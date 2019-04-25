Schlumberger's Predicted Shale Slowdown Is Now A Bust - Baker Hughes Offshore Rig Count Is Now Up 35%

In anticipation of $100 Brent in 2020, perhaps? Transocean (RIG) is up 44% since it's bottom in December.

Almost no one noticed the housing-bust or the 2014 oil-bust coming,either. But perhaps some folks have been paying attention? Baker Hughes offshore rig count is up 35% YOY.

Second; no one is looking at the right numbers. Legacy loss is soaring and initial production is stalled, so growth in production-capacity has been diving. Almost no one noticed.

Like most easy-money schemes, it never made any; likely it never will. That’s a perfect example of classical Austrian malinvestment.

There are two reasons to be suspicious about the longevity of shale. First; the industry was subsidized by easy money from the Fed; which was delivered by Wall Street helicopters.

The number to watch is not rig-count, fracking-crew count, or even Black Swan sightings; it’s initial production net of legacy loss*.

In October 2018 the CEO of Schlumberger warned of a possible slowdown in U.S. Shale. Good call on news that became obvious in November; for an update, look at the chart, that’s not a slowdown, that’s a bust in slow-motion; Permian IP-net-Legacy is down 72% on June!!!

Ah, but that happened because oil prices tanked in October 2018. So, of course, the shale-drillers slowed-down, see what happened when oil prices started to tank in 2008, and four months later, shale growth reversed. But now oil prices just went back up, so there’s nothing to worry about. Phew!!

Except shale output growth started to drop in June, four months before oil prices dipped. So let’s get this straight, slowing shale output, pushed oil prices down, or perhaps the shale drillers knew that President Trump was going to play a trick on OPEC, so they slowed down in advance of that? That’s logical; if you believe in conspiracy theories.

Ah but of course; the pipelines in Permian got maxed-out, that’s what caused the slowdown; that problem will be fixed by the end of 2019, so no worries.

Except, outside of Niobrara which is a minnow; the slowdown also started in the other regions; mainly in Eagle Ford & Bakken; in June. Err; they don’t have pipeline constraints. Also, a Permian gas pipeline was converted to oil in November, but the rate of decline in output growth, accelerated; how come? Sure, new pipelines are coming, except the Magellan pipeline was just canceled and the EPIC one is getting slowed down by regulatory issues.

Ah but, the refiners are having a problem dealing with so much light crude. Yes, indeed, but that problem is not going to go away quickly.

Could there be something fundamental that’s going wrong; like perhaps a screw got loose?

Shale has traditionally surprised everyone by going up faster than anyone imagined, could it be possible that it is going down faster than anyone imagined it might? How about this one for a Black Swan tea-party?

Last November the CEO of Schlumberger warned that child-plays were starting to interfere with parent production, him again, turning out to be a regular prophet of doom!!

Could be he was right again? The chart shows that up to January 2019, changes in Legacy-Loss pretty-much tracked changes in Initial Production, which is logical, shale wells lose more production in the first few months; so if there are more new wells; legacy loss ought to increase. And it does, except notice how the slope of the legacy loss line is steeper than the Initial Production line. Could have been caused by more child-plays?

And then in January 2019, there was a Black Swan Oops moment. Initial production kept going down, but legacy loss forged ahead. A logical explanation for that was child plays started to drain the whole swamp.

Whenever, if-ever, Permian initial production starts to go back up, the next thing that will happen is that legacy loss as a percentage of total production; will accelerate. Since 2007 the best fit model for legacy loss has Initial Production as a valid explanatory variable (along with total production), PROB>[t]<0.0001*. But this time, likely the proportion of child plays will trump that.

In 2016 in Permian, 2.7 bpd of new oil (Initial Production*), got one bpd extra output; the rest (1.7) went to cover legacy loss. In March 2019, at the Initial Production then, one bpd needed 9.1 with 8.1 going to cover legacy. Talk about drilling to power just the treadmill; that’s why shale has a problem.

So how come almost no one noticed?

Some did, but of course, the analysts are paid to paint a rosy picture, just like they painted rosy pictures of how to value Collateralized Debt Obligations in the Good-Old-Days.

Almost no one watches IP-net-legacy, probably because it’s not published by EIA in their monthly Drilling Productivity Report; but it’s not hard to work it out (explained in notes). That said, perhaps some folks have been paying attention to the way the wind blows:

The rig count is up 35% since the bottom in March 2018.

