GSEW: Inside An Equal-Weight Strategy

The question in this article is whether the lower expense ratio, monthly rebalancing, and slightly different index constituents deliver higher returns than other equal-weight funds.

In a recent article, I showed readers the rolling return differentials between equal-weighting the U.S. stock universe and the traditional capitalization weighting. Over very long-time intervals, equal-weighting has outperformed capitalization-weighting by about 2.7% per annum. This structural alpha is driven by the "size premia" of investing in smaller capitalization companies on average, and also through the contrarian rebalancing that buys companies that have underperformed and reduces companies that have outperformed to return to equal weights.

In the rolling return series in that article, equal-weighting was increasingly likely to outperform capitalization-weighting as the rolling return sample period extended. While equal-weighting outperformed capitalization-weighting in rolling three year periods about 55% of the time, that grew to 74% over ten years, and 100% over a very long forty year period.

In the comments section of that article, long-time reader Gastro4 referenced the equal-weighted Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW). The reader referenced the lower expense ratio (0.09%) versus the expense ratio of 0.20% on the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) that I typically reference when discussing equal-weight strategies.

Goldman Sachs is a relatively late entrant to the passive exchange traded fund universe given their sizable presence in active management. The GSEW fund has only been around since September 14th, 2017, which does not give Seeking Alpha readers a long history on how the lower expense ratio, shorter rebalance period (monthly versus quarterly), and slightly different index composition has manifested into total return differnetials for RSP and GSEW.

Since GSEW's inception, it has generated a slightly higher price return, but lower total return (including reinvested dividends) than RSP.

Source: Bloomberg

The underlying index for GSEW is the Solactive Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Index, brought to you by a German index provider that offers customized index solutions. As seen in the graph above and below, there is a very high correlation with the S&P 500 equal-weight ETF.

Source: Bloomberg

Solactive's proprietary index methodology is likely just different enough to avoid licensing constituent data from Standard and Poor's. Over the backcasted index horizon period, the monthly rebalancing and slightly different index constituent makeup delivered slightly lower total returns. If you netted the 11bp expense ratio differential between the two funds and assumed zero tracking error, GSEW would have still underperformed by around 12bp per year versus RSP.

Both GSEW and RSP offer low cost exposure to equal-weight large cap U.S. equity strategies. As my rolling return article showed, the excess returns of equal-weighting should justify the modestly higher expense ratios of either strategy over long time intervals. Currently, RSP is more than 100x larger than GSEW, which is why Goldman Sachs Asset Management is trying to undercut on pricing. I do not believe there is a structural advantage to GSEW other than the lower fee. Monthly rebalancing has not delivered structural alpha versus the quarterly rebalancing implemented by RSP. Lower liquidity and the historical underperformance of the index used for GSEW could cause investors to prefer RSP. As time horizons extend, I expect both strategies to outperform the capitalization-weighted S&P 500.

Disclaimer:

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature and, therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.