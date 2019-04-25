Tesla: Pressure On After Earnings

After the bell on Wednesday, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) released its Q1 earnings report through this shareholder letter. While expectations were quite low after deliveries were a huge disappointment, the final numbers turned out to be much worse than expected. While management continues to picture a rosy future, investors still need to be convinced of this story.

As I discussed in my earnings preview article, the average revenue estimate had dropped by almost $2 billion into this report. The company came in with revenues of $4.54 billion, which missed by $640 million, and even if we exclude a negative $501 million charge due to resale value guarantees, this was really bad. Not only was it a bad quarter for auto sales, but solar deployments were down 38% over the prior year period, badly missing management's guidance.

Given the massive fall in Model S/X sales as well as Model 3 price cuts in the US, investors were expecting some margin deterioration. However, total non-GAAP automotive gross margins dropped 438 basis points sequentially, and this is only with a "slight" decline in Model 3 margins according to management. Energy generation and storage also saw a significant margin hit, and the services/other business went from a negative 22% margin to a negative 39% one, not improving like management had mentioned it would improve in previous statements.

In the end, Tesla reported a loss of more than $702 million for common shareholders, or more than $4 a share. This was despite restructuring expenses coming in less than I thought, as well as interest expenses dropping from the convertible bond repayment plus currency swings. Even on a non-GAAP basis, after taking out more than $208 million in stock-based compensation, Tesla lost $2.90 a share, about $2 worse than expected.

As for the balance sheet, it got a bit worse as expected. Cash is down to $2.2 billion, and this is despite just $280 million of capital expenditures in Q1. Management actually reduced its yearly capex forecast to a range of $2 to $2.5 billion from $2.5 billion previously, as I thought it would do, but almost nothing was spent in Q1 for this "growth company." Accounts receivable also saw a rise of nearly $100 million, despite the huge sequential revenue decline, and I'm guessing this was due to the huge delivery surge at the end of the quarter and period ending on a Sunday.

Despite the cash burn, accounts payable and accrued liabilities actually rose slightly in the period, now over $5.5 billion, and that excludes nearly $11.5 billion in total debt. Customer deposits declined by $24 million sequentially, despite the Model Y unveiling in the period. Management would not discuss order levels, saying it is too early to do so and they are not marketing the product currently. That likely tells you that deposits are quite low, given how we were getting Model 3 deposit updates almost hourly when they were strong back in 2016.

Management re-affirmed delivery guidance for the year, and said it could potentially build 500,000 units this year. That's likely an effort to help Elon Musk's pending legal case with the SEC, given Q1 production didn't even top 78,000 units. The company expects to deliver 90,000 to 100,000 units in Q2, although sales in key European countries don't seem to support that quite yet. The April delivery estimates will be very interesting as they come out in the next two weeks, especially since the number of ships to Europe and Asia aren't matching Q1 levels. I do expect Model 3 leasing in the US will drive sales, but Tesla needs a lot of help to get to a record quarter. Remember, the US tax credit drops in half again on July 1st, adding another headwind for the back half of the year.

The investor letter didn't exactly spell out a capital raise, though management on the call said it might be prudent to do so. Tesla's CFO said the end of Q2 cash balance should be higher than Q1 despite guidance for negative free cash flow, and that can only happen if more capital comes in. Tesla has also guided to another loss in Q2, pushing back Elon Musk's timeline for the company being profitable in every future quarter.

Tesla shares on Thursday morning are down a couple of percent, and I don't think that's really a surprise. Bulls like the reiteration of guidance and the comments about the future being better, and bears loved the huge losses and stress on the balance sheet. Given the stock had dropped into this report, there wasn't anything major that changed the narrative just yet. Now, it is on the company to get to those demand levels it says it has, because Q1 numbers don't seem to equal that story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.