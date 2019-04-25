FirstCash Posts Better Results On Accelerating LatAm Growth

After a disappointing fourt quarter, FirstCash (FCFS) restored some of its growth luster with a better set of first quarter results that included an acceleration of growth in the Latin American store base and improved margins in the U.S. stores. FirstCash remains a solid play on the Mexican consumer and a somewhat countercyclical play on the U.S. economy, though the risk of regulatory changes and new fintech competition shouldn’t be excluded.

At over 14x forward EBITDA, FirstCash shares look more like a solid hold than a clear-cut buy today given where the valuation is. That said, the arrow is moving in the right direction with respect to the underlying momentum in the business, which is why I’m willing to hold on even if discounted cash flow modeling suggests suboptimal returns.

Back On The Growth Train

Although FirstCash still had to withstand some headwinds to growth in the first quarter (including winding down some of its payday lending operations), the performance was better overall in both absolute terms and relative to sell-side expectations (which, admittedly, were lowered after the last quarter).

Revenue growth rebounded to 4% against an easier comp, beating expectations by about 3%, with the U.S. business contracting another 3% and the Latin American business (or LatAm) growing 22% as reported and 25% in local currency. While currency matters, I will use the local currency results going forward, as FirstCash doesn’t repatriate the cash generated in the LatAm ops and thus I believe the local currency results better reflect the “on the ground” experience.

In the U.S. business, sales shrank 3% primarily because of the impact of curtailed payday lending (consumer lending revenue down 30%) and weaker scrap sales (down 23%). Core pawn revenue, which consists of retail sales and pawn loan fees, rose 1%. Retail sales were flat, and down 1% on a same-store basis, while pawn loan fees rose 2% or 1% on a same-store basis. Gross margin improved by almost three points in the U.S., with a nearly two-point improvement in retail margin as the Cash America store base comes more and more into line with FirstCash norms. Segment-level income rose 5%, with a 150bp improvement in operating margin.

In the LatAm operations, overall revenue growth of 25% was driven in large part by core pawn revenue growth of 23% (up 4% on a same-store basis). Retail revenue rose 19%, or 3% on a same-store basis, while fee revenue rose 32% (8% same-store). Gross margin improved about half a point, one a one-point improvement in retail margin, as FirstCash sees some benefits from its LTV policy shift a little while ago and its changing mix of inventory. Segment-level profits rose 21%, though margins shrunk slightly (down 50bp) due in large part to inefficiencies from accelerated store growth – it takes time for newbuilt and acquired stores to “mature” and ramp up their margins.

A Basically Good Growth Outlook

It’s always important to remember that FirstCash’s business has above-average volatility and likely always will. Even so, I think the growth outlook is basically favorable.

In the U.S. business, pawn loans outstanding were down 3% on a same-store basis, similar to the fourth quarter. While this isn’t good news, an ongoing shift toward more direct purchases at the CashAmerica store base explains at least some of it. I’d also note that the U.S. economy is also well into an expansion phase where employment is strong and access to credit is good. This isn’t the part of the cycle where pawn lenders like FirstCash or EZCORP (EZPW) should expect to see robust demand, and I also believe it’s important to keep in mind that the U.S. business is largely a “cash cow” operation that will likely see same-store revenues drift between -3% and +3% through the cycle.

In the LatAm operations, though, same-store loans outstanding accelerated from 7% growth in the fourth quarter (and no growth in the third quarter) to 9% growth this quarter. Mexico’s economy remains basically healthy and it’s important to remember that pawn stores fill a somewhat different role in consumer credit in Mexico – far fewer Mexicans have bank accounts or access to “normal” sources of credit like credit cards, and so these aren’t lenders of last resort by any means.

Also relevant to growth, if in a somewhat less direct way, aged inventory remains very low in LatAm (1%) and inventory turns remain high, while aged inventory continues to improve in the U.S. (4% versus 5%).

With EZCORP basically out of the M&A market, FirstCash has continued its acquisition spree in Mexico, adding 118 Prendamex stores in the first quarter and another 8 stores in Mexico subsequent to the end of the first quarter. FirstCash now has over 1,530 stores in Latin America (and 1,100 in the U.S.), including 1,462 at quarter-end in Mexico. With only 5 stores in Colombia, there is still a major runway for future growth in that market, let alone potential additional market entries down the road.

The Outlook

I do believe FirstCash’s U.S. store base can and will do better when the economy turns, but it’s not going to be a major growth driver anymore. On the other hand, management believes there’s still material gross margin improvement potential from those former CashAmerica stores, with most of that likely to come over the next 12-24 months.

With LatAm, the growth potential is still meaningful; even though the Mexican government may want more Mexicans to have traditional bank accounts, that is likely to be a slow process at best. In the meantime, pawn shops will continue to be an important consumer credit source.

The biggest concerns I have at this point for FirstCash, beyond the “natural” volatility of the business are regulatory and tech-related. On the regulatory side, the rules for pawn lending are pretty transparent, but the risk of greater oversight/interference can’t be ruled out completely in either the U.S. or Mexico. On the tech side, I am worried about the longer-term risk of disintermediation, as fintech companies could offer competitive (or more appealing) sources of credit. It’s admittedly a nebulous risk at this point, but still something to monitor.

As is, I’m still looking for mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth and high single-digit FCF growth from FirstCash as it continues to build out its faster-growing LatAm operations (driving revenue growth) and as those operations mature (driving improved margins).

The Bottom Line

Discounted cash flow is my preferred valuation approach for FirstCash, and on the assumption of high single-digit (almost double-digit) FCF growth, these shares look more or less fairly priced today. I don’t mind holding on to good growth stories, but if FirstCash has shown anything over the years, it’s that investors often get additional chances to buy in at incrementally lower prices/valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.