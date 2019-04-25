Snap: Beware Its Dangerous Valuation

We are not permanent bears on Snap and will consider buying if conditions are right.

Snap has executed well and has rebounded over 100% in the past few months.

After reporting two consecutive blockbuster earnings, Snap (SNAP) has substantially appreciated from its $5 lows to above $12. Although we do agree that Snap's fundamentals have improved significantly, we believe this isn't enough to account for the sharp rise in its price.

Q4: Good progress

Snap has arguably executed quite well in its recent quarter. We believe the most impressive feat was turning its slow, buggy Android app into a much faster, more functional app. According to Snap, this has caused a 6% increase in people sending snaps within the first week of the update.

Snap has also launched a host of new features, including games, augmented reality features, and new camera features. These new features, along with the improved Android app, seem to have helped the company increase DAUs from 186mil in Q4 to 190mil in Q1. According to Snap, it reaches more 13-34-year olds than Instagram in the US now.

We believe these are substantial fundamental improvements for the company, which had lost users due to its redesign in 2018. This user growth shows that Snapchat is still quite attractive to teens around the world. Snapchat definitely has its own niche that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Instagram cannot occupy, even if Instagram does copy some aspects of Snapchat.

The numbers are great, too. Global ARPU rose 39%, and losses were cut significantly due to operating leverage. In fact, despite revenues rising near 40% YOY, operating expenses barely budged, which led to an $80mil improvement in profitability from a $390mil loss to a $310mil loss.

Overall, Snap had a great quarter. Engagement improved substantially and users seem to be slowly returning to the platform. However, despite all this improvement, we believe Snap is still overvalued.

Still overvalued

We don't believe Snap is spiraling towards bankruptcy, like some bears believe, considering it has over $1.2bil in cash and marketable securities, but we don't believe a company without substantial user growth like Snap should trade at such a high valuation.

Snap currently trades at over 14x FY 2018 revenues, which is insane for a company whose growth is pretty much dependent on ARPU growth alone. In fact, YOY ARPU growth is exactly the same as YOY revenue growth. This means that the only way Snap is driving growth is serving more ads to each user, like the six-second unskippable ads it introduced in 2018. However, purely introducing more ads will draw the ire of users. You can only monetize each user a certain amount before they leave the platform.

Don't get me wrong, Snap still has a lot of room to monetize its users, especially those in North America and Europe, but without a larger pool of users, it's doubtful that the company will be able to command an extremely high ARPU.

Snap does trade at a lower valuation per user than Facebook, but Facebook is much more profitable than Snap and has a broader base of users. Without substantial user growth, Snap will never reap Facebook's economies of scale and thus will never be as profitable as Facebook, which means this much lower valuation per user is justified.

Signs to be bullish

We're not permanent bears on Snap, and we will start being bullish under a few circumstances.

1. User growth continues or accelerates

This would not only give confidence to advertisers who are advertising on Snap, but may also attract new advertisers to advertise on Snap. A large and growing user pool is worth its weight in gold and should bolster and maintain the company's revenue growth. We would be much more interested in buying Snap if this happens.

2. Snap corrects substantially

We believe that Snap can increase its revenues by 2-3x purely based on ARPU expansion alone with its current user base without a significant increase in cost before growth dies out. This means we believe Snap could make annualized profits of $1-1.2bil at some point. We would be willing to pay 6-7x of this future profit for Snap, or $8.4bil at the maximum.

Takeaway

We believe Snap is a unique offering in the marketplace that has great potential for future revenue growth. Having said that, the math just doesn't work out, and we'll need much more substantial fundamental improvement or a much cheaper valuation before buying into Snap.

