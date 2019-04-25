Reaves Utility Income Fund: Good, Conservative Utilities Fund, But A Bit Overpriced

One popular asset class among retirees and other income-focused investors is utilities. This makes a lot of sense as utilities tend to be very stable entities that operate in monopoly or near-monopoly conditions and have a captive customer base that generally does not fail to purchase its products. After all, how often will someone want to risk having their electricity or heat switched off due to failure to pay bills? However, it can be somewhat difficult to pick and choose between the various utilities or build a diversified position in them unless you have access to an enormous amount of capital. Fortunately, there is a fund that makes it easy to add a diversified position in utilities to your portfolio and generate a respectable yield while you are at it. That fund is the Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG).

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Reaves Utility Income Fund has the objective of providing a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. This is similar to what most closed-end funds aim to achieve; it is just that they have different methods that they utilize in order to achieve this goal. In the case of UTG, the fund invests its money into dividend-paying common and preferred stocks of utility companies. These assets will always account for at least 80% of the fund's total assets, which gives the fund a generally low-risk foundation that it should be able to pass on to investors.

UTG has a somewhat broader definition of what a utility is than the average investor likely does. As we can see here, the fund also invests in telecommunications and midstream energy companies in addition to the traditional electricity and water companies:

Source: Reaves Asset Management

This is not necessarily a problem as many of these companies have similar characteristics to traditional utilities in their stable cash flow profiles. Midstream companies, for example, have their revenues backed by long-term contracts that generally ensure that their cash flows will be stable to increasing over time. In the case of telecommunications companies, considering the importance of mobile phones and broadband connections in the daily lives of people that have them, it is unlikely that someone will stop paying their phone bill without a very good reason, and it is even less likely that customers will be doing it en masse. Thus, the companies that make up the bulk of the fund all enjoy relatively solid cash flows and generally strong financial profiles.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely well aware, I dislike seeing any single position exceed 5% of a fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose a portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any financial asset has that is independent of the market as a whole. Idiosyncratic risk is that risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification, but if an asset accounts for too much of a portfolio, then the risk is not completely diversified away. The big concern here is that if some event occurs that causes the stock price of a highly-weighted stock to decline independently of the market, then it will drag the value of the portfolio down with it. As we can see above, there are three stocks in the fund's portfolio that have weightings above 5%, although none of them is particularly much above 5%. Overall then, while there is some risk here, the portfolio does appear reasonably well diversified.

Performance

Under normal conditions, we would expect utilities to underperform the broader market. This is because one of the first rules of finance is that the risk of an investment is directly proportional to the return that we can expect to receive from it. As already discussed, utilities are generally considered to be among the safest investments in the market. This would be expected to extend to UTG and thus we would expect this fund to perform somewhat poorly compared to the S&P 500 index.

Surprisingly though, this is not the case. Here we can see that the fund's performance over the usual trailing periods has been quite respectable:

Source: Reaves Asset Management

One very nice thing here is that the fund still managed to deliver an 18.17% return on net asset value over the trailing 12-month period despite the volatility in the fourth quarter that caused 93% of all assets to deliver negative total returns over the year. This certainly speaks well to the ability of utility stocks to serve as defensive assets.

The fund has also outperformed the S&P 500 fairly significantly over the same trailing periods. Here are the comparable numbers for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY):

Source: State Street

There were certainly a few periods in which the index outperformed, notably over the trailing three- and five-year periods. UTG did outperform over the longer-term 10-year period though, which may be the most important time period for those looking to buy and hold the fund over the very long-term as a buy-and-forget-type asset. The fact that UTG outperformed the index by 312 basis points over the period ends up being a great deal of extra money over such a long time frame.

Distributions

The major reason why most investors choose to invest in utility stocks is for the dividends that these stocks tend to pay. After all, utilities are generally low-growth companies so they need to reward their investors in other ways, primarily through dividends. Unfortunately, the current low interest rate environment has caused income-seeking investors to bid up the prices of utility stocks, which has suppressed the dividend yields of these companies. However, most utilities still yield more than the average domestic stock or the market as a whole. As such, we might expect UTG to boast a reasonably solid distribution yield. The fund pays a distribution of $0.17 per month per share, which gives it a 5.94% yield at the current price. This is certainly a respectable distribution yield in the current market environment, but it is on the low side for a closed-end fund.

It is important to note too that essentially all of the fund's distributions are classified as dividends or long-term capital gains. We can see that here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

This is likely going to be appealing to those investors that dislike return of capital distributions. However, it is important to keep in mind that these distributions would also not be eligible for the favorable tax treatment of return of capital. They should still be eligible for capital gain rates as opposed to ordinary income rates, which is nice, but it might still make sense to keep the fund in an IRA or similar account.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like UTG, the usual way to value it is by looking at net asset value, which is the market price of all of the stocks in the fund's portfolio minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's shareholders would receive if the fund were liquidated today.

Ideally, we want to buy a fund when we can get it for a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a situation essentially means that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth and so are essentially creating value for ourselves at the time of purchase. Unfortunately, that is not the case right now as the fund currently has a net asset value of $34.16 per share, which is below the fund's current market price of $34.33 per share. Thus, the fund is trading at a 0.5% premium to NAV. While this is a good fund, I do not particularly like the premium to be paid to obtain it right now and will avoid it for the time being.

Conclusion

In conclusion, utilities are a well-liked asset class among conservative income investors due to their defensive nature and usually solid dividend yields. The Reaves Utility Income Fund does certainly look like a good fund to use to play the sector as it is fairly well diversified and has a history of strong performance. The fund does currently trade at a premium to net asset value though, so it is a good idea to wait until it swings to a discount before buying in.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.