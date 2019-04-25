Teekay Corporation - Eagerly-Awaited Debt Refinancing Disappoints Investors

Company does what needs to be done - Refinancing terms simply reflect the new reality in today's shipping and offshore energy markets.

Expect more short-term pressure as disappointed investors exit and company starts to sell substantial amounts of shares into the open market.

Starting back in late 2016, otherwise little known energy-focused shipping holding company Teekay Corporation (TK) or "Teekay" has become one of the most intensively discussed stocks on Seeking Alpha, mostly caused by a series of highly optimistic articles by well-regarded fellow contributor J Mintzmyer but, very similar to recently discussed Capital Product Partners (CPLP), his underlying investment thesis never played out.

Photo: Hummingbird Spirit FPSO - Source: Company Website

An anticipated quintrupling in distribution levels of Teekay's most important subsidiary Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) by mid-2017 never happened as the company instead decided to focus on reducing debt levels going forward.

Only just recently Teekay LNG Partners committed to increase its quarterly distribution from $0.14 to $0.19, a far cry from the $0.70 envisioned by J Mintzmeyer for mid-2017.

In addition, the company's other subsidiaries, Teekay Tankers (TNK) and Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) have been suffering from weak business conditions and ongoing debt concerns which has caused their unit prices to decline substantially from levels seen at the time of J Mintzmeyer's original investment thesis in November 2016 and even required a bailout for Teekay Offshore by Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) in mid-2017.

Photo: Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO - Source: www.aukevisser.nl

Teekay's main assets are equity stakes in the above mentioned subsidiaries as well as three, currently contracted floating storage and production units (FPSOs). Unfortunately, the FPSOs are either operating on short-term contract extensions (Petrojarl Banff) or approaching their scheduled long-term contract ends in 2020 (Hummingbird Spirit) and 2021 (Petrojarl Foinaven) respectively, representing a major obstacle for Teekay's stated target of selling all FPSO units over time. Moreover the Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO "is scheduled for a shutdown in 2019 for significant upgrades and maintenance relating to reaching the end of its initial design life."

Photo: Petrojarl Banff FPSO - Source: MarineTraffic.com

The uncertainty around the fate of the FPSOs makes it difficult to calculate a net asset value ("NAV") for Teekay. Things get even more complicated when considering the company's incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") related to Teekay LNG and Teekay Offshore Partners which are seemingly of little value at this point but could still appreciate going forward. Moreover, the company owns out-of-the-money warrants to purchase additional units in Teekay Offshore Partners and even at still subdued distribution levels from Teekay LNG Partners, the company will pocket roughly $20 million in cash distributions in 2019.

That said, one would have to assign a value of more than $250 million to the FPSOs, IDRs, the company's general partner interests and the Teekay Offshore Partners warrants to get the net asset value in line with Teekay's current valuation which looks like quite a stretch, particularly given the company's own assessment with regards to the FPSOs:

Teekay Parent anticipates selling its three FPSO units in the future. These FPSO units had an aggregate carrying value of $279.4 million (including an in-process revenue liability of $24.6 million and not including a net asset retirement obligation of $20.3 million) and estimated market values lower than carrying values at December 31, 2018. (...) However, if the FPSO units are sold based on the charter contracts that existed as at December 31, 2018, we estimate that this could result in a material accounting loss on sale.

Clearly, Teekay is not a story of deep value at this point but rather a bet on the future business performance of its subsidiaries, particularly Teekay LNG Partners which has lined up billions in profitable long-term contracts and just started to ramp up business.

That said, the company has been facing its own debt issues with close to $500 million of 8.5% senior unsecured notes coming due in January 2020.

Management has previously stated that it plans to partially refinance the bond with new notes and repay the remainder with cash on hand.

On Wednesday, the company came up with a refinancing proposal and accompanying measures which very much reflect the ugly reality of today's shipping and offshore energy markets:

Commenced a cash tender offer for all outstanding 2020 notes while concurrently soliciting noteholders' consent to certain proposed amendments to the bond indenture. Participants in the early tender offer will receive cash consideration of $1,032.50 for each $1,000 in principal amount.

Offering $300 million in senior secured notes due 2024 - the new notes will be secured by first priority liens on the Petrojarl Banff and Hummingbird Spirit FPSOs and a pledge of all of the equity interests in Teekay LNG Partners and Teekay Offshore Partners as well as all Class A shares of Teekay Tankers, representing substantially all of the company's assets, except for the Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO (albeit this unit will still be subject to a negative pledge) and the Class B shares of Teekay Tankers.

Eliminated the company's $0.055 quarterly cash dividend.

Entered into a $63 million Equity Distribution Agreement with Citigroup Global Markets.

According to the respective 6-K filing with the SEC, the company expects net proceeds of $289.6 million from the new notes offering and intends to fund the remainder of the tender offer with up to $160 million of cash on hand and, if necessary, with borrowings under the company's undrawn $150 million revolving equity margin credit facility, of which $142.8 million were available to Teekay at the end of last month.

Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the new notes and expects about $75 million of the 2020 notes to remain outstanding following the tender offer which would leave the company's equity margin facility undrawn.

While the proposed refinancing will remove a major overhang from the company's short-term outlook, investors will be particularly unhappy with the dividend cancellation which likely was a prerequisite for the new bond offering.

Moreover, I expect the company to aggressively utilize its new $63 million equity distribution agreement with Citigroup in order to replenish cash balances thus putting additional pressure on the stock price. If fully utilized, outstanding shares could rise by more than 15%, depending on selling price.

Assuming an 8% interest rate for the new secured notes and no draw under the equity margin facility, the refinancing will have a positive effect on cash flows of approximately $35 million annually.

With oil prices at their highest levels in 2019, Teekay will also generate stronger cash flows from its FPSO units but this benefit will be at least partially offset by the required overhaul of the Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO later this year.

Bottom Line:

The proposed refinancing terms and accompanying measures very much reflect the new reality in today's shipping and offshore energy markets.

Teekay had to eliminate its dividend to partially refinance a large unsecured bond with a much smaller, secured offering, requiring the company to pledge almost all of its assets as collateral.

Even worse, I expect the company to aggressively utilize its new $63 million equity distribution agreement, likely resulting in additional pressure on the share price and sizeable dilution for existing equityholders.

While I fully understand investors being disappointed with the dividend elimination and the very real prospect of additional short-term dilution, the overall investment thesis mostly centering around Teekay LNG Partners' massive contract backlog and, to a lesser extent, a recovery in the shares of Teekay Tankers and Teekay Offshore Partners over time, remains largely unchanged.

The company did what had to be done in order to move forward and reap the benefits from the ongoing business ramp up at Teekay LNG Partners.

That said, I expect the shares to remain under short-term pressure as another slew of disappointed investors exit the shares and the company will likely make use of its new equity distribution program.

I would become more constructive on the stock on a further pullback to the $3.50 level given the generally improved cash flow outlook and the removal of the refinancing overhang.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.