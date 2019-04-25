Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) CEO Ruben Martin on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, Charlie. Good morning, everyone. In the room today we have Ruben Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Bondurant, Chief Financial Officer; Scott Southard, Vice President of Commercial Development; Danny Cavin, Director of FP&A, and David Cannon, Director of Financial Reporting.

Before we begin I’ll remind you that management may be making forward-looking statements as defined by the SEC. Such statements are based on our current judgments regarding the factors that could impact the future performance of Martin but actual outcomes could be materially different. You should review the risks factors and other information discussed in our filings with the SEC and form your own opinions about Martin's future performance.

We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures on today’s call. Please refer to the table in our earnings press release posted in the Investor Relations section of our website to find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures referenced in today's call to their corresponding GAAP measures.

Ruben Martin

Ruben Martin

Good morning, thank you for joining the call today. By the time you've all read this, I’m sure you read the press release announcing the reset of our distribution to $0.25 per quarter or $1 per year, so I will address that first.

As our investors are all aware that Partnership's 2018 results were negatively affected by the speed of the collapse and commodity prices specifically normal butane pricing that occurred from mid-October through December of last year. That same week, butane pricing environment carried over into the first months of 2019 resulting in a missed guidance in our natural gas services segment for the first quarter.

Also in 2018, we dealt with weakness in our fertilizer business due to collapsing margins. Although margins have improved, the first quarter of 2019 brought raining weather patterns through mid-March that affected our fertilizer and lubricant business as demand from agricultural, timber and construction base customers have been lower than forecast.

While activity began to increase in late in the first quarter and accelerate into the second quarter, it became clear that in order to meet our stated coverage goal, we would no longer wait for clarity around the sale of our gas storage assets and a distribution would need to be reset to achieve greater than 1.3 coverage for 2019 and continued increases going forward.

We also feel in this challenging environment is important to increase our liquidity so we were forced to make the tough but wise decisions to right-size our cash distribution. Rightsizing means that the partnership can focus on the best use of this cash flow. Rightsizing means greater financial flexibility when we experience headwinds in our margins business, and provides a buffer in the event of further turbulence in commodity prices. Rightsizing means we could build value over the long-term not just over the next few quarters and rightsizing provide greater security and opportunity for the distribution going forward for our current and future investors.

I appreciate the support shown to us, some of you since the company went public. It is regrettable that the unforeseeable energy price collapsed in the fourth quarter of 2018 followed by the weather events in the first quarter of 2019 has resulted in our announcement today. And while we believe our current situation is not a permanent situation as stated in our press release, it would not be prudent for the company to continue to borrow funds to cover our quarterly distribution.

Finally, I'd like to update you on the sale of our natural gas storage assets, a strategy we announced last quarter to strengthen our balance sheet and refocus our operational efforts. Back in February we spoke through 16-week marketing plan at that time we were two weeks into the process, so while the marketing process is not complete we can say that the timing remains the same as of today. We’re optimistic about the outcome of that divestiture and the resulting effect on the partnership.

Robert Bondurant

Robert Bondurant

Okay, thank you, Ruben.

Now I’d like to discuss our first quarter performance compared to our first quarter guidance. For the first quarter we had adjusted EBITDA of $30.8 million compared to adjusted guidance of $37.9 million. The mix in adjusted EBITDA compared to adjusted guidance was primarily on our Sulfur Services segment and our Natural Gas Services segment. Our Sulfur Services segment missed guidance by $3 million of which $2.9 million was in our fertilizer business.

Unfortunately wet weather patterns which began in December in our market area continued throughout the first quarter. These heavy rain patterns have caused demand for fertilizer to be delayed until drier conditions will allow farmers to work in their fields.

During the first quarter we missed our tonnage volume forecast by 24% due to these wet conditions. Now we believe a good portion of these sales will carry over to the second quarter provided excess rainfall ends. So far in April, we are seeing an increase in tonnage sold related to our original April forecast, so there are early indications of a stronger second quarter.

Our Natural Gas services segment missed forecasts by $2.8 million, as we saw continued weak pricing in the butane market, which negatively impact our margins on the inventory we carried over from the fourth quarter to the first quarter.

As we exit the first quarter, butane sales refineries have essentially ended and we are now gathering excess butane production and moving it to storage. At current pricing we're storing inventory at lower price levels than what we did a year ago, which should give us the opportunity to return to historical levels of cash flow achieved in this business with previous four years.