Could it be those guys have been watching the right numbers; and they are figuring; first; shale is not going to fill the gap opened up by four years of under-investment in offshore E&P, and second, when that happens, when the wells they are drilling now, start to produce, Brent could be $100 or more?

Could be also that smart operators have seen an opportunity from the ultra-cheap day-rates, a good example is ARAMCO who have been piling into brown-field projects, the rig count in the Arabian Gulf hardly budged in the downturn.

But looks like the drought caused by the well-known fact that shale production would keep going up forever, like house prices in 2007, might finally be coming to an end. In June, David Shinn of Bassoe Offshore wrote, “Jack Up Day-rates are set to double”; and; “Let the new-builds come, the market is far from over-supplied”.

Brave words; my sort of guy; putting up a bold statement; and so far getting proved 100% wrong; (my specialty), but it could turn out that he hit that nail squarely on the head.

For the wrong reasons perhaps; Shinn’s main thesis was that 35% of the world’s jack-ups are more than 30-years old; likely they will be retired soon. I don’t necessarily agree:

Utilization of 30+ old rigs is now 76% compared to 62% for younger rigs

60% of the older rigs that are working are in the Arabian Gulf. Those rigs were designed to handle hurricanes, i.e. 100-knot winds, in cold climates; in the Arabian Gulf; in theory, 50-knots is the maximum although that seems to be going up, we had a 55-knot blow last month, global warming perhaps?

Sure ARAMCO is picky about age and ADNOC draws a red line at 40-years, but at the end of the day if a rig is in Class, all the NDT comes out clean, and it’s been working safely for years, you can get a dispensation. There is a 43-year old jack-up working in ARAMCO, but that’s a special case, it walks to work, not many rigs can do that.

In reality, it’s harder to get a new rig past than an old one. With an old rig, they just look at past stop-items and the incident reports. For a new one, they look at everything.

So I don’t think the story is so much about the supply of rigs.

But I’m pretty sure that when the penny drops that U.S. Shale might not deliver on all those glossy presentations to shareholders, there will be a bounce in oil prices and all offshore activity, particularly for 30-year old jack-ups.

Meanwhile, next time a client comes calling, asking for another crippling discount on the day-rate; in return for three years firm, a good strategy today would be to say, “thank you kindly sir, but no thanks, and by all means do give us a call next year”.

Transocean (RIG) is up 45% on its bottom in December 2018, but still trading at 25% of where it was in 2014. They don’t have jack-ups, but they are in the same business, the way it works is that everyone these days is just covering costs plus debt-service if they are lucky, double your day-rates, costs pretty much stay the same.

What if?

Merrill Lynch recently converted to EIA’s idea (and incidentally also mine), that a supply crunch (i.e. $100 Brent), is starting to look like a credible option for 2020.

So shale will bounce back? That’s debatable, as outlined above, but leave that to one side. Just because shale operators can bring in more oil at $28 WTI (they say), and make money (not many did); doesn’t mean they have to sell it for that.

There is a fundamental equilibrium price for oil; just because no one can agree on how to work it out, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist, and that doesn’t mean that if you are planning billion-dollar speculative investments, it’s not smart to have a go at working out what it might be, at least roughly, like on the back of an envelope; because buying when the price is wildly above the fundamental, is risky, to say the least.

Put that another way, the secret to Warren Buffet’s investment approach was to buy when the price was less than the fundamental, and sell when it was above that. And how did he know when to buy and when to sell? Quote (these are his actual words), “I know how to do a valuation”. In other words “price is what you pay, value is what you get”.

For oil, there are two ways to do that, first what the customers can afford to pay without going into debt, in other words, they can make a profit buying oil, doing something with it, and then selling the something.

That’s a tough one to figure when central banks are pushing easy money down everyone’s throats; just because you can fill up your SUV, and pay the tab with a credit card, doesn’t mean you can afford it. There is a theory that the high oil prices from 2011 to 2014 were caused by the availability of cheap credit, allowing many countries to subsidize oil consumption to stimulate economic growth.

No way to prove that, although it may not be a coincidence that the bust, predicted in 2011, that happened three years later, might have been precipitated, not so much by shale-oils explosive growth, but by rumors circulating that the high-sucrose diet of easy money, might not last forever.

That’s one way, the other way (according to International Valuation Standards, and I’m not going to pick a fight with their logic), is replacement cost (depreciated replacement cost if you are talking equipment). For oil, that’s the cost today, of someone going out and finding some to replace what’s burned. Customers have a choice; they can pay your price, or they can go and find some themselves, at an equal or lower price.

