Tesla: The Numbers Paint A Cloudy Picture

Despite a strong Webcast presentation, the facts point to further losses and a need for a large capital raise very soon.

The inventories growth is draining cash faster than I anticipated and I will explain why there may be no improvement for the next several quarters.

Tesla actually validated a few points of contention between myself and my readers. I have to thank Tesla's putting the facts in writing to settle these issues.

Tesla (TSLA) (after a 45-minute delay from their usual release time of about 1:15 PDT) put out their Q1 2019 financial results letter. The formal 10-Q will follow in a few days. But theletter (here) gave us the "meat" of the results.

The most striking item for me was the cash and cash equivalents position. I had posted that my expectation was $2.2 billion at the end of Q1 and I was almost dead on. Where I was way off was in my calculation for total revenue which I had at $5.5 billion and it came in at $4.5 billion. Revenue declined across the board in all categories.

I also estimated a per-share loss of $2 and the actual loss was more than double that number. While everyone will be talking about these obvious numbers, I would rather dig a little deeper and point out items other writers may not address, and their potential impact on the remainder of 2019.

Inventory

As many of you know I write on this subject each quarter with every production/delivery report released because I have seen firsthand what havoc inventory mismanagement can have on companies, large and small.

My latest article (here) and previous articles raising concerns (here) and (here) go all the way back to 2017 (here) in one of my first articles for Seeking Alpha. If you read the article comments, people have continued to argue Tesla does not have any unsold inventory. That every car is built to order including Model 3. Thankfully, Tesla has finally documented two key points in today's letter. First regards the actual existence of unsold inventory.

"Unlike Model S and Model X, we do not build Model 3 vehicles to order. Rather, given its significantly higher volume, we build different variants of Model 3 in batches (including regional versions), and every vehicle that leaves the factory initially becomes inventory."

Tesla is factually incorrect with the first part of the statement. I have been documenting inventory units all the way back to 2017. Here are examples of new arrivals photographed at the service center in Jacksonville, Fla., on July 11, 2017. You can clearly see the difference between "customer" and "inventory" vehicles. Why a customer unit built in March was still on the lot in July is another matter. Tesla still has unsold S and X inventory on lots today.

(photos by the author)

As to the second point:

"Despite this, our global Model S, Model X and Model 3 inventory (including vehicles in transit and vehicles owned by our sales and service organizations) at the end of Q1 equaled 30 days of sales, less than half of US industry average and in line with our historical numbers."

Who cares about the competition and industry averages? Tesla has for years argued they are not doing business like their competition. Even if U.S. manufacturers hold separate inventory they make billions in annual profits and can afford to hold as much inventory as they wish. Tesla is certainly not in the same financial position.

However, 30 days of sales in Q1 would have been roughly 21,000 units of all models. At the end of Q1 Tesla actually had 29,479 units of unsold inventory if we include units in transit, which is closer to 45 days of inventory.

If Tesla does manage to increase deliveries to between 90,000-100,000 units per quarter for the rest of 2019 that means they expect 30,000-33,000 inventory units at the end of each quarter. That will tie up huge sums of additional cash since cars are being paid for well before delivery in many cases. Labor costs are instant and parts payments to suppliers must be made in 60 days.

In-transit units

"As this was our first quarter delivering Model 3 outside of North America, we faced challenges in ramping our logistics channels and increasing the capacity of our international delivery operations. In addition to these factors, with a massive number of cars being shipped globally from a single factory in Fremont, the international expansion of Model 3 unavoidably resulted in longer average shipping times and increased vehicles in transit."

The argument can be made for longer shipping times for international deliveries. This is nothing new for Tesla. They have been shipping thousands of units of Model S and X globally for years.

If you look at the yellow highlighted numbers in the chart below you will see that Tesla actually had more units in transit at the end of Q2 and Q3 in 2018 than they did in Q1 2019. The rush to deliver in Q1 (that resulted in admitted poor customer experiences at delivery) was entirely Tesla's own doing.

(chart by the author using Tesla quarterly data)

Tesla has historically shipped international units in the first part of a quarter to ensure delivery within the quarter, that they are now calling a "wave."

"We started production and deliveries of Model 3 vehicles for overseas markets during Q1. To quickly meet international demand, Europe and China Model 3 builds occurred in the first half of the quarter, with builds for local US markets in the second half. This wave of quarter-end deliveries in the US, China, and Europe meant that even short delays caused deliveries to be deferred to Q2. To improve our operations, cost efficiency and customer experience, we are in the process of balancing our regional vehicle builds throughout the quarter."

The entire argument about the repercussions of increased sales creating delivery issues is total nonsense. Ford and GM ship 10 times the number of units Tesla is shipping, and we never hear these excuses from these other OEMs. Maybe it's time Tesla hired people with actual high-volume transportation and delivery experience.

This whole idea of regionally-balanced production goes against the entire point of batch building. This means that in any given day or week Tesla will be building Chinese units mixed with EU units, RH drive units (coming later this summer) and North American units. While this sounds logical in theory, Tesla is forgetting these international units get loaded onto ships that have no interest in sailing half empty. So units to Europe and China could take even longer to deliver to customers and possibly cost more to ship as they sit in parking lots or at docks waiting for enough cars to arrive to create a "shipment" while larger shipments will get priority bookings. The elimination of the production wave could create a large backlash in additional costs.

Musk thought closing stores would quickly save money until his real estate folks clued him in on the financial nightmarish realities of early commercial lease terminations and the associated costs. We will see how long it takes for their ocean transport brokers to clue Tesla in on these facts.

