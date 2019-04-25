Goodyear Tire: Where The Rubber Meets The Road

Goodyear is reporting Q1 Earnings Friday, with another miss likely to send the stock spiraling down further while a beat could reverse the stock's decline.

Goodyear Tire is down significantly after missing earnings estimates for two consecutive quarters.

In my previous article, I outlined the beginning of my new fund focusing on undervalued volatile dividend stocks that have lucrative option premiums, which allows us to collect income while waiting out any short-term headwinds in strong companies. You can find a link to that article here and the first update here.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) is trading at around $20.12 a share, down from recent highs around $35 a share. While GT has been a reliable source of dividend increases since 2013 and has lucrative options premiums, the short-term decline is likely to continue, and we will not be initiating a position unless positive signs come out of Q1 2019 earnings Friday.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is an American manufacturer of tires. Founded in 1898 in Akron, Ohio, Goodyear makes a variety of tire products for various vehicles. With 64,000 employees and 48 facilities in 22 countries, Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies.

When we evaluate any company, we do so using three main categories.

1.) Growth Opportunities

2.) Fundamentals/strength of balance sheet

3.) Dividend/income from options

Growth Prospects

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

Goodyear reported earnings for Q4 2018 back in February, missing EPS estimates of $0.55 by around 8%. This is the second straight miss, with a Q3 2018 miss of around 10%.

Overall, 2018 wasn’t a great year, with management blaming rising raw material costs, increased environmental regulation in China, weak foreign currency, weak conditions in China, supply constraints in the U.S. and weakening chemical operations.

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

Management is expecting these issues to continue into 2019, with a weak outlook for at least the first half of the year.

Raw materials may continue to be a thorn in Goodyear’s side, especially with the recent pressure directed towards Iran’s oil market by the Trump administration.

With Goodyear estimating around 70% of raw materials being influenced by oil prices, any significant rise in oil price correlates with a rise in raw material costs.

Combining this with continued weakness in China, FY2019 could end up being similar to FY2018.

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

While there wasn’t much for investors to get excited about in 2018, the company did announce several new initiatives.

With mobile installation, Goodyear is attempting to increase the convenience of replacing tires by offering direct delivery and installation services.

Roll was launched in October of 2018 in four locations within the Washington D.C. Metro area. The locations allow customers to select tires online or in a Goodyear showroom and choose from several installation options. The locations of the centers were strategically chosen so customers can drop their keys off and visit the nearby stores while waiting for their tire change to be completed.

While both Roll and mobile installation should increase brand loyalty and convenience for the customers, it is unlikely that they will serve as major growth catalysts in the long term. Tire replacement is often done by consumers at repair shops or because of a flat, not because they enjoy the experience.

Furthermore, an increase in Roll stores means an increase in retail locations, which could backfire if they are not as successful as Goodyear predicts they will be. Obviously, with just four stores, Roll serves more as a proof of concept test than a major initiative by Goodyear.

Source: Statista.com

Of course, this isn’t to say that there is something wrong with Goodyear’s current business.

For 2017, Goodyear was third in the U.S. by revenue in the tire market, with around 17.6% share of the market.

Source: moderntiredealer.com

Compared with a 2011 share of 17.5%, Goodyear has remained firmly in place among the big three tire brands. Going forward, this is likely to continue as the tire industry has been dominated by the larger brands with little room for smaller competitors.

The weakness in the tire segment has been shared by all these manufacturers; it hasn’t been a problem specific to Goodyear.

Fundamentals/Strength of Balance Sheet

Source: koyfin.com

Goodyear currently sports a net debt/EBITDA ratio of around 2.7. This equates to total debt of about $5.8 billion, with $801 million cash on hand.

Next year, GT is set to pay around $150 million in dividends assuming no increases. With a net income of around $700 million, the company is more than capable of not only maintaining the dividend but continuing to increase it going forward. Goodyear’s current payout ratio of 21.43% is extremely low. The dividend will continue to be safe going forward even with no short-term improvement in the tire industry.

From a valuation perspective, GT’s current price gives it a P/E ratio of around 8.6 times FY2018 earnings.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As shown by the chart above, the current P/E ratio represents the lower end of the chart since 2015.

Even using the lowest FY2019 EPS estimates of $1.76/share, GT is still only trading around 11.5 times next year’s earnings.

With a 3-year dividend compounding growth rate of 32.58% that’s likely to continue there’s only so high the yield can go before investors jump on board.

Dividend/Options Income

At a current price per share of around $20.16, GT’s forward yield is 3.17%. While this isn’t a bad yield by any means, what has been more impressive is the rapid growth that has occurred since reinstating the dividend in 2013. From 2017 to 2018, GT raised its dividend 40%, before raising it another 15% last year.

With the low payout mentioned above and management’s commitment to returning value to shareholders, there’s plenty more potential for the dividend to grow.

The recent volatility of GT has also led to lucrative options premiums.

Source: GT option chain

For the January 17th 2020 contracts, there are several interesting strike prices to consider.

The 23.0 strike represents an upside of 14.1% from the current price of GT.

The premium received of around $0.95 represents a return of 4.71%. With three dividends scheduled before January 17th, the dividend represents a yield of 2.4%. This means the total maximum return by January 17th would be around 21.2%, with 7.1% being received in the form of dividends and premiums. Any upside over 21.2% would not be realized. The break-even price would be $19.21 with any move below this resulting in the same risk as any other long position.

The 24.0 strike price represents upside of 19.05% from where the shares currently trade. The premium of around $0.75 represents a return of 3.72%. With the same dividend yield from above, the total maximum return by January would be 25.17%, with 6.12% being received between dividends and premiums.

Risks

There are risks in investing in any company, including GT. Given the cyclical nature of the tire and auto industry, a prolonged decline in the industry would have negative effects on GT and its operations. Some other risks are trade war/tariffs with China, increased materials costs stemming from oil price increases or other factors, currency exchange risks, Fed rate hikes, increased regulation, loss of market share to competitors, etc.

While GT is certainly attractive from a valuation and income perspective, hated sectors of the market don’t act rationally and the selloff may continue if GT reports another earnings miss. While we don’t have a position in GT currently, if Q1 '19 results are positive, we will consider initiating a small position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.