Our Terminalling segment missed guidance by $0.7 million, primarily in our packaged lubricant business, the demand from our agricultural, timber construction base customers was less than expected due to rainy weather, we believe this will improve its wet weather subsides and this customer base can run their businesses under more normal operating conditions. Also in our Terminalling segment we see continued softness in our shore-based terminals due to weak Gulf of Mexico drilling demand as also recounts continue to remain depressed.

Turning now to our transportation segment we missed forecast by $0.6 million, primarily in the land transportation side of this segment. One of the most significant industries our land transportation business serves is the refining business, primarily hauling refined byproducts. Now during the first quarter many of our foundry customers experienced downtime with extended turnarounds and some even had to cut their production runs due to accidental fires inside their facilities.

In spite of this first quarter miss in our land transportation business, we are positive about our long-term forecast as our driver count and current revenue rates per mile are higher than our acquisition model. Also we continue to feel positive about our Marine transportation business, as the market appears to still be tightening, which resulted in strong utilization of our Marine assets combined with an increasing day rates.

Sharon Taylor

Sharon Taylor

Thank you, Bob.

On March 31, the partnership's balance sheet reflected both long-term and short-term funded debt as our revolving credit facility was due within 12 months. Now although this is unusual, this positioning with the tactical maneuver as we determined that the proceeds from the sale of our natural gas storage assets, which is expected to occur prior to second quarter close was an important consideration when determining both the commitment amount and the maturity date of the new facility.

As such, at the end of the first quarter 2019, total funded debt was $785 million, an increase of approximately $127 million, the majority of which is attributable to the acquisition of Martin Transport Inc. on January 1.

Long-term funded debt with approximately $378 million and short term funded debt was approximately $407 million. Our balance sheet funded debt is shown net of unamortized debt issuance cost and unamortized issuance premiums and is increased by finance leased obligations as actual funded debt outstanding was $788 million.

Reconciling this amount at quarter end, our revolving credit facility balance was $404 million, the notional number of senior unsecured notes was $374 million and finance leased obligations was $10 million. Thus our total available liquidity on March 31 was $260 million based on our $664 million revolving credit facility that was effective at that time.

Now, the partnership amended its revolving credit facility to allow for increased liquidity during the second quarter of 2019.The amendment among other thing allows for the sale of our natural gas storage assets, provide short-term permanent relief by excluding undrawn letters of credit from the leverage ratio calculation and increases maximum leverage to 5.85 times for the first and second quarters of 2019.

The maximum leverage ratio returns to 5.5 times in third quarter 2019 or the quarter to gas storage assets are sold, whichever comes first. In addition, the outstanding commitments were reduced to $500 million.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, our bank compliant leverage ratios, defined as senior secured indebtedness to adjusted EBITDA and total indebtedness to adjusted EBITDA, were 2.83 times and 5.45 times respectively. As a reminder, our total debt ratio is shown with adjustments from the working capital carve out supplement, which allows us to exclude certain debt directly attributed to our seasonal NGL inventory build. Yes, the volumes are either forward sold or hedged from our total debt-to-EBITDA calculation.

At March 31, the calculated debt related to our inventory build was $10 million. Accordingly, we excluded that amount from our total debt when calculating our total debt-to-EBITDA ratio. Without this carve out, our total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA would be 5.52 times.

Our bank compliant interest coverage ratio as defined by adjusted EBITDA to consolidated interest expense was 2.59 times. And all on March 31, the partnership was in full compliance with all covenants banking or otherwise.

Our growth capital spending during the first quarter at 2019 totaled approximately $3 million which is in line with guidance at approximately $14 million for 2019.Our maintenance capital expenditures during the quarter totaled approximately $8 million, which was $2 million greater than our projection for the quarter.

This increase is attributable to maintenance as an offshore sulfur barge and tug which was planned for the second quarter of 2019, that was accelerated into the first quarter for scheduling purposes.

This concludes our prepared remarks in the morning.

Selman Akyol

Sharon Taylor

Selman Akyol

Sharon Taylor

Selman Akyol

Robert Bondurant

Kyle May

Sharon Taylor

Robert Bondurant

Kyle May

Ruben Martin

So, we still have a little bit of a diverse portfolio of servicing refinery with all of their hard to handle products, heated type products, bottom of the barrel and so forth is something that we do best and we’re getting back to that basics that we started with 20 plus years ago. And so that’s kind of where we are focusing on all the businesses that are round us such as dropping in the trucking business, services that type of businesses, and all those businesses seem to be very good performing well and growing.

Kyle May

Ruben Martin

Operator

Ruben Martin

We look forward to a future where Martin transitions back into the company that it has over the course of its history returned over 1 billion in cash distributions to our unitholders. We thank you for your interest and support of our company. Have a nice day.