When you do a valuation, and you are following the guidelines of International Valuation Standards (there are others), you got two choices. If you think the market, long-term, is in equilibrium, in other words comparable transactions are happening between “knowledgeable” buyers and sellers who know how to do a valuation (as opposed to herds who just follow everyone else), and the transactions are “arm's length”, in other words, buyers are not buying simply because they can get credit, then you decide to report “Market Value”, which in the case of a structured marketplace (like NASDAQ), is simply the price on the ticker tape. Easy!

But here’s the rub, if you have good reason to suspect the market might be distorted (for example by easy credit, or mal-investment by herds of fools), you need to consider reporting “Other than Market Value” which is typically the lower of either what customers can afford to pay (what they would like to pay is something else), or replacement cost (plus a margin of course).

Here’s a theory:

The 2011-to-2014 price spike was a bubble caused by quantitative easing; that encouraged customers to borrow to pay for oil they could not afford, that artificially increased demand, and pushed up prices because as we all know, the punters pay more if they can buy on credit.

The easy-money also financed the shale oil boom

The bust started when there was talk of cutting back easy money, which paradoxically further increased shale production, as operators drilled more to be able to cover the increased finance costs.

The bust ought to have bottomed at $67 Brent which is where, in 2011, the theory that predicted the bust, said it would bottom, whenever (not if), it happened

But OPEC decided to go to war, and instead of cutting back, for nearly two years they held out

So the price over-corrected to under $30 Brent.

And indeed hundreds of shale operators went bust, OPEC nearly went bust too, that’s the problem with wars, everyone goes bust.

But OPEC didn’t understand how U.S. bankruptcy laws work, all that happened was the cost of going after shale halved because the equipment to do that could be bought for pennies from liquidators. And shale came back with a vengeance.

And that’s when the madness started, wars are about collective madness, and the key ingredient is finance. In times gone by, Rothschild made his money financing wars, this time, OPEC had the resources (savings and infinite lines of credit) to waste on a war, and the shale drillers had access to easy money thanks to the Federal Reserve.

OPEC did not have to “protect market share”, the shale drillers did not have to sell their oil at rock-bottom prices. But that’s how wars work.

The willingness of shale drillers to squander their resources to sell oil at a price that might “win the war”, created an illusion of what the replacement cost of oil was, but the number that matters is not what it costs to find a little more oil, it’s what it costs to find enough oil to replace what is being depleted from existing fields (about 4-million bpd/year), plus the growth in demand (about 1-million bpd/year), year-in, year-out. That cost is definitely not $28.

Meanwhile, conventional E&P got completely hammered, why would anyone want to hire an offshore drilling rig for even $50,000 a day, when shale oil could deliver another 5-million bpd, at $28, next year, the year after, and forever and forever, Amen?

Except, as this analysis shows; the theory that shale oil can deliver an infinite amount of oil, forever and forever, at a cost of $28, is as flawed as the design of the cementation job on Deepwater Horizon.

Yes, you can (perhaps) drill a shale well, and the accounting on the oil that comes out of that well, says at $28 you broke even, on that well.

Meantime, right now, for every new barrel of oil you bring online, you lose 8.1 barrels of oil; only the caliber of the accountant who dreamed up how to value a collateralized debt obligation, in the good-old-days, can figure out the logic on that one.

That’s Austrian economics 101, played-out in real time. Easy money causes mal-investment, certainly, the 200 drilling rigs (MODU’s) ordered when $100 oil was going to go on forever, and delivered in 2016, at the exact bottom of the bust, were, in retrospect, mal-investments. Whenever the books get squared away, it may turn out that the whole shale saga was a malinvestment, certainly, no one made any money yet, apart from liquidator fees, and if you take a step back, going into business to sell things at break-even, doesn’t make a lot of sense. Do you think Amazon, or Google, or Facebook, or Apple; sell at breakeven?

Then there is a bust, predictable, and predicted, except anyone who didn’t notice what was happening; says that was a Black Swan. Like the housing bust. Too many Black Swans in the air for comfort these days.

Notes*

For each region, EIA reports initial production per rig, and numbers of rigs in their monthly Drilling Productivity Report. So multiply one by another and you get Initial Production per region. Add all those up and you get U.S. Shale Initial Production, take away legacy loss and that ought to add up to the total change of production over say a year, it does.

Initial production net legacy is a measure of capacity; it’s a better measure than Mo/Mo change in production because that bounces around due to logistical issues, so it’s harder to spot a trend. It started to become pretty obvious that something was going on, in November 2018, no one noticed because they were looking at rig-count and monthly changes in production.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.