Why does all of this matter?

The financial impact

New cars are included in Finished Goods Inventory. While Ycharts has not yet updated for the Q1 results just released, we can see an obvious pattern of roughly 50% of total inventory value covers FGI. In Q1, inventory value has jumped from $3.113B at the end of 2018 to $3.836B, an increase of more than $720 million in a single quarter and a new all-time high. So we can assume roughly half this number or $360 million is in additional unsold cars.

Inventory ties up cash which is a precious yet dwindling commodity for Tesla. The more production increases while taking longer to complete deliveries, the more cash gets tied up in unsold units. The problem lies in that Tesla does not have an unlimited amount of time to pay off their suppliers who furnished the parts to build these unsold cars. So invoices must be paid while the cash to pay them is sitting in ships and parking lots around the globe.

An equity raise

Borrowing money for expansion, the Shanghai Gigafactory for example, is one thing. But it will not refill the cash coffers. That requires a cash infusion which translates to a capital raise. After insisting for over a year that would not be required ever again, Musk seems to have reluctantly warmed to the idea. Here is his exchange with Toni Saccanaghi yesterday. You can find the entire conference call transcript here.

Toni Sacconaghi

"So, does that mean that investors should expect the capital raise in the near to medium term? And I hear you on the force and constraint, but I mean growth does eat cash especially in a capital-intensive business. If you really do believe you have a first mover advantage, why wouldn’t you want to push it as quickly as possible even if it meant raising capital in the short term."

Elon Musk

"Yes. First of all, I’ll just say that I don’t think capital has been constrained on our growth thus far and the type of those fund in fact, if there was a final constraint on growth would’ve faced capital before now. But I think it's very important as company scales to make sure we are on a solid foundation and that we have the appropriate financial discipline throughout the company and are spending money very efficiently. At this point, I think we are doing that. There’s more work to do, and Tesla today is far more efficient operating organization than it was a year ago. We’ve made dramatic improvements across the board. And so, I think there’s merit to the idea of raising capital at this point."

Sadly, when Tesla was riding high in Q4 on strong results from Q3, Musk let the opportunity pass him by for a capital raise. Doing so now will be much more difficult when the stock price is in sharp decline.

Conclusion

A big question on everyone's mind is if Tesla sold 90,000 units in 4Q18 and generated a profit, why is Tesla predicting a loss on sales of 90,000-100,000 units in this quarter ending on June 30th? The question was actually raised by Pierre Ferragu with New Street Research.

Pierre Ferragu

"And my follow-up was really on Q2 like with 90,000 to 100,000 units you are getting back to fairly nice volumes and I am surprised you don’t – you just still expect a loss. So maybe if you could take us through where we will see in Q2 pain points compared to Q4 and Q3 where you had a profit for similar volumes? How much of the loss in 2Q will be one-off costs, how much is the price points coming down in the mix and how much is related to pricing and other things?"

Elon Musk

Sure. So quite a bit, but we think if we didn’t unwind or pulled the wave where we, yes, made cars in the first half of the quarter almost exclusively for Asia and Europe and in the second half almost exclusively for North America. And then actually even that is subdivided depending upon whether it’s West Coast or East Coast, then we could deliver more cars. But we think it is important to unwind this wave, because it ends up being sort of optimizing for one quarter, but really adding a lot of cost and difficulty and not just – not being a good expense for customers and pretty aggressive efforts from Tesla team. So if we have to fully optimize for profitability in Q2, I think we can do it, but then we would be unable to unwind this crazy wave of deliveries and it also helps our working capital within the quarter to not have the wave. And then, Zach, do you want to talk about some of the other items?

Once again Musk is blaming the "wave" for continued losses in Q2. What Musk fails to acknowledge is Tesla itself created the wave as a way to maximize quarterly deliveries and revenues. Now as volumes have increased the wave has created its own set of problems.

Kirkhorn added these comments:

"Yes. No, I think you summarized it well, Elon. Two other things that I would add. One is we did make pricing adjustments to our products in Q1, which puts pressure on margin. And so that’s part of what we will see in Q2. The teams are working extremely hard and making terrific progress on improving the cost efficiency of the business without sacrificing growth and that in combination with the efficiencies from unwinding the wave, is where we feel we will be comfortable returning to a place of profitability in Q3 once all of those pieces are in place."

Those "pricing adjustments" translate to discounts, which apparently will continue in Q2. No surprise there when Tesla is sitting on nearly 19,000 unsold inventory units.

I see three factors to explain the expected loss:

1) Reduced revenue/gross margins caused by continued discounting of unsold inventory to reach the new delivery targets in Q2 as verified above.

2) SG&A expenses actually increased to $703 million despite layoffs and other cost-cutting measures in Q1. I do not expect this upward direction to change in Q2.

3) Costs of revenues continue to increase faster than revenues themselves or fall more slowly in quarters with declining revenues. For example in Q1 automotive revenues declined 42% over Q4 yet the cost of revenues declined just 39% from Q4. This points to how fixed costs affect profitability with reduced production, just as CFO Kirkhorn pointed out in his opening remarks on yesterday's conference call as you have already read in the transcript.

Musk is desperately trying to kick the focus from current results to faraway grand promises of 1 million robo-taxis scurring around major cities creating bundles of cash for car owners. While investors delight is such fantasy, getting there remains highly doubtful if they cannot effectively identify and solve much simpler management problems today.

So investors should continue to see a steady decline in the share price as lower results are flushed out of Tesla's misguided solutions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA OPTIONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.