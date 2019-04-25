Lithium Miners News For The Month Of April 2019

Lithium market news - Top lithium producers are all saying that demand for lithium is getting stronger. SQM expects some price weakness in 2019.

Welcome to the April 2019 edition of the lithium miner news. This past month saw lithium prices stabilize, and talk from SQM of weaker 2019 lithium prices but strong lithium demand growth ahead. The big news for the month was Volkswagen securing a 10-year lithium supply deal from China's Ganfeng, and CATL forecasting a 140%-170% year-on-year growth for Q1 net profit. Meanwhile the US government plan to meet in May to "discuss" the EV metals supply chain, and China's Ganfeng Lithium "invests" US$160 million into Lithium Americas' Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project.

Who Really Controls the Lithium-ion Batteries Supply Chain?

Source: Infinity Lithium company presentation and IHS Markit

My recent Trend Investing article "EV Metals Demand - The Calm Before The Storm" discusses some of the implications if EV demand surprises to the upside. For example recently CNBC reported that JPMorgan forecasts "electric cars would take 35 percent of the global market by 2025 and 48 percent by 2030." Auto Trader UK reported recently a recent British survey where 71% of British car buyers said they are considering an electric car as their next vehicle.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During April, 99% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 0.18%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 0.63%.

Fastmarkets (formerly) Metal Bulletin reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan and Korea of US$11.50-13.50/kg (11,500-13,500/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan and Korea of US$15-16.00/kg (15-16,000/t). China lithium spodumene prices are USD 600-750/tonne.

Lithium price chart (Out of date now, but still quite useful)

Source: Lithium Americas February presentation

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On April 18 Investing News reported:

Lithium market update: Supply and demand. Demand for the metal is forecast to triple by 2025, as demand for lithium carbonate and hydroxide, used in lithium-ion batteries, continues to increase...... During the first three months of the year, top producers released their quarterly and yearly results, with all pointing out that demand for lithium is getting stronger.....According to the expert, prices will remain overall stable outside of China. “With respect to pricing, what I think you will see in 2019 and beyond — outside of China on the contract basis, prices are broadly flat, maybe they swing 5 or 7 percent up or down either way, but you are not going to see a huge swing up or a huge swing down,” Berry said. “What this means is that the industry is facing many decades of extremely strong growth that the upstream supply chain may struggle to keep up with,” Adams added.

On April 19 Adams Intelligence reported:

Lithium usage in EV batteries up 76% year-over-year in February 2019. Shifting cathode chemistries and strong BEV/PHEV sales relative to HEV sales driving accelerated deployment of lithium. Globally, the top five cell suppliers by LCE deployed in February 2019 were (in descending order) Panasonic, LG Chem, CATL, BYD and Samsung SDI.

On April 19 Andrew Miller tweeted: "Top tier #cathode producers reporting capacity bottlenecks for #EV orders."

Note: Umicore recently reported lower cathode demand from China and Korea.

On April 22 S&P Global reported:

SQM expects lithium demand to grow 20% this year, prices to fall. Global lithium demand should grow at least 20% in 2019 compared with 2018, driven by batteries for electric vehicles, Chilean producer SQM said in its annual report. According to SQM, the demand for lithium chemicals increased around 27% year on year in 2018, reaching about 269,000 mt. "We expect applications related to energy storage to continue driving demand in the coming years," said the company. Despite the potential for an increase in demand, the Chilean producer believes lithium prices may be pressured this year due to new supply entering the market. "However, there are several lithium grades of different qualities available in the lithium market, and not all products are sold at the same price," it said, adding that "we do not believe that all lithium supply entering the market is suitable for all customers" and that SQM will focus on providing high-grade product.

Lithium market and battery news

On April 5 Reuters reported:

Exclusive: United States sets sights on China in new electric vehicle push. U.S. government officials plan to meet with executives from automakers and lithium miners in early May as part of a first-of-its-kind effort to launch a national electric vehicle supply chain strategy, according to three sources familiar with the matter. As part of the effort, Murkowski is expected to introduce standalone legislation aimed at streamlining the permitting process for lithium and other mines, bolstering state and federal studies of domestic supplies of critical minerals and encouraging mineral recycling, among other topics, according to a source familiar with the matter.

