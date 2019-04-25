Cresco Labs: Soaring After Revenue Beat

Origin House acquisition may close in June 2019 and, if it does, offers an 18% discount on Cresco Labs shares.

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) is one of the largest multi-state cannabis companies in the United States, with 21 operating dispensaries and operations in 11 states. On Wednesday morning, Cresco Labs announced their earnings results for the quarter ending Dec. 31st. Among other results, Cresco's revenue rose 33% QoQ, and the company reported an adjusted EBITDA profit of $13.6 million, up from $5.3 million last quarter. Cresco shares rallied on the news, with shares currently up 7% as of this writing.

The Business

Pending acquisition: Earlier this month, Cresco Labs announced they are acquiring Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF) in a C$1.1 billion dollar deal, as I previously discussed. That all-stock deal will make Cresco Labs the largest cannabis distribution company serving California dispensaries in addition to Cresco's dispensary and cultivation footprint. Cresco expects Origin House shareholders to vote on the proposed merger in June 2019.

Arbitrage-minded investors may consider investing in Origin House over Cresco Labs on the basis of this acquisition offer. If the acquisition is completed, each Origin House share will convert to 0.8428 Cresco Labs shares. As of this writing (with Cresco at C$17.35/share and Origin House at C$12.35/share), Origin House investors stand to gain 18% on conversion, which may occur in June 2019 after a shareholder vote. Investors opting for this route should be comfortable owning either an independent Origin House or a combined Cresco Labs/Origin House.

Business model advantages: Cresco Labs believes that their business model will offer an advantage over peers. Cresco Labs distributes cannabis and other products to 250 dispensaries. With the acquisition of Origin House, Cresco will incorporate Origin House's brands and will expand their distribution network to a total of 725+ dispensaries. This distribution network will allow Cresco to distribute its products widely and to quickly receive feedback from dispensary customers on how well those products are faring. This, in turn, will enable Cresco to improve their marketing efforts and will allow Cresco to scale up their most successful products.

Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue and gross margins: Cresco Labs reported $17.0 million of revenue, up 33% from $12.7 million last quarter, and beating analyst estimates of $15.2 million. On a pro forma basis, Cresco Labs generated $22.5 million in revenue, up from a reported $16.5 million last quarter, although the comparison isn't like-for-like as Cresco has made acquisitions in the interim.

Cresco Labs changed the way it reported gross costs this quarter, but gross margins appear to have been flat QoQ at about 43%. These gross margins are in line with multi-state peers. For example, Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) reported its results yesterday with 42% gross margins and MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) earned 44% gross margins in the December quarter.

Profitability: Cresco Labs reported a fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA profit of $13.7 million, up from $5.2 million last quarter. However, EBITDA, excluding fair value adjustments (which is not a metric Cresco reports), dropped from a $1.1 million profit in the third quarter to a $17.6 million loss in the fourth quarter.

There are two primary reasons for this disparity.

First, Cresco Labs' adjusted EBITDA metric includes non-cash fair value adjustments that are required under Canadian IFRS reporting standards, but which would not be reported if Cresco Labs issued its reports under United States GAAP standards. These metrics are reported because Cresco's stock trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange rather than trading on a U.S. exchange. These fair value adjustments increased Cresco's EBITDA by $17.0 million this quarter.

Second, Cresco Labs excludes dilutive share-based compensation from adjusted EBITDA and also excluded acquisition and reverse takeover (i.e., IPO) costs from their adjusted EBITDA. Combined, these two changes increased Cresco's EBITDA by $16.1 million this quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA (Cresco-reported) 13,676 Additional Cash Cultivation Costs Expensed to Cost of Sales 6,202 Changes in Fair Value of Inventory Sold 24,407 Unrealized Gain on Changes in Fair Value of Biological Assets (47,652) Adjustments for RTO and Acquisitions (Non-IFRS) (6,117) Management Incentive Compensation (Share Based) (9,999) Other (Gains) and Losses, Net 1,877 EBITDA ex-FV adjustments (Not reported by Cresco) (17,606)

Source: Author's estimates. (Note that this isn't the quickest way to calculate EBITDA ex-FV - it's actually just adding three income sheet items - this is just how you bridge the two.)

We can bridge these two results as shown above. Note that this isn't the quickest way to get to EBITDA ex-fair value - it's actually simply (Revenue) minus (gross costs) minus (non-depreciation operating costs).

Rising operating costs: Cresco's EBITDA declined this quarter primarily due to a spike in operating costs. Cresco's operating expenses increased from $4.4 million last quarter up to $25.4 million this quarter. Much of this increase was due to $10.0 million in share-based compensation during the fourth quarter, which was Cresco's first quarter as a publicly-traded company after going public on Dec. 3rd:

"Total expenses in the fourth quarter of 2018 included nearly $16.1 million in expenses related to share-based incentive compensation and one-time expenses associated with the public listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, acquisitions and financing activities. The balance of the increase represents significant investments in our team and operational infrastructure to drive strategic initiatives that better position the Company for future growth." Cresco Labs Fourth Quarter Earnings Release

This is Cresco's first quarter as a publicly-traded company, so it is unclear if these costs are one-time costs or if Cresco will maintain these higher operating costs as they continue to expand and acquire.

Despite these losses, Cresco Labs has a comfortable cash position with $131 million in cash and equivalents with no debt.

Comparison to Peers

Note: All revenue figures are pro forma/managed revenue except Trulieve, which is reported revenue.

Cresco Labs is generating less revenue than many of their multi-state peers. Cresco Labs' pro forma revenue is comparable to that of Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) target Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF), but is lower than the pro forma revenues of each of MedMen, Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), and Harvest Health. Cresco Labs' pro forma revenue also trails the reported revenue of both Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) and Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), which reported $32.0 million in revenue and $34.9 million in managed revenue.

The above chart also illustrates that these multi-state cannabis companies are not trading solely on the basis of their pro forma revenue. For example, Curaleaf is the most valuable company above, while their revenue is among the lowest, while MedMen is the least valuable company above despite having the highest pro forma revenue.

As with other industries, considerations other than revenue come into play, such as projected revenue growth and projections of future profitability. For example, Harvest Health expects to generate up to $1 billion of systemwide revenue in 2020 as I discussed in my coverage of the company yesterday on The Growth Operation.

Thoughts

Cresco Labs had a solid fourth quarter. Financially, top-line growth was very good, with 33% QoQ growth in both reported revenue and pro forma revenue. Gross margins were steady and within the range of Cresco's peer cohort, although Curaleaf and Trulieve both have notably higher gross margins.

Investors may want to keep an eye on Cresco's rising operating costs. Cresco's operating costs rose 480% QoQ, or about 14x faster than revenue growth. Management explained that $16.1 million of these costs were due to share-based compensation, acquisition costs, and RTO expenses, but even excluding those costs, operating expenses rose 112% QoQ or 3.4x faster than revenue. At least some of these costs - RTO expenses - are one-time expenditures. It is unclear whether the $10.0 million in dilutive share-based compensation will be an ongoing cost or a one-quarter spike due to going public.

Those rising operating costs lead to a sharp contrast between adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA ex-FV, with the former showing a $13.6 million profit (81% EBITDA margin) and the latter showing a $17.6 million loss (-104% EBITDA margin).

For my part, I owned Origin House shares coming into these results, and I plan to continue owning Origin House shares. To me, the Cresco Labs/Origin House deal looks like a win-win combination of two businesses that will have synergies together and which have little overlap or duplication of licenses, as I discussed in my analysis of that deal earlier this month.

Happy investing!

