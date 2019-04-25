Body And Mind: Overheated After 300% Rise In 2019

Current valuation is close to some of the top U.S. MSOs, which does not make sense; we expect a correction in the near-term.

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Introduction

Body and Mind (otcpk:BMMJ) has been one of 2019's hottest cannabis stocks with its close to 300% rise this year so far. Despite the spectacular rise of BaM in 2019, we think the stock has gone too far and a correction is inevitable. The stock remains a regional player with limited presence and mixed track record. We believe Australis' recent investments might have drawn attention to the stock which fueled its recent rally. However, we believe fundamentals will triumph in the long-term and the stock price should return to levels that more appropriately reflect their growth profile and competitiveness.

Regional U.S. Player

Body and Mind ("BaM") is a very small regional player operating in Ohio, Arkansas, and California. Most of BaM's assets were from recent acquisitions and the company has a very limited operating history.

BaM currently operates a cannabis cultivation facility in Nevada and that has been its only revenue-generating asset at the end of last quarter. However, BaM was rejected for all four applications it submitted for retail licenses in Nevada, which was deeply disappointing. The company had highlighted Nevada's retail license applications as key pillars of its growth strategy.

In Ohio, BaM recently consolidated its ownership in the entity that holds one dispensary and one production facility by acquiring the other 70% it didn't own for $10 million. In June 2018, BaM paid $2.1 million for its 30% stake. The Ohio dispensary was opened and approved for opening in February 2019.

The latest expansion into Arkansas was announced in March 2019 through a partnership with a local operator. The partnership will develop a medical dispensary and a small cultivation facility. We expect the Arkansas operation to become a contributor in the coming months.

Australis Partnership

BaM has established a close relationship with Australis Capital (OTCPK:AUSCF), which is a spin-off from Aurora Cannabis (ACB) for purposes of investing in the U.S. cannabis sector. Australis first invested in BaM in October 2018 when it bought 16 million BaM shares at C$0.40 per share in addition to a C$1.6 million convertible debentures convertible to BaM shares at C$0.60 per share. In February 2019, Australis bought another 1.7 million of Australis shares at $0.585 in order to support its acquisition of the remaining 70% interest in the Nevada entity. Furthermore, Australis issued senior notes to BaM to fund its investment in a Californian entity. The $4 million senior notes bear an interest rate of 15% and will fund the majority of the $5.2 million investment in the California company that owns interests in several dispensaries throughout Florida. It is safe to say that Australis has been instrumental in BaM's recent expansions.

Financials

BaM only generates sales from its Nevada cultivation assets right now. The company failed to win any retail licenses in the latest RFP, which means that revenue will stay muted until Phase II expansion is completed. Near-term growth will come from the beginning of operations in Ohio and future contributions from the Arkansas operation. However, it is likely that the Arkansas and Ohio and California operations will be accounted under equity methods given the partial ownership. The company had $2.8 million of cash at the end of January. We expect Australis to continue playing a crucial role in BaM's future expansions both financially and strategically.

(F2019 Q2 10-K)

BaM had 73 million shares outstanding and total diluted market cap was $257 million after taking into account the 26 million warrants and 6.1 million options. The stock price has risen nearly 300% in 2019, which is the second-best performance among our coverage only behind Village Farms (VFF).

(Source: TSX)

We think BaM is very expensive and does not match its fundamentals. The company does have operations in several states, but it has very small operations in most of the states it operates in and almost half of them are through partnerships and minority ownership. Its failure to win any retail license in Nevada, where it already has a cultivation facility, is a disappointment and does not invite confidence from investors. Most importantly, the stock now trades at 42x its annualized revenue which is very unreasonable. We view Planet 13 (OTCQB:PLNHF) as a close comp to BaM and the former only trades at 7.4x, which is a more reasonable multiple in our view. The table below shows that BaM is trading close to and, in some cases, more expensive than some of the MSOs which have far superior growth outlook and financial performances. We think the recent run-up in BaM's share price is overdone and has resulted in a temporary bubble that will likely lead to a sharp correction in the near future.

Conclusion

As discussed in this article, we think Body and Mind is an average regional player with small presences in Nevada, Ohio, and Arkansas. The company's track record has been mixed after its failure to win any of the four retail licenses it applied in Nevada, cutting a significant near-term growth opportunity that has been marketed heavily by the management. Furthermore, besides Ohio, BaM's other presence in Arkansas and California are through partnerships and a partial investment. With a valuation that is higher than some of the largest MSOs in the U.S., we think BaM has a high risk of entering into a correction. We recommend that existing investors take profits and new investors wait for better entry prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.