On April 9 Benchmark Minerals Caspar Rawles tweeted:

MEGAFACTORY UPDATE: the @benchmarkmin Megafactory assessment reached 1713.5GWh of planned capacity by 2028 in the March assessment. Now tracking 76 individual plants. At 100% capacity #cobalt demand >300k tonnes, #lithium, >1.8m, #nickel >1m, #graphite >2m.

On April 10 Reuters reported:

Exclusive: SK Innovation in talks to set up EV battery JVs with Volkswagen, China partners. SK Innovation Co Ltd is in talks to set up separate battery-making joint ventures with Volkswagen AG and Chinese partners, as the South Korean petrochemicals producer aggressively expands its involvement in electric vehicles (EVs). The company confirmed talks with Germany’s Volkswagen for the first time, telling Reuters the pair were discussing building a factory together. It also said it was on the cusp of agreeing to build a plant in China with undisclosed partners...... By 2022, SK Innovation plans to spend 4.51 trillion won ($3.95 billion) to boost EV battery capacity. Last month, it broke ground on a $1.7 billion plant in the United States to primarily supply lithium-ion battery cells to Volkswagen. It is also building two factories in Hungary.

On April 9 China Automotive News reported: "CATL forecasts 140%-170% year on year growth in Q1 net profit."

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On March 28 Albemarle announced:

Albemarle Corporation expects lithium volume shift from Q1; reaffirms full year guidance. Albemarle Corporation, a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that its Lithium segment expects a shift of approximately 3,000 – 3,500 metric tons on an LCE basis in volume from Q1 2019 to subsequent quarters in 2019. This volume shift will impact Q1 by approximately $40MM - $45MM in revenue and $15MM-$18MM in EBITDA. The company expects Q1 adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $1.20 - $1.25.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On April 5 4-traders reported:

Volkswagen secures lithium supply from China's Ganfeng. Under the terms of the deal, Ganfeng would supply Volkswagen with the metal, a key component of lithium-ion batteries, for 10 years. Volkswagen plans to launch more than 70 electric vehicles over the next decade. Volkswagen didn't disclose the financial terms of its deal with Ganfeng.

On April 8 Mineral Resources announced:

Mineral Resources Limited announces proposed offering of up to US$750 million senior unsecured notes.

On April 13 Mineral Resources announced:

Mineral Resources Limited prices US$700 million senior unsecured notes offering. Mineral Resources Limited announced the pricing on 12 April of its US$700 million 8.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027.

On April 12 International Lithium announced:

International Lithium reports on 2018 Avalonia drill results. A total of 1947.6 metres of NQ diameter core drilling was completed in fifteen drill holes spanning a strike length of approximately 400 metres at the Moylisha prospect of the Avalonia Project. The drilling to date suggests that the pegmatites, including spodumene pegmatites, are open to the northeast and southwest along strike and at depth. Current ownership of the Avalonia Project is through a joint venture company, Blackstairs Lithium Limited, a private company registered in Ireland, owned 55% by Ganfeng Lithium and 45% by ILC. In addition, Ganfeng Lithium has an option to acquire another 24% by either incurring CAD $10 million expenditures on exploration activities or delivering a positive feasibility study on the project, at which time the ownership will be 79% Ganfeng Lithum and 21% ILC.

On April 12 International Lithium announced:

International Lithium updates on Raleigh and Mariana projects. International Lithium Corp. announces that it has decided to prioritize exploration on in its 100%-owned Raleigh Lake project in Ontario, Canada in the first half of 2019. Based on this decision, the Board of the Company has decided not to contribute to the funding of operations on the Company’s interest in the Mariana project in Argentina in the first half of 2019. As a result of cash calls made up to the present date, the Company’s share in Mariana will reduce from 17.246% to 15.392% by the end of April 2019. A budget of US$ 4.25 million has been set by the manager for May and June 2019. If expenditure indeed reaches that level, the Company’s share in Mariana would reduce further to 13.607%. The Company retains a back-in right entitling it to increase this percentage by a further 10%, i.e. to 23.607%.

