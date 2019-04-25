Verizon: Struggles To Persist

Look to buy the stock in the lower $50s when the dividend yield climbs back above 4.5%.

Verizon is too expensive in comparison to AT&T for any sustainable rally until the later rallies.

The stock weakness is likely to persist for another year as no catalyst exists until mobile 5G becomes material in 2021.

To no big surprise based on my previous investment thesis, Verizon Communications (VZ) beat Q1'19 EPS estimates and the stock headed lower. The stock hit a double top at $60 and probably won't breakout until 5G provides meaningful upside to the business that won't occur until sometime in 2021. The stock is likely to remain weak for an extended period.

About the best thing an analyst can say about the Q1'19 results is that Verizon is still eking out growth. Verizon saw both revenues and EBITDA grow about 1% above the levels from last year.

Image Source: Verizon website

The all important wireless revenues grew to $22.7 billion led by a 4.4% gain in service revenues to $16.1 billion. The company continue to generate higher EBITDA from cost controls.

The biggest hiccup in the story is that Verizon actually saw network connections dip from Q4 levels to 117.9 million. The wireless giant saw a 174,000 increase in postpaid smartphones, but total phone net losses were 44,000.

Source: Verizon Q1'19 presentation

Verizon generated 261,000 connected device net additions that were primarily wearables, but weakness in tablets nearly offset all of the gains here. FiOS saw an impressive 52,000 increase in internet customers leading to revenue growth of 3.6%, but a lot of those gains were wasted by the 7.2% decline in revenues from the failed attempt in the media space.

Again, every category that saw a gain was basically offset by another category that was weak. In addition, the environment isn't going to change until the company has a catalyst to drive customers such as mobile 5G.

The Q1'19 upgrade rate was the lowest in corporate history suggesting customers have no motivation to upgrade phones. Either due in part to waiting on 5G smartphones or the new smartphone models aren't exciting enough when paired with a standard 4G network, customers are upgrading at about half the rate of a few years back. The lack of an incentive to upgrade isn't doing to change until the 5G iPhone comes out late 2020.

Too Expensive In Comparison

Verizon boosted 2019 EPS estimates from no growth to low single-digit percentage growth. Of course, this excludes the new lease accounting standard that is a hit to EPS estimates.

Analysts are already up a $4.75 EPS target for 2019 so investors shouldn't see much of a benefit from any analyst EPS hikes. The stock acted accordingly with weak trading following Q1 results.

Data by YCharts

The biggest issue for the stock is that Verizon trades at vast premium to AT&T (T). The spread between the trailing P/E ratios has hit the highest levels in the last 5 years. Verizon now trades at 1.37x the valuation multiple of AT&T.

Data by YCharts

Considering the trailing P/E ratio can generate some misleading numbers a better confirmation of the price issue for Verizon is looking at the forward P/E multiples. At $60, Verizon just becomes far too expensive in comparison to what investors can get for AT&T even if the later is struggling with the subscribers from the DirecTV division.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Verizon has no real catalyst until mobile 5G becomes a material business sometime in 2021. The stock is just far too expensive in comparison to AT&T to rally much above the double top of $60 in the near term.

Verizon is probably a good buy when the stock hits support in the above chart around $53 and the dividend yield reaches back up to an attractive level around 4.5%. Investors just aren't going to step in here when AT&T yields in excess of 6.0%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.