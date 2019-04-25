American Homes 4 Rent Is Fairly Valued

The REIT should be able to continue to benefit from strong market fundamentals in its key markets.

Investment Thesis

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) delivered solid Q4 2018 earnings with double-digit top and bottom lines growth. The REIT should continue to benefit from favorable demographic trends and strong market fundamentals in its major markets. The company also has a strong balance sheet that will support its future acquisitions or developments. The company’s shares are currently fairly valued but investors may want to wait for a pullback.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments

AMH delivered solid Q4 2018 earnings. The REIT saw its core revenues increased by 10.2% year over year to $232.7 million. Its core net operating income also increased by 10.8% year over year to $151.6 million. Its core NOI margin expanded to 65.2% in Q4 2018 from 64.8% in Q4 2017. In the past quarter, the company saw its occupancy ratio increased to 94.5% in Q4 2018. This was an increase of 40 basis points from a year ago. Its average rental rate also increased by 4.7% to $1,280 per month. Its adjusted funds from operations also grew by $0.02 per share to $0.25 per share in Q4 2018.

Source: Q4 2018 Earnings Release

What we like about American Homes 4 Rent

Geographically diversified with above average population employment growth

AMH has a portfolio of geographically diversified properties in the United States. As can be seen from the map below, its properties are located in 4 major regions: U.S. West (9.8% of total properties), Southwest (26%), Midwest (17.2%), and Southeast (47.0%). In fact, nearly three quarter of its properties are located in the Sunbelt region of the United States (Southwest, and Southeast). We like AMH’s portfolio as its portfolio has higher population growth rate than the national average. In fact, 10 out of its 22 states that AMH has a presence are among the top 10 states in terms of population growth rates in 2017 and 2018. This above average population growth rate should continue to support healthy demand in AMH’s major markets. Besides above average population growth, AMH’s markets also have higher average employment growth rate than the national average. As can be seen from the chart below, the 2.4% employment growth rate in its markets is higher than the national average growth rate of 1.8%.

Source: March 2019 Presentation

Favorable demographic trends

In the United States, homeownership rate has been on a declining trend since 2005 (see chart below). PwC, a research organization, believes that this has to do with many people, whether retired or millennial, who prefer to live in “high-end, highly amenitized, connected, urban-chic communities.”

Source: Camden Properties November 2018 Presentation

This is exactly what the chart below shows. As can be seen from the chart, percentage of young people aged 20~34 years old who prefer to rent than own is expected to reach over 68% by 2020. We believe AMH’s focus in major markets with strong employment and population growth rates will benefit greatly from this new demographic trend in the United States.

Source: Camden Properties November 2018 Presentation

Besides declining homeownership rate in the United States, millennials are projected to generate over 30 million additional households over next 15 years. In fact, some of AMH’s major markets such as Utah, Texas, Georgia, and Colorado, have the lowest median ages in the United States.

Source: Bluerock Residential REIT's Feb 2019 Presentation

Favorable leasing spreads

The strong demand for residential rental units has resulted in favorable leasing spreads. As can be seen from the table below, AMH has increased its average blended change in rent by 3.2% in Q4 2018. This was 20 basis points higher than Q4 2017’s 3.0%.

Source: Q4 2018 Earnings Release

Investment grade balance sheet

AMH has an investment grade balance sheet (Moody’s: Baa3/Stable; S&P: BBB-/Stable). Its net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.0x (or 6.8x if we include preferred shares) is also acceptable. The company’s healthy balance sheet will give it an advantage over its peers as it will be able to be opportunistic and acquire properties during times of distress at much better capitalization rates.

Source: March 2019 Presentation

The company also has a staggered debt maturity schedule with only $21 million of debt maturing in 2019.

Source: March 2019 Presentation

Attractive Valuation

AMH generated adjusted funds from operations of $0.93 per share. Hence, its price to 2018 AFFO ratio is 24.6x. This ratio is similar to its major U.S. peers. Hence, we think AMH is fairly valued.

Attractive 5.7%-yielding dividend

AMH currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend yield of 0.87%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield is towards the low end of its past 5-year yield range. The company has not increased its dividend for years. it has a healthy payout ratio of only about 18% in Q4 2018 (based on its FFO). The reason AMH has not increased its dividend in the past few years is due to the fact that it has net operating losses from previous years.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Although people always need to find a place to live, it will be challenging for AMH to raise rental rates in an economic downturn. This is because layoffs will likely result in lower demand for apartment rentals.

Elevated supply risk

Favorable long-term demographic tailwind and demand for apartments has resulted in elevated supply in many markets in the U.S. If these markets are not able to absorb the new supply (e.g. lower demand as a result of a recession), it may become challenging for AMH to raise its rental rate. As indicated by management in the conference call, there is currently oversupply issue in Nashville.

Investor Takeaway

AMH should continue to benefit from favorable demographic trends in its major markets. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. Investors may want to wait for a pullback or initiate a partial position and average down on any price weakness.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.