Investors can also read my article: "Ganfeng Lithium Looks To Be A Great Buy." Regarding Neometals investors can read my recent article: "An Update On Neometals," and my January 2019 CEO interview here.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On March 27 SQM announced: "For immediate release SQM final dividend proposal."

On April 22 S&P Global reported:

SQM reported shipments of 45,100 mt of lithium carbonate equivalent in 2018, and net sales of $734.8 million, leaving the average price at $16,292/mt, 25.6% higher than in 2017.

You can view a recent SQM CEO's interview here. Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

On April 11 4-traders reported:

Tianqi Lithium: China's Tianqi agrees truce in battle over Chilean lithium miner SQM. China's Tianqi Lithium Corp has come to an agreement over the governance of Chilean miner SQM with key shareholder Pampa Group, easing away from hostilities over control of the world's second-biggest producer of lithium. Tianqi's $4.1 billion purchase of a 23.77 percent stake in SQM, which mines lithium used in electric vehicle batteries, went through in December, but the Chinese firm has faced push back from Pampa Group and its head Julio Ponce Lerou.

Construction is ongoing at their Kwinana lithium hydroxide plant in Western Australia, and is expected to be finished soon.

Livent Corp. (LTHM)[GR:8LV] - Recently spun out from FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

No significant news for the month.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

On April 12 Orocobre announced:

Naraha lithium hydroxide plant approved. Orocobre Limited is pleased to advise that Orocobre, Toyota Tsusho Corporation [TTC] and Joint Venture [JV] boards have approved the Final Investment Decision [FID] for the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant to be built in Japan. Orocobre will hold a 75% economic interest in the project with operations to be managed by TTC.

On April 17 Orocobre announced: "Quarterly report of operations for the period ended 31 March 2019." Highlights include:

Q3 FY19 production was 3,075 tonnes, the best March quarter achieved to date at Olaroz. Production for the year to date is 9,150 tonnes and Orocobre expects full year production to be approximately the same as FY18 which was 12,470 tonnes.

Quarterly sales revenue was US$33.4 million, up 4% QoQ with a realised average price achieved of US$9,451/tonne on a free on board basis [FOB]. Sales volume for the quarter was up 17% QoQ to 3,530 tonnes.

Gross cash margins (excluding export tax) of US$5,258/tonne were down 20% QoQ due to the lower average price received.

Cash costs for the quarter (on cost of goods sold basis) were US$4,193/tonne, down 4% on PCP excluding the recently announced export tax of US$776."

On April 18 Orocobre announced:

Worley Parsons to complete Cauchari JV pre-feasibility study. Orocobre Limited wishes to advise that Advantage Lithium Corp. as operator of the Cauchari JV has announced the engagement of Worley Parsons Chile S.A. to complete the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) and independent NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cauchari Lithium Project in Jujuy, Argentina. The PFS will evaluate processing options and complete a range analysis for up to 30 thousand tonnes per annum final lithium product, including lithium hydroxide, and is scheduled for completion in early Q3 CY19.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2020 - Olaroz Stage 2 (42.5ktpa) commissioning.

H1 2021 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (10ktpa) commissioning (ORE share is 75%).

You can read the latest investor presentation here, or my article "An Update On Orocobre."

Orocobre's Olaroz lithium harvesting ponds

Source

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On March 27 Galaxy Resources announced: "Galaxy Finalises Esia and PDA with cree nation at James Bay."

On April 4 Galaxy Resources announced: "Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer. Galaxy Resources Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Simon Hay as its new Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 July 2019."

