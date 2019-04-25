Adamis Pharmaceuticals Is Poised For A Sharp Rebound

Source: BigCharts

Long-suffering shareholders have seemingly thrown in the towel on Adamis (ADMP) - again! When will they ever learn? Just over the past year, ADMP has fallen and rebounded many times (see my earlier article). Interestingly, the stock penetrated a lower technical support line 5 times over the past year, and each time it has had double digit rebounds within days or weeks. The sharp rebounds have averaged 34% with only one of the five rebounds under 30% (18% in November); the other four ranged from 31% to 50%. I believe we are likely to see one of the stronger rebounds in the coming days or weeks. It would not surprise me to see the stock climb close to the $2.20 level prior to the upcoming earnings report. Any significant resistance does not seem apparent until the $2.80 level. With strong results from the company's Symjepi launch by commercialization partner Novartis (NVS), I would not be surprised to see the mid-$3s in a short timeframe, and the stock may even set new 52-week highs in coming months.

Adamis' share price roller coaster marches forward as commercialization of Symjepi provides support.

Over the past year ADMP stock has moved up or down 5% or more from the previous day's close a total of 47 times. No doubt it was an eventful year for ADMP, but shareholders, while attracted to the potential, are having a hard time committing to an investment in the company.

There is justification for the fleeting love affairs with the stock. After gaining approval from the FDA for its high-dose Epinephrine injector Symjepi in 2017, it took over a year to score an exclusive commercialization agreement with Sandoz, a division of NVS, last July. It took until January of 2019 to launch Symjepi, a full year and a half since approval. Looking elsewhere in the pipeline, the company has submitted two NDAs in the past year, the sublingual tadalafil (Cialis generic) resulted in a refusal to file letter in January, no word yet on a follow on meeting with the FDA as of yet. There was better news on the company's nalaxone injector which had the NDA accepted by the FDA in February with possible approval by Halloween (coincidence?).

The share price could bounce hard from current levels.

Since late March, the stock has traded in a relatively very narrow range hovering above and below $2 for several weeks now. With so much going for the company, the next trading range breakout for the stock will likely be upwards as it is currently flirting with 52-week lows. Bollinger bands are suggesting a big move near term and with a billion dollar pipeline and a $90MM market cap, the odds favor an up move from here. The company will likely provide a Symjepi update during its next quarterly earnings report expected around the second or third week in May. In addition, the company is likely to shortly announce the start of its fourth product entering phase 3; Adamis' Beclomethasone inhaler in the treatment of Asthma and COPD is expected to compete with Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) QVAR with nearly $400MM in annual sales.

A successful launch for Symjepi could launch the stock to 52-week highs.

Symjepi has the largest near term potential for Adamis and its quest for profitability. As of now, the three market players - Mylan (MYL), TEVA and NVS - seem to be playing nice and appear to have avoided a pricing war. This bodes well for sales of Symjepi in 2019 and, as a result, for royalty payments to ADMP. Sales estimates for ADMP in 2019 are coming in around $26MM a 72% increase over 2018. 2019 will also have a very healthy increase. With a potential of over $1 billion of sales in just a few years, current Net Tangible Assets of $26 million and a market cap at roughly $90MM, ADMP is incredibly cheap. Any traction on Symjepi sales could launch the shares well over the $2.80 resistance level and possibly challenge the 52-week high of $5.10. At that price, the market cap would still be a very reasonable $240MM.

Conclusion

Both technically and fundamentally, ADMP is near the top of my list of best buys in the market today. A sharp bounce is currently over due and long term appreciation looks to be more and more likely. Since the company is still unprofitable and will likely not be profitable until 2021, the stock would be at significant downside risk of any market swoon or biotech sector declines. The company's cash position suggests there will likely be a cash infusion of some type some time this year which may result in near term dilution. The Symjepi launch, while in good hands, may see more aggressive pricing tactics from both MYL and TEVA should marketshare traction by NVS become a reality. In such a scenario, sales and profitability for ADMP would suffer, along with investor appetite for the shares. However, ADMP's pipeline is broad with significant late stage assets. While I have confidence in a successful Symjepi launch, should that not come to pass, any further downside would signal a long-term buying opportunity for me.

