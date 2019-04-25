MGM Resorts International: Time To Take Money Off The Table - Clouds On A Sunny Horizon

Its recent sports betting deals with the pro leagues are OK but seem like empty calories in terms of building long-term betting revenue.

Over the last three years, I have sustained a reasonable level of confidence that MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Las Vegas Strip portfolio was best in breed, overall stronger than primary rival Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). Right now, of course, CZR’s future lies in the hands of activist shareholder Carl Icahn. (There will be a knock-on effect to MGM once Icahn’s new CEO, Tony Rodio, crystalizes a new business model over the next several quarters. Expect fiercer competition on the Vegas strip).

At times, I have guided MGM as high as a $35 to $40 range when I saw improving results in Vegas, the debut of its second Macau property and some stability in its regional portfolio. I thought they did a great job on their National Harbor property in Maryland, which is kicking it in that state. I also liked its Profit Growth Plan initiative to reduce costs by $300m. The stock has reached a 52-week high of $35 and fallen back to a low of $21.62 during the same period.

Price at writing: $27.47

FWD P/E: 22.26. Not shimmering as a bargain, but not terrible.

Market cap: $14.77bn.

Long-term debt: $15.1bn. This is manageable, but getting to the point where it raises many questions about how well management is allocating assets.

Since then, MGM has seemed to toss away its rifle and resort to a buckshot approach to growth, becoming unwilling to slake its voracious appetite for scatter shot decisions that frankly have muddied the waters of its business model for investors.

For that reason and because the stock continues to slosh around in a trading range stuck over three years in the mid-twenties with periodic spikes up and down. I’m concluding that Mr. Market shares some of my skepticism long term.

That’s why I'm changing guidance on MGM as follows:

If you own the stock and are up within a six-point range, I would either consider taking money off the table or selling entirely, but keeping an eye on key events: Performance of its new Macau Cotai property by Q2 this year, ongoing Las Vegas Strip revenue trends and the degree to which the opening of the Encore Boston (no matter who owns it by then - we think Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN) will be approved) will cannibalize its already-underperforming Springfield property opened last August.

A deeper dive/guidance analysis into the stock will appear on our House Edge marketplace site by next week.

If you do not own the stock but could be contemplating an entry point due to some analysts looking for a much more bullish forward earnings profile over the next two years, I would still stay away.

If you are a trader and see a quick in-and-out strategy based on a favorable decision by Japanese officials to tap MGM as one of its three licensees, I would still wait it out. That decision is expected late this year. MGM by any measure is among the favorites. But whereas before I saw that as part of the rationale for a move to the mid-thirties range, I think there's a downward move built into the cannibalization issue in Massachusetts that will come first. So, it's stay tuned and be ready to move, but until then, it's sidelines time.

The Plate Spinner factor gives us pause

Those old enough to remember TV variety shows that featured what were known as novelty acts might recall the plate spinners teams. Against bouncy theme music backgrounds, usually, two or three men would appear on stage holding long thin poles. Beside them stacks of dinner plates. Then, one plate at a time, they would set a plate spinning atop the pole until they had five, 10 or more plates spinning on poles simultaneously, leaping around from one pole to another when the rotating momentum of a given plate began to slow down so that none would fall. These guys were good. Plates rarely fell but when they did, audiences were forgiving since most of them just kept spinning away.

Our concern lies in the number of plates MGM management has set spinning over the last two years, and our concern that, unlike the vaudevillians, the prospects for more than one plate to fall has grown. It seems that the corporate staff is running from one business or project to another in order to keep the plates spinning, while the company’s long-term debt balloons.

Let’s take the moves plate by bearish plate as it were

The key to MGM as always is the health of the Las Vegas Strip. The company’s fortunes will rise and fall with the degree to which the national economy remains strong, or at the very least, holds its own. A recession, always a threat, has multiple ways of impacting Vegas revenues: Convention delegations shrink, some companies take a pass, regular tourism slackens, it's all interconnected. Non-gaming revenue came to the rescue before, but long term how has it fared?

Source: UNLV

Las Vega Strips: Gaming revenue for the FY 2018/19 is down 1.07% and, for three prior years, has shown slight gains or declines month by month. A key factor: Fading baccarat play mostly from top Asian players. All- important non-gaming revenue, which now accounts for over 63% of total revenues on the Strip percentage-wise, has remained where it has been since 2004. See chart above through 2016 with little change since. This shows what's left of the non-gaming dollar spent after operating expenses. It shows, over the 15 years, a decline in profits on non-gaming segments of 3.2%. (Below: Yet another spectacular arena to compete with T-Mobile, the Sphere by Madison Square Garden and LVS) Source: MSG

What this shows us is that there does not seem to be exponential growth based on a dramatic increase in non-gaming amenity base in the market since 2004. And, gaming win likewise seems stable linked to total visitation. And, on that basis, it appears that the post-2008/9 recession, recovery has about leveled at the 42m arrivals mark.

Other than Resorts World Las Vegas expected arrival at the end of 2020, and a possible further entry by 2022 of the 3,000 room former Fontainebleau site, total inventory should remain stable. There will be some cannibalization but not enough to produce a major decline. So, at best, we see the Strip where MGM rules more or less as stable.

Both Wynn and LVS are building entertainment amenities on the strip that could impair MGM’s heavy commitment in its T-Mobile Arena and its other show venues.

MGM will do OK in Las Vegas, but other than capex renovation to keep its portfolio fresh, we don’t see it as producing exponential gains in EBITDA.

If there’s no recession its fine. If there is one, it’s a lot of spinning plates that will start tottering with the market.

Empire Acquisition: New York

In January of this year, MGM closed an $850m deal to acquire the Empire City racino in Yonkers, New York, hailing it as a strategic entry into the massive metro New York market. Along with the track and 5,200 video lottery terminals, MGM promptly sold the realty of the racino to its REIT, MGM Properties (MGP) for $650m. Along with the operating racino, the property includes large tracts of undeveloped land. That's where the company’s goal lies: On the assumption that it can convince the State of New York to convert the VLT, only racinos to standard slots and table games, MGM presumably can move ahead to develop the land into a sparkling integrated resort on the doorstep of the 18m strong metro area. (Below: Empire City racino: Crowded market and getting more so.)

The problem is that Empire’s competitor, Resorts World Genting, 30 minutes away near JFK Airport, also will benefit if the law is changed, and we can also expect Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to nudge into the picture. However, upon checking with both officials and journalists, we know who have been covering the state legislature for decades, we found the prospects at this point exceedingly “dim if not outright zero. The four new authorized casinos upstate are struggling like hell. The governor isn’t impressed with the idea.”

Our takeaway: This was not the best allocation of assets MGM could have made at this time. The deal was made at a reasonable multiple of 6X adjusted EBITDA on the net $250 MGM outlay after the sale to MGP, but it's highly problematical.

The mid-Atlantic already is oversupplied in our view between Atlantic City, eastern Pennsylvania, Connecticut and the new Resorts World integrated resort in the nearby Catskills.

It’s a spinning plate.

MGM Springfield

Last August, MGM opened its $960m urban casino hotel in this western Massachusetts city. Originally forecasted to produce around $35m a month in gaming win, (around $418m a year), the property had a nice March, winning $25.7m, up 19% over February. Aimed at the north central Connecticut business pockets once commanded by the two tribal properties, Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods, the 250-room property is underperforming. Two additional challenges await it:

One, the long festering plan by the two tribal properties to partner in a righting brand slot parlor to be called Tribal Winds in nearby East Windsor Connecticut has finally received government approval. The idea: To cut Springfield’s targeting its Hartford New Haven market off at the legs.