On April 18 Galaxy Resources announced:

Sal de Vida update. Throughout the second half of 2018 and early 2019, Galaxy and JPMorgan conducted a comprehensive evaluation of strategic joint venture opportunities for Salde Vida (“Salde Vida process”). To date, Galaxy has not been able to agree a transaction structure which provides what it believes is an appropriate valuation basis that properly reflects the world class nature of the Sal de Vida asset, particularly in the context of the successful POSCO transaction. Negotiations are ongoing with a shortlist of interested parties, however the Company has now resolved to formally close the Sal de Vida process.

On April 18 Galaxy Resources announced: "Quarterly report-March 2019." Highlights include:

Mt Cattlin Operations

"Production of 41,874 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of spodumene concentrate.

Production of 17,021 dmt in March, equivalent to an annualized run rate of over 200,000 dmt.

Average cash cost of US$453 per dmt produced (cash cost of US$415 per dmt in March).

Construction of Yield Optimization Project completed and all circuits now operational."

Sal de Vida Project

"Principal funds received of US$280 million, less US$8.4 million in with holding taxes for sale of the northern tenement package to POSCO.

Civil earthworks for the construction of a 15-hectare test pond were 94% complete as at 31 March 2019 (100% complete subsequent to quarter end).

Process flow sheet optimization test work continued."

James Bay Project

"Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency confirmed that the submitted Environmental and Social Impact Assessment is consistent with the EIS Guidelines resulting in the file moving to the next step of evaluation.

Continued engagement with local Cree community, including signing of a Pre-Development Agreement(“PDA”).

Phase 2 test work program being conducted by Nagrom now 80% complete."

Corporate

"Closing cash and liquid assets of US$285.3 million.

Zero debt."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Sal De Vida partner and construction announcements.

2019 - James Bay FS.

2022 - Sal De Vida production may begin.

Investors can read my article "Galaxy Resources Sal De Vida Project Is About To Be De-Risked After A Huge Cash Sale To POSCO, and my CEO interview here, and the latest company presentation here.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On March 28 Pilbara Minerals announced: "Pilbara declares commercial production at Pilgangoora." Highlights include:

"Declaration of commercial production follows the achievement of sustained spodumene concentrate production during the first six months of operations.

Production–sustained delivery of spodumene concentrate: Production in excess of 111,199 dry metric tonnes [dmt] of saleable product to date in FY19; and March quarter production forecast between 47,000 –52,000 dmt of spodumene concentrate (December quarter: 47,859 dmt), despite the impact of Tropical Cyclone Veronica.

Feed-rate–process plant feed-rate readily meeting design requirements of 270 tonnes of processed ore per operating hour.

Product Quality–consistent production of spodumene concentrate meeting target SC6.0 (6% lithia content) and iron specifications: Seven shipments completed totalling 95,270 wet metric tonnes [WMT] at 6.03% Li2O in FY19.

Recovery–average lithia recovery rates have been stable, albeit below the Company’s planned recovery curve. Initiatives are in place to achieve design capacity by December 2019."

Partnering process commenced to consider Stage 3 offtake, further vertically integrated chemical facilities and the potential sale of a minority project level interest in the Pilgangoora Project of between 20% to 49%.

Pilbara Minerals has received interest from third parties in respect of project ownership and product offtake at Pilgangoora, indicating the potential strategic value in owning an interest in a large, world-class operating lithium mine.

Compelling Stage 3 Scoping Study on the proposed expansion of Pilgangoora to 7.5Mtpa, together with the partnering process being announced today, expected to support an optimised funding package for the combined Stage 2 and 3 Pilgangoora expansions.

Recent A$50 million equity placement to Ganfeng provides immediate funds to support continued preliminary works for the Stage 2 expansion."

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Production ramp up.

Q1 2020 - Stage 2 commissioning planned.

Investors can read my recent article "An Update On Pilbara Minerals", and a recent interview here.

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited ("AMAL") and Tawana Resources [ASX:A40]

On April 8 Alliance Minerals Assets Limited announced: "Record quarterly production at Bald Hill lithium production up 68%." Highlights include:

"A total of 38,291 wmt of high grade spodumene concentrate produced for the March Quarter grading 6.1% Li2O. A 68% increase from the December 2018 quarter production of 22,724 wmt.

