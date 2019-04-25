Momentum Is A Great Friend To Have

This won't come as a shock to most people, but the NASDAQ tends to do best with the positive momentum of a rally behind it.

Investors have long had a love/hate relationship with the NASDAQ (QQQ). During the 1990s, the NASDAQ turned some New York City taxi drivers and thousands of newbie traders into millionaires overnight. Of course, most of them promptly coughed up all of the money they made when the bubble burst from 2000-2002. However, despite what happened in the tech bubble, today's NASDAQ is a key piece of the puzzle to maximizing your future wealth.

I like to write about the profiting from the constraints and biases of typical investors. At first glance, the popularity of the NASDAQ would seem to make it an unlikely candidate to profit from such constraints and biases. However, once you understand the disposition effect, you might find that much of underperformance by actively managed mutual funds and households that trade tech stocks might end up on the other side as outperformance by NASDAQ investors.

The NASDAQ's tilt towards momentum is something that is hard for individual investors to effectively do because of something called the disposition effect. It would have been human nature to double down on losing technology companies and bet on comebacks that never came. It's also human nature to sell winners and book profits when you need to do the exact opposite. However, the disposition effect has been shown to cause investors to underperform badly. However, the NASDAQ is programmed to follow a momentum friendly strategy that has been proven to grow wealth over time. Thus, it outperformed the hordes of actively managed mutual funds that aimed to track it.

Data by YCharts

The mechanism by which this might work is fairly simple. Apple (AAPL) invented the iPhone in 2007 and smart analysts realized that this was an opportunity worth hundreds of billions of dollars. However, the stock didn't go up all at once. This is because the market tends to underreact to situations like these due to the disposition effect. Many investors sold Apple as it gradually rose (especially on pullbacks) because they thought the stock would revert to the mean and couldn't go up anymore. As a result, Apple gradually cruised to all-time highs over and over again rather than skyrocketing like it would in a more efficient market. Across the entire NASDAQ, profiting from the disposition effect is a key factor for building wealth.

Despite its roller-coaster reputation, the current NASDAQ is the most dynamic collection of stocks ever to exist. The index design is simple and genius. The NASDAQ 100 index is simply the ~100 largest (full index construction methodology here) companies listed on the NASDAQ at any given time. The index has turned over roughly 5 times since it's inception in 1985, with losers replaced by winners. In fact, a Forbes write-up found that over 25 percent of the market cap of the NASDAQ is from companies incorporated after 2000.

What this means is that the NASDAQ is the purest indicator momentum in my mind. Companies (and sports teams) that are winning will tend to continue to win, and in the case of the NASDAQ, if they stop winning, they get replaced with others who are. This doesn't necessarily perfectly overlap with the definition of "momentum" in the academic sense, but the index's returns speak for themselves. Here are the returns since the start of the QQQ in 1999.

The NASDAQ would have taken you to the moon and back from 1999-2002, but if you had been patient, you would have recovered the losses from the tech bubble bursting. For those who are a little more impatient, you could have sped this process up by rebalancing.

The NASDAQ's performance is interesting when you consider the cultural background from the late 1990s to now. When the QQQ was launched, Google was a small start-up company started by some Ph.D. students. Mark Zuckerberg was causing mischief in high school. Apple was a niche computer company. Today, these three companies are worth over $2 trillion. Holding on to realize the full extent of the gains is nearly impossible for trigger-happy mutual fund managers and individual investors, but NASDAQ index investors reaped the full benefit.

Conclusion

There are a lot of investors who are terrified of taking risk. However, you need to remember to balance the risk of investing and failing against the certain failure of those who refuse to take any risk at all.

My investment model likes the NASDAQ in up-trending markets to the point where I find myself having to step in and limit the amount of NASDAQ the model recommends. However, with low volatility and favorable momentum, returns for investors in the QQQ look to be quite solid over the next 3-12 months. There are always downside risks to equity investments, but there are structural drivers of NASDAQ returns that make this a high-percentage play historically. Over the next 3-12 months and over the next decade, tech is likely to drive market gains and not the other way around. As part of a diversified portfolio, the NASDAQ has a place and can be used either tactically for the short term or strategically for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.