The second challenge is more formidable yet. This summer, the $2.5bn Encore from Wynn Resorts Ltd. is expected to open with 671 rooms and suites. This property, the swan song of former Wynn founder and CEO, Steve Wynn, bears the imprint of his unique imagination and will be a category killer for the entire New England gaming sector. At this writing, Massachusetts authorities have yet to issue a final decision on the plenary license due to issues raised since the Steve Wynn sexual harassment resignation. We believe Wynn’s new management will prevail. But even if they get shut down, and the property is sold to another operator, the building and its waterside location isn’t going anywhere. It poses a singular threat to MGM Springfield. Driving time between both is only 90 minutes.

Attacked both from the nearby south and due east, MGM will be in a bad squeeze. If it isn’t making forecast now competing only with the Plainridge slot parlor near Boston and the two tribal properties, its prospects seem rather cloudy once the Encore throws open its doors.

It’s a spinning plate.

The Long-Term Debt Grows And Grows: Now Over $15bn

MGM will have the cash flow to service its debt, but not by a great deal. Right now, debt service eats up over 54% of EBITDA, and the company is still out there racing ahead like a sooner in the Oklahoma Land Rush, plunging down a stake anywhere someone mentions the word “gaming.”

Its avowed intention to slash costs by $300m is great, but it doesn’t go far enough in our view to change the long-term picture. The formation of its REIT (now in the process of being sold down rapidly from its original 70% equity held by MGM) doesn’t change the picture. The company will need to massively increase EBITDA over the next three years to even begin to have enough accretive profits to materially reduce its debt, especially with Japan looming.

Outright sale of some of its just OK, marginal properties would seem a better strategy to trigger a more rapid reduction of its massive debt before it engages in a deal for Japan. We do think they are well positioned to bid successfully, but their debt will inhibit the percentage of equity they can expect.

It’s a spinning plate.

Sports Betting

MGM has been the spear point in sports betting directly and indirectly before the May Supreme Court decision. When CEO Murren headed the American Gaming Association, he was the driving force that pushed hard for the organization to strike down the PASPA anti-sports betting law and, afterwards, sent the company flying in every direction to plant its flag in the sector even though it will be a while before sports betting becomes legal in enough states to provide a meaningful critical mass of accretive revenue.

What MGM already has done is make deals with the pro sports leagues: MLB, the NHL, MLS, paying out tens of millions for the “rights” to be the “official” gaming partner of the pro sports leagues. This was presumably aimed at supporting its online sports betting platform playMGM - one of the better ones already out there in states where it is legal.

It reflects what we believe to be problematical value. In essence, MGM has gained access to “official” stats, data and logos of the pro sports teams for use in their land-based casinos and online betting site. It also makes them title sponsor of various league-linked sports events.

What MGM has basically bought are little more than what makers of team jerseys, or “officially” designated products and services such as “officials” or “official” - hot dogs and an endless parade of official stuff that has no meaning to either sports fans or bettors. It’s nice to have, but basically stats are available for free all over the place online, offline, in dozens of websites, in daily papers and magazines, in sport stalk radio shows from coast to coast. Although the totals MGM laid out aren’t in the billions, they are representative of a belief by management that they are somehow a magic amulet that will pave the way for playMGM to become dominant in a field already packed cheek by jowl by formidable competitors.

Should MGM be in the sports betting business? Of course, they should. But should they devote tens of millions of dollars to acquire rights that are at best licensing agreements for the use of logos no different than hot dog makers and stats as commonly available as public water fountains as far as the average sports bettor is concerned?

It’s a spinning plate.

There's A Bull Case Worth Watching

Our view now is that MGM has gone from a buy consideration to either a sell down or watch list stock. Yet, it does have elements to make a bull case.

It has great Las Vegas properties, a winner at National Harbor, a bigger footprint in Macau, a real shot at Japan and so US regional properties that are saleable at good prices as that sector consolidates. Its $300 million MGM 2020 program (formerly Profit Growth Plan) is highly commendable, showing management does recognize it has a debt problem that needs serious addressing.

A sharply reduced debt profile, perhaps some key property sales and a hoped for propulsive continuation of good Vegas numbers can make a real case that MGM is worth a shot.

But not now.