Record monthly production in March 2019 of 15,012 wmt with a recovery of 70% of gross feed and 79% of net feed (after removal of unprocessed fines).

A total of 44,305 dmt of concentrate was shipped during the March Quarter representing an almost 100% increase on the December 2018 quarter. The shipments comprised regular sales to Jiangxi Bao Jiang Lithium Industrial Limited and a trial parcel to a new customer.

March Quarter tantalum pentoxide production of 34,380Lbs was in line with the December 2018 quarter production of 32,700Lbs. Three shipments totaling 38,935Lbs of contained tantalum pentoxide were made during the March Quarter.

Bald Hill produces a premium coarse concentrate with very low levels of Fe, K, mica, moisture and less than 2% ultra‐fines (<500 microns).

14 March 2019 marked the first anniversary of lithium production at the Mine."

Investors can read the Alliance Mineral Assets Limited company presentation here or a CEO interview here. Tawana/Alliance has a binding five-year off-take agreement with Burwill Commodity Limited.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On March 29 Altura Mining announced:

Further update-tropical cyclone Veronica. Following the clearing of the main weather system, on-site staff performed an extensive inspection of the mining areas and processing facilities and identified no damage.

Investors can read my latest article "An Update On Altura Mining." Investors can also read a company presentation here.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

On April 8 AMG announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. to Launch share buyback program. AMG intends to execute a buyback program for up to 3.0 million shares (or up to €100 million) for the purposes of returning cash to shareholders and funding future share-based employee compensation programs. The program will remain open until October 9, 2019 at the latest and will be implemented by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. as purchase agent through purchases during open and closed periods.

Upcoming catalysts:

H2 2018 - Production to begin at the Mibra mine in Brazil (initially 90ktpa).

End 2019 - Stage 2 production (additional 90ktpa) to begin.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

On April 1 Lithium Americas announced: "Lithium Americas announces US$160 million project investment by Ganfeng Lithium in Caucharí-Olaroz and parties to jointly evaluate an increase to 40,000 tpa." Highlights include:

"US$160 million Project Investment by Ganfeng Lithium in Caucharí-Olaroz. GFL agrees to subscribe for newly issued shares in Minera Exar, the holding company for Caucharí-Olaroz, for consideration of US$160 million.

Lithium Americas and Ganfeng Lithium to form 50/50 joint venture. Upon closing, LAC and GFL will each own a 50% equity interest in Caucharí-Olaroz, adjusted from the current 62.5% and 37.5% interests, respectively.

Construction remains on track for first production in H2 2020. Construction activities at Caucharí-Olaroz continue to accelerate as planned with US$60 million advanced to the Project in Q1 2019 and a total of 476 employees and contractors at site.

Development planning underway for 40,000 tpa lithium carbonate production capacity. LAC and GFL have authorized Minera Exar to undertake a feasibility study on a development plan studying an increase in the initial production capacity from 25,000 tpa to 40,000 tpa of lithium carbonate, as well as certain permitting and development work in advance of an expansion decision.

Lithium Americas is expected to remain fully-funded to advance Caucharí-Olaroz to production. Following the completion of the Project Investment, LAC expects to remain fully-funded to production under the current 25,000 tpa development plan with US$250 million in undrawn debt facilities ($287.5 million as of December 31, 2018) to fund its 50% share of the aggregate US$425 million in capital costs (on a 100% basis before VAT).

Updated M&I resource of 17.9 million tonnes of LCE. Caucharí-Olaroz released an updated resource estimate representing a 53% increase in LCE from the previous resource of 11.9 million tonnes of M&I, all at a cut-off of 300 ppm Li. The updated resource estimate also includes an additional 5.1 million tonnes of inferred resources and no change to the reserve estimate."

LAC/Gannfeng Cauchari-Olaroz is by far the largest lithium brine resource in development in South America

Source

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

2020 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

2022 - Possible 2022 lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2025).

NB: LAC now owns 62.5% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project and partners with Ganfeng Lithium (37.5%).

