Why Interest Rates Aren't A Threat (Yet)

Just when it looked like the specter of high interest rates was behind the market, the same fears which plagued investors last year have been revived. In the last few days, a number of news articles have highlighted the threat which rising rates pose to the U.S. economy. In today's report, we'll take a close look at some key interest rates and factors which tell us that while high rates could become a problem later this year, there is nothing to fear from higher rates for now.

The latest earnings season has been good to stock investors to date. While there were plenty of pessimistic forecasts heading into the earnings season, expectations for Q1 earnings were set far below average by Wall Street analysts. Moreover, the 20% correction in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) in the fourth quarter of 2018 left an imprint of fear on the minds of many observers and led them to assume the worst-case scenario for earnings. Yet, the extent to which the stock market bounced back beginning in late December - and continuing through April - provided a strong clue that informed investors had already discounted the bad news and were anticipating better things ahead in 2019.

The stock market's strong performance in the year to date was in no small part due to the assurance by Fed President Jerome Powell that the central bank would hold off on raising interest rates for a while. This assurance was enough to convince many investors to shed their aversion to risk and do some selective buying of equities. It was after all the widespread fear of higher interest rates which contributed in large part to last year's broad market plunge.

But just when it looked like the threat of higher rates was over, an attempt is now being made in the financial press to stir up rate-related fears once again. USA Today published an article this week which observed that mortgage applications have fallen as higher rates have "chilled" prospective homeowners. Citing data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the article noted that mortgage applications fell 7.3% last week, even though applications remain 3% higher on a year-over-year basis. It was also stated that applications to refinance home loans fell 28% over a 3-week period recently as the benchmark 30-year mortgage rate rose from 4.36% to 4.46%.

Yet, another article this week by Jeff Cox of CNBC drew attention to the fact that the Fed's benchmark interest rate has risen to its highest level in 11 years. The effective funds rate has risen to 2.44%, its highest level since the 2008 credit crisis and the highest level since the Fed started raising rates four years ago.

Source: St. Louis Fed

In his article, Cox observed that while the rate remains elevated, it's not considered to be "especially problematic" since there is still room between the present level and the top of the 2.25-2.5% range in which the rate is supposed to trade. However, he added this cautionary statement:

But moves toward the upper end of the band have prompted action before, and the trend likely will be a topic of discussion at next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting."

In light of the latest talk over interest rates, many investors are wondering just how high is "too high" when it comes to the Fed funds rate? A good rule of thumb which has historically held true is that the Fed is being too restrictive when the fed funds rate is above the 10-year Treasury bond yield for an extended period of time (i.e. several weeks-to-months). For the better part of the last few years, this hasn't been a problem. Earlier this year, however, the fed funds rate very briefly went above the 10-year Treasury yield by a slight amount before falling back under it. One way of expressing the relationship between the 10-year yield - which many observers believe is the truest reflection of the interest rate trend - and the fed funds rate is shown in the following graph. It's derived by simply dividing the daily fed funds rate into the daily 10-year yield to obtain the following ratio. Whenever the fed funds/10-year yield ratio significantly exceeds the 1.0 level for an extended period, it implies that the Fed has gone too far in raising rates. When this happens, it further suggests the Fed should wait for the 10-year yield to rise before raising rates any further. In extreme cases, it may even call for the Fed to lower its benchmark rate. Otherwise, the central bank risks creating unnecessarily restrictive monetary conditions.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Currently, the fed funds/10-year yield ratio is just under the 1.0 level and, therefore, doesn't pose a threat to either the economy or the financial market outlook. Rising interest rates aren't always problematic for the economy, anyway, especially if higher rates are accompanied by rising confidence on the part of investors and consumers. There are, in fact, some respected Wall Street economists who believe the Fed may need to eventually raise rates in order to prevent inflation from becoming a problem. One observer who shares this view is Scott Grannis, who observed in a recent blog that if the demand for money declines from current levels, the Fed would be justified in resuming the reduction of its balance sheet and in raising its short-term interest rate target.

Shown below is a chart of money demand in the U.S., which is expressed as the ratio of M2 money supply to nominal GDP. Money demand grew at a rapid pace in the years following the 2008 credit crisis before peaking in 2017. The implication of this reduction in money demand in the last two years, however slight, is that investors are showing a willingness to take on more risk and put more of their money to work instead of hoarding cash. If this trend accelerates, it will be good news for the economy and the financial market.

Source: Calafia Bach Pundit

If money demand does continue declining, Grannis said the Fed will be forced to take action in order to offset the decline in the demand for money, "or else it will risk igniting an unwanted increase in inflation." He wrote:

The Fed will need to raise short-term interest rates, and probably by more than the market currently expects….The Fed will also need to resume the reduction in its balance sheet in order to reduce the supply of bank reserves as banks' demand for those reserve declines. This may cause the market consternation, but it will be exactly what is needed to ensure continued low and stable inflation and in turn a strong economy."

If the economy continues to show signs of strengthening while the stock market retains its upward trajectory, the Fed may feel the need to go against the prevailing wisdom and raise its benchmark rate again later this year. That, in turn, could create another excuse for traders to sell equities, much as it did last year. For now, though, the bond market isn't expressing any fears over a tighter Fed. Below is a graph showing the recent performance of the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX), which is near its lowest level of the past year. The next time TNX begins an extended upward trend is when investors should start worrying about the Fed's next rate increase. But right now, TNX is sending a message that all is calm within the financial market and that investors shouldn't be worried about interest rates.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to the equity market, the bulls have maintained their control of the intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend and still enjoy a decided advantage during the latest earnings season. In the last few sessions, the number of stock making new 52-week highs on both major exchanges has increased relative to the new 52-week lows. This is my favorite measure of the stock market's internal health; right now, it's showing an absence of internal selling pressure and a strong degree of demand for equities.

From a sentiment perspective, the fact that so many participants are still apprehensive about the market trend (as evidenced by recent AAII sentiment polls and the Rydex Ratio) further suggests that there is enough skepticism and short interest to keep the market buoyant. Moreover, a continued rising trend in the momentum of the 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE suggests the path of least resistance for stocks remains up. In view of this combined evidence, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish stance.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest raising the stop-loss to slightly under the $31.70 level for this ETF trading position on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing industrial, consumer staples, and financial sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.