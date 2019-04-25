Psychemedics: There Are Drivers

The company continues to expand its patented hair analysis for detecting illicit drug usage, even tackling the most serious risks in the landscape.

Though our investment thesis last fall was based on growth in Brazil and the domestic legalization of cannabis, Psychemedics isn't waiting on action by either government.

In March, Psychemedics' share price declined 20% on uncertainties in Brazil. On April 24th, its share price declined again, to a new 52-week low, after reporting 2019 first quarter results.

It probably doesn't happen very often - an investment thesis playing out exactly as planned. In fact, some advisors propose an investor's exit strategy is more important than their entrance strategy. Ironically though, most investors are probably not nearly as willing to admit when an investment thesis is not playing out as planned.

Such is the case for my investment club's thesis regarding Psychemedics (PMD). It's not going exactly as planned.

We invested in Psychemedics just six months ago in October 2018. My anti-pharma, anti-alcohol, and anti-tobacco investment club was discussing an investment in the cannabis industry. Instead of trying to pick a “winner” from the crowd, we opted for an indirect approach.

As employers face the legalization of cannabis, we believe illicit drug screening will become a prominent topic. We expect employers to become more stringent in enforcement of their policies concerning illicit drug usage. And, we hope schools become more proactive in deterring underage abuse.

A National Institute of Justice study found businesses can lose $7,000 per year on each employed illicit drug abuser due to poor production, illness, accidents and even theft. In the U.S., it is estimated the total cost to businesses for substance abuse exceeds $100 billion a year.

Psychemedics is the leading developer and supplier of hair analysis for illicit drug testing. The company claims 85% of the usage it identifies would be missed by other types of tests. Its hair testing has a detection window of approximately 3 months as compared to approximately three days for urinalysis and one day for saliva. Further, hair analysis can identify patterns of use relative to both timing and quantity. The company claims cheating its test is virtually impossible.

Expectations

My investment club didn't expect to see revenue spikes from sales to domestic companies in the near-term. We did expect growth in Brazil to provide more immediate revenue increases though.

In 2013, Brazil took a bold step to address its high incidence of traffic deaths. The country's legislative bodies passed laws requiring all professional drivers to take and pass a hair drug test when applying for or renewing licenses. At the time, license renewals were required every five years. Because of governmental delays, the legislation did not take effect until March 2016. In the first year, with the new laws as a deterrent, over 30% of professional drivers opted to let their license lapse. After one year, according to the Brazil Federal Highway Police, highway deaths and disabilities decreased 39%.

In 2016, Psychemedics expanded into Brazil and revenue increased 44.5% year-over-year. By 2017, 34% of Psychemedic's revenues were generated internationally and it opted to establish a subsidiary in Brazil, Psychemedics Brasil.

Brazil took its attack a step further and shortened the time between license renewals for professional drivers to 2-1/2 years. This piece of the legislation was effective in September, 2018. Many expected the government to enforce the legislation immediately, doubling the demand for testing. But, national elections and the associated drama, even including an assassination attempt on a candidate, delayed the implementation. In 2018, Brazil provided 30.6% of Psychemedics' total revenue. In its most recent earnings release, the company shared its best projection for implementation of the legislation is fourth quarter, 2019.

In the meantime, the competitive landscape in Brazil is intensifying. Alongside its 2018 annual results released in March, Psychemedics opted to expound on uncertainties in the Brazilian market. Its subsidiary, Psychemedics Brasil, had the majority of its shares acquired by Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A., a provider of medical and diagnostic services. The distribution agreement with Psychemedics Brasil covering hair testing products can be terminated after July, 2019. Psychemedics does not yet know whether Instituto Hermes Pardini has the capacity to supply Psychemedics Brasil with comparable testing or whether it desires to extend or renegotiate the agreement.

2019 First Quarter Financials

The uncertainty was evident when Psychemedics reported 2019 first quarter results on April 23rd. Year-over-year, revenue declined 10% from $10.94 million in 2018 to $9.82 million. The decline was driven by the slowdown in international revenue.

The company did keep its operating expenses basically flat. With the benefit of tax reform, the $1.11 million revenue difference narrowed to a difference of just $624,000 at the net income level. Earnings for the 2019 first quarter were $0.11 per diluted share compared to $0.23 in 2018.

Nevertheless, Psychemedics maintained its $0.18 per share dividend for the quarter. With over $7.1 million in cash and marketable securities and less than 6 million shares outstanding, a $1 million dividend distribution is easily accomplished. Furthermore, with only $1.5 million outstanding in debt obligations, the company is not compromising debt repayment.

Market Reaction

Psychemedics' share price reacted much like the rest of the market in the fall of 2018. And much like the rest of the market, the share price had basically retraced leading up to year-end reporting in early March 2019. But, the uncertainties concerning Brazil proved too much. The share price declined 20% from $19.00 to $15.26 on heavy volume on March 5th.

Prior to Psychemedics' 2019 first quarter reporting, shares slid below $14. The market was again disappointed with the company's results. On heavy volume, shares retracted and hit a 52-week low of $11.00 intra-day, closing down 13%.

Recent Developments

Projections for Brazil may not be playing out exactly as planned. But, it does not negate the fact the country is leading the way globally and affecting positive change in its trucking industry.

Since last May, the Trucking Alliance (The Alliance for Driver Safety & Security) has pushed for new drug testing laws domestically. It wants tighter testing for safety-sensitive jobs in the industry. Its managing director, Lane Kidd, concedes the U.S. failures and points to Brazil's progress.

“Clearly, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s pre-employment drug test protocols are missing most lifestyle drug users and opioid addicts, and that’s a national problem for our industry. We hope Congress will follow Brazil’s leadership and require a drug test that proves without a doubt that a truck driver job applicant hasn’t taken illegal drugs or abused opioids for at least 30 days.”

To its credit, Psychemedics is not waiting on governments to act before it develops solutions. It is proactively tackling the most pressing needs.

In late March, the company announced its hair analysis had been enhanced to “accurately measure hydroxycocaines”. Psychemedics' hair analysis includes an FBI-validated patented process that “releases virtually 100% of ingested drugs from inside the hair”.

“When m-, p- and o-hydroxy derivatives of cocaine are found in certain ratios in extensively washed hair, they are indicative of cocaine ingestion. In light of metabolic variability among cocaine users, the ability to accurately measure the very low levels of these three additional cocaine metabolites can be a key to demonstrating usage of the drug.”

Less than a month later on April 24th, Psychemedics announced the FDA has cleared its hair analysis for fentanyl, a synthetic painkiller.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) lists fentanyl as 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin. Dr. Josh Bloom from the American Council on Science and Health warns about the extraordinary risk.

“There’s never been a drug like fentanyl before. For street drugs, this absolutely destroys anything else in terms of lethality and danger.”

Fentanyl is so lethal an amount equal to a few grains of salt