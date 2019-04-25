Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/22/19

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/22/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We’re now in the midst of the usual April lull in Form 4 filings, as companies close trading windows to their execs until March-quarter financials are released. Volumes pick up sharply again in May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI); and
  • Chaparral Energy (CHAP).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Anixa Biosciences (ANIX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • Morgan Stanley (MS);
  • Insteel Industries (IIIN);
  • Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR);
  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
  • Anaplan (PLAN);
  • Twilio (TWLO);
  • Constellation Brands (STZ);
  • Neogen (NEOG);
  • MongoDB (MDB);
  • Kellogg (K);
  • Guardant Health (GH);
  • GAMCO Investors Inc. Et Al (GBL);
  • Five Below (FIVE); and
  • Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (AKP).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Tallgrass Energy (TGE).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

JB*

$3,437,035

2

Strategic Value

BO

Chaparral Energy

CHAP

B

$1,795,000

3

Gic Private

BO

Tallgrass Energy

TGE

AB

$1,266,555

4

Simkowitz Daniel A

FO

Morgan Stanley

MS

JB*

$332,979

5

Titterton Lewis H Jr

DIR

Anixa Biosciences

ITUS

B

$204,500

6

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

AB

$125,489

7

Thompson G Kennedy

DIR

Insteel Industries

IIIN

B

$89,300

8

Dietz Thomas John

DIR

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

EIGR

B

$55,250

9

Horizon Kinetics

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$37,797

10

Ruth Jon M

DIR

Insteel Industries

IIIN

B

$19,921

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Frederick J Mancheski Revocable Trust Indenture Da

BO

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al

GBL

JS*

$23,870,784

2

Bulldog Investors

BO

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund

AKP

S

$7,870,681

3

Wiley Michael J

LO

Guardant Health

GH

AS

$6,280,883

4

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$5,853,140

5

Calderoni Frank

CEO, DIR

Anaplan

PLAN

JS*

$5,190,310

6

Klein David Eric

VP, CFO

Constellation Brands

STZ

S

$5,161,179

7

Sargent Ronald

DIR

Five Below

FIVE

JS*

$4,222,866

8

Ryan Kevin P

DIR

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$3,037,300

9

Lawson Jeff

CEO, DIR, BO

Twilio

TWLO

AS

$2,527,754

10

Herbert James L

DIR

Neogen

NEOG

JS*, S

$2,299,496

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

