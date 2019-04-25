SAP: Looking Better Than Ever

Overall, SAP's cloud business continues to add recurring billings as it grows both organically and through M&A, while margins and cash flow are trending upward.

Revenue growth accelerated to +16% y/y, seven points stronger than last quarter, driven by the Callidus and Qualtrics acquisitions.

Though German software giant SAP (SAP) has often lagged behind its large-cap U.S. counterparts like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM), the company has begun to turn the corner. The company kicked off its fiscal 2019 with a bang, accelerating its pace of revenue growth through newly acquired cloud subsidiaries Callidus and Qualtrics, which extend SAP's reach into both CPQ (to compete with Salesforce) and customer experience, respectively. Investors applauded SAP's results as well as its commitment to boosting future operating margins, sending shares up 12%:

Data by YCharts

It's fairly safe to say that SAP is an often-overlooked technology stock. To its chagrin, SAP often gets lumped in with names like Oracle (ORCL), branded as a legacy software company that is struggling to make a full pivot into cloud. Yet the difference between Oracle's and SAP's progress in cloud couldn't be any starker - concerns about Oracle's growth rates pushed the company to consolidate cloud and non-cloud software sales into a single revenue line, masking the company's underlying cloud growth rates, whereas SAP's cloud bookings are growing north of 40% y/y. Granted, a lot of this growth is M&A-driven - but at least that shows that SAP is making some smart buys.

With cloud growth and management's renewed focus on improved operating margins (to be discussed further in this article) acting as tailwinds to the stock, I'd argue that a ~23x forward P/E ratio and a ~0.7x PEG ratio represents a fairly good entry point into SAP as it continues to transform its business into an agile, higher-margin cloud subscription business.

Given the solid momentum that SAP has built up coming out fo the first quarter, it's a good time for investors to review the bullish thesis on this stock and continue building up a long position.

Broad beat on both revenue and EPS in Q1

First, a quick download on the headline results in Q1:

Figure 1. SAP 1Q19 results Source: SAP 1Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 16% y/y to €6.09 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations of €5.93 billion (+13% y/y) by a wide three-point margin. Note that the seven-point acceleration from last quarter's growth rate of 9% y/y was largely due to acquisitions. Still, however, it's important to highlight the 45% y/y growth in cloud bookings.

It's also worth noting that SAP's top-line strength was broadly distributed across all key regions. Cloud growth was particularly strong in Asia, where a boost in China and Japan deals led to a 51% y/y growth rate (on a constant currency basis) in cloud revenues:

Figure 2. SAP growth highlights by region Source: SAP Q1 earnings deck

On the profitability front, cloud gross margins also advanced three points to 66.2%, while operating profits advanced 19% y/y to €1.47 billion. The company managed to pare down sales and marketing costs (its largest expense category) by 90bps as a percentage of revenues. Pro forma EPS of €0.90 also beat analysts' consensus of €0.83 with 7% upside, while free cash flows advanced 10$ y/y to a whopping €2.37 billion, representing a rich 39% FCF margin .

Cloud continues to be the key focus area

Let's dive deeper into SAP's growth in the cloud. SAP has built up a dominant position in on-prem software by being a "one-stop shop" across many different software categories - ranging from ERP, supply chain, and CRM. The company is now trying to replicate this strategy into the cloud, as evidenced by its aggressive M&A-driven push into new software categories.

So far, this strategy has worked. Though pure-play cloud names tend to get all the attention (popular stocks like Workday (WDAY) and Zendesk (ZEN) come to mind here), it's easy to forget that SAP also operates some category-leading brands. Ariba is the primary example here - by far, Ariba is the go-to platform for enterprise procurement, with the company's total $3.1 trillion in annual spend under management (per CEO Bill McDermott's commentary on the Q4 earnings call) dwarfing the pure-play competitor Coupa (COUP), a highly popular stock which trades at a double-digit forward multiple of revenues.

Qualtrics is another highlight here. Prior to acquiring the popular survey/user experience platform, SAP had virtually no presence in the space. Now, it's a venerable threat to names like SurveyMonkey (SVMK) and newer unicorn Medallia. Qualtrics' ~40% y/y revenue growth rate also certainly helps the optics of SAP's cloud growth.

Here's some further color from McDermott's earnings call commentary, asserting that SAP is one of the fastest-growing cloud businesses at its scal (key points highlighted):

Cloud revenue exceeded €1.5 billion for the first time in a quarter that was up 48%. This is a validation that SAP is the fastest growing business software company at scale in the cloud. Cloud and software revenue accelerated growing at 16%. Total revenue growth was an impressive 16% as well. Customer demand for our intelligent enterprise and experience management solutions continues to soar. Our combined new order entry across on-premise and cloud is up 17%. Looking at our peer group comparisons, SAP is growing faster than our competitors in the core and in the cloud. The 48% growth in SAP's total cloud revenue is over 22 points faster than Salesforce, which is growing at 26%. This is equivalent to an 80% higher growth rate. And 10 points faster than Workday, which is growing at 37.5%. This is equivalent to a 30% higher growth rate than Workday. We also performed exceptionally in driving margin expansion and increasing our operating income."

Cloud is also more than just a buzzword; the fact that SAP is shifting its business into primarily subscription-based deals has also made its revenue stream much more reliable. The company now estimates that 72% of its revenues come from "highly predictable revenue streams," including the lower-margin (but consistent) on-prem support services business.

Expect robust margin growth in the future

Perhaps most encouraging about this quarter's update, however, was SAP's commitment to further margin growth. SAP's CEO stressed that this margin effort is "not about cost reduction," but instead about making more intelligent hiring decisions and operating more efficiently across the board.

SAP laid out a new five-year plan that will target 100bps of operating margin improvement per year through 2023, with an expected total margin boost of five points through the end of that window. For comparison's sake, SAP ran at a 24.0% pro forma operating margin in Q1 (+50bps on a y/y basis).

Figure 3. SAP long-term targets Source: SAP Q1 earnings deck

While a 1% shift in operating margin appears small at first glance, it's actually quite sizable for a company of SAP's scale. With a total annual revenue run rate of approximately ~€25 billion, one point represents €250 million - a ~3.5% y/y bump on FY18's operating profits alone. A five-point improvement by 2023 translates into €1.25 billion at today's revenue scale, and 17.5% of operating profit growth relative to last year's results - and this does not yet factor in profit growth from revenue growth, particularly on the cloud front.

Key takeaways

SAP has put forth an ambitious five-year plan that includes a tripling of cloud revenues, a revenue stream that is ~80% recurring, and a whopping five points of operating margin growth. Its strong Q1 results offer a clear signal that the company is making steady progress toward both its top- and bottom-line goals.

Though often overshadowed by more popular cloud stocks, investors should take note that SAP is the parent company behind an array of cloud powerhouses like Ariba, SuccessFactors, and now Qualtrics/Callidus. Stay long on this name and buy into the momentum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.