Investors can read my article "An Update On Lithium Americas."

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On March 25 Nemaska Lithium announced:

Nemaska Lithium provides an update on the Whabouchi Project deployment plan. “The past couple of weeks have allowed us to develop an action plan to enable a more efficient and prudent pursuit of our activities. Realistic, yet difficult decisions had to be made to increase control over our operations until additional financing is completed or other strategic alternatives are achieved..... Concerning the Shawinigan commercial plant, detailed engineering continues as planned, while construction will be put on hold to resume once the additional financing is completed.

On March 28 Nemaska Lithium announced:

Nemaska Lithium and Johnson Matthey (modify and) expand lithium hydroxide supply agreement.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Capital raising. Project construction to continue.

Lithium juniors

Lithium juniors include AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV:LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF), Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY] (OTC:ARYMF), AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF), Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] [AIM:BCN] [GR:1BQ] (OTC:BCRMF), Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF), Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF), Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF), Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA) (OTCPK:ERMAY), European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF), LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF), Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF), NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), North American Lithium (private), Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (OTC:PLLLY), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCPK:DMNXF), Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV], Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF), Sigma Lithium Resources, and Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] (OTCQB:WMLLF).

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$28.59.

The LIT fund moved slightly up for the month of April. The current PE is 17.32. Given lithium demand should rise ~4-5 fold between now and end 2025 the lithium sector PE of ~17 looks very attractive.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Lithium & electric metals fund (ISIN DE000LS9L822) - Access via the Stuttgart stock exchange or wikifolio.com

The portfolio gives investors broad exposure across the EV metals miners covering lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, and graphite. I help as an analyst for the fund. The certificate is endless (open fund) and listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, so it can be bought via a broker that carries the ISIN or via Wikifolio. The ticker is DE000LS9L822 listed on the Stuttgart stock exchange and accessible from any German exchange.

Investors can view the portfolio holdings and learn more by accessing here.

Conclusion

April saw lithium prices stabilize in China and the huge Volkswagen/Ganfeng lithium 10 year lithium supply deal. China continues to dominate the EV metals supply chain. Next month we may finally see a US response as U.S. government officials plan to meet with executives from automakers and lithium miners in early May.

My highlights for the month were:

Top lithium producers are all saying that demand for lithium is getting stronger. SQM expects lithium demand to grow 20% this year, prices to fall.

United States sets sights on China in new electric vehicle push.

Lithium usage in EV batteries up 76% year-over-year in February 2019.

Andrew Miller - "Top tier #cathode producers reporting capacity bottlenecks for #EV orders."

Benchmark Minerals is now tracking 76 lithium-ion megafactories.

CATL forecasts 140%-170% year on year growth in Q1 net profit.

Volkswagen secures a 10 year lithium supply deal from China's Ganfeng.

SQM reported shipments of 45,100 mt of lithium carbonate equivalent in 2018 at an average price at $16,292/mt, 25.6% higher than in 2017.

Orocobre - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant approved. Orocobre expects full year production to be approximately the same as FY18 which was 12,470 tonnes.

Galaxy Resources formally close the Sal de Vida partnering process due to poor market conditions.

Pilbara Minerals declares commercial production at Pilgangoora.

Alliance Mineral Assets - Record quarterly production at Bald Hill lithium production up 68%, with 38,291 tonnes of spodumene produced.

Lithium Americas announces US$160 million project investment by Ganfeng Lithium in Caucharí-Olaroz for a 50% share, and parties to jointly evaluate an increase to 40,000 tpa. Caucharí-Olaroz updated M&I resource of 17.9 million tonnes of LCE, up 53%.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYSE:ALB, JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [SHE: 2460], JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [HK: 1772], SQM (NYSE:SQM), ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, ASX:AJM, AMS:AMG, TSX:LAC, TSXV:NLC, ASX:AVZ, ASX:NMT, ASX:CXO, TSXV:PLU, TSXV:CYP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice. I may receive 50% of the profit from the Lithium & electric metals fund's (ISIN DE000LS9L822) management fee, due to providing analyst services to the fund.