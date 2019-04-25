Cohen & Steers Is Still A Sell Despite AUM Growth And Net Inflows In Q1 2019

AUM growth was positive and net inflows were reported for the first quarter of the year.

Cohen & Steers (CNS) reported Q1 financial results last week, and as expected, the asset manager had performed better than the previous quarter. The positive global market performance coupled with the improving geopolitical outlook helped Cohen & Steers in Q1, and this is expected to remain the same in future quarters as well. Cohen & Steers is a niche asset manager concentrating on real estate securities, and invests mainly in real estate investment trusts (REITs). This makes the firm dependent on the macroeconomic outlook for the real estate sector.

Business strategy

Cohen & Steers provides both open-ended and closed-ended mutual funds and specializes in providing real estate investment exposure to clients. Investment funds offered and marketed by Cohen & Steers have remained go-to investment options of many real estate investors and this has helped the company grow over the years by retaining its client base.

U.S. real estate products account for the bulk of AUM, and this has remained true historically as well. The focus on income-oriented equity portfolios in the U.S. has helped the firm achieve healthy returns for its investors over a long period of time.

AUM by vehicle, strategy, and client domicile

(Source – Investor presentation)

Historically, Cohen & Steers’ funds have provided stellar returns to investors, which is one of the primary reasons behind the growth of its asset base.

Cohen & Steers primarily focuses on REITs, and this limits the investment horizon of the company significantly, which might prove to be an obstacle for AUM growth in the future. On the other hand, a diversified portfolio will certainly help when one asset class is facing headwinds, but in Cohen & Steers’ case, the overwhelming focus on a single asset class is poised to provide troubles if the industry outlook for the real estate sector turns negative.

Q1 2019 performance analysis

Assets Under Management (AUM) at the end of the first quarter was reported at $62.6 billion, which is a notable improvement from the $54.8 billion of AUM reported at the end of Q4 2018. While the company saw net outflows in Q4 2018, net inflows were reported in the first quarter of $1 billion, another significant improvement from the previous quarter. Asset base growth and net inflows were results of the strong equity market performance in Q1, and the improving macro level outlook.

(Source – Investor presentation)

Despite the AUM growth and fund inflows, Cohen & Steers' revenue declined marginally in comparison to Q1 2018, so did the diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS). The primary reason behind the decline in revenue and earnings is the decrease in the firm’s realization rate to 0.5687% from 0.5708%. In line with the lower realization rates, profit margins declined, which contributed to the negative growth in earnings.

(Source – Investor presentation)

The balance sheet of the company remains robust and strong, with zero long-term debt in the capital structure. Historically, Cohen & Steers has stuck to a capital structure with minimal debt, which has attracted the interest of many investors. However, the liquidity of the firm declined both sequentially and on a year-over-year basis in Q1 2019.

Liquidity profile of the company

(Source – Investor presentation)

Earnings came in a notch below the consensus analyst estimate for the quarter. However, the performance was an improvement from the previous quarter, and the AUM growth should form the backdrop for Cohen & Steers to earn higher income in the remaining periods of this year.

(Source – Nasdaq)

The financial performance in Q1 2019 does little to improve the long-term prospects of the firm as the active investment management industry is facing headwinds, which is the subject of the next segment of this analysis.

Dark clouds forming over Cohen & Steers

Profit margins of the company might come under severe pressure in the future as the firm, like many other active investment management firms, tries to remain competitive by cutting the fees on mutual fund products. This leads to lower profit margins in the future, which negate the positive impacts of rising AUMs.

The outlook for the real estate industry does not look as promising as it did a few years back. The primary focus of Cohen & Steers is the U.S. real estate market, which could be negatively affected if an economic crisis hits the U.S. within the next 5 years, as predicted by many analysts.

The interest rate environment will affect the profitability of Cohen & Steers as the performance of the real estate industry will depend on the outlook for interest rates. Rates have risen since late 2015, and the patient stance of the Fed as confirmed by the Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, should support the real estate industry as a whole. However, it is questionable as to how long interest rates will remain at low levels. With the possibility of a trade deal between the U.S. and China, economic growth might once again accelerate, which might prompt the Fed to hike rates to avoid inflation diverting from the targeted level. Investors should not bank on the current outlook for interest rates as things could change within the span of a few months, the same way it happened last year.

Valuation

The median target price for CNS is $48, which indicates shares are trading at fair value territory at present. Not surprisingly, the high end of the estimates represents a meager return of 3%, which is not attractive by any means.

(Source – CNN Money)

CNS is trading at a trailing P/E of 19 and an identical forward P/E, which is in line with the historical average P/E. The last 5 years have been good for the company, and earnings were supported by the global economic growth. However, the future outlook does not seem promising, which brings into question the current earnings multiples.

(Source – Morningstar)

Considering the historical price multiples and analyst estimates, CNS shares are not trading at an attractive price level at the moment.

Dividends

Dividend distributions have grown over the last decade, and shares yield 2.7% at the current market price. Even though the dividend yield is on the attractive side, a failure to earn sufficient profits might lead to a decline in free cash flow, which would end up in the firm not being able to increase dividend distributions or maintain the current level of dividend distributions for that matter.

Dividend growth history

(Source – Seeking Alpha)

During the financial crisis, Cohen & Steers had to cut their dividends significantly, which aggravated the negative returns for investors. With the possibility of an economic recession within the next 5 years, investors should be wary of investing in CNS for income purposes.

Cohen & Steers has maintained a payout ratio close to 55%, but the possibility of a decline in earnings might prompt the company to distribute a lower amount of earnings to investors. In any case, the declining earnings will negatively impact shareholder distributions even if the current payout ratio is maintained throughout.

(Source – Morningstar)

Takeaways

Cohen & Steers reported AUM growth and net inflows as expected in Q1 2019. However, these positive developments failed to lift the performance of the company above the Q1 2018 performance from a revenue and earnings perspective. I believe this provides an insight into the future financial performance of the company. Even though AUM might grow initially this year and net inflows might remain positive, this does not provide reason to believe that the future outlook of the company will be positive.

Earnings will remain under pressure from deteriorating profit margins, and the macroeconomic outlook. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers does not have a diversified investment portfolio, which could result in a significant drop in profitability if the real estate sector underperforms. Investors would be better off investing in asset management companies that have a diversified product offering, which should serve them better at difficult times.

The popularity of passive investment vehicles will continue to hurt asset managers, and Cohen & Steers will not benefit from the growth of passive investment products. Investment management firms such as BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) are in a better position to gain from this movement.

Overall, the risk-return profile of Cohen & Steers is not attractive at present, and shares are a sell at the current market price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.