driven by human capital with uniquely short career spans, the Patriots have ardently stockpiled future draft capital at cheap prices to keep their roster deep and talented.

Positive Skewness: In "Why Many Investors Fail," I described academic research by Henrick Bessembinder that found that the equity risk premium is attributable to a surprisingly small number of stocks. The median excess return for stocks over the modern history of the U.S. stock market is negative, and the modal return is -100%. However, some stocks experience compounding gains over long time intervals that have led to high average returns. Trading down in the draft and acquiring more picks gives teams the opportunity to capture positive skewness. It was relatively inexpensive to draft Tom Brady, but that low-cost contract proved extraordinarily valuable - the asymmetric nature of positive skewness. The same could be said for Edelman, White, Welker, and many others. The Patriots ability to trade picks and aging players for better draft picks allows more chances to uncover value and experience positive skewness.

The Overconfidence Bias: Like general managers who erroneously believe that their draft boards are superior to their competitors, active managers have often failed to outperform the market benchmark (SPY) in part due to their own hubris. In my series on the Low Volatility Anomaly, I hypothesized that high beta stocks (SPHB) become bid up by managers seeking to capture greater upside from their perceived skill. These assets become expensive, leading to subnormal returns while the low-risk assets disfavored by overconfident managers generate outsized risk-adjusted returns.

I have no ability to tell you if your favorite NFL team will make valuable new additions, but I do expect that a few teams will trade up to target "win now" players. The Patriots will likely trade down at some point and add more future picks. Pressured general managers will sell future assets to add picks and players now. Belichick, like Buffett or Bezos, faces no such pressure given his long-track records of outperformance.

With the start of the National Football League draft moving to broadcast television prime time for the first time tonight, I thought a discussion of NFL draft and investment management strategy would be of interest for Seeking Alpha readers. Hopefully, taking the long view, searching for value, and avoiding the overconfidence bias can lead readers to generate market-beating long-run returns akin to the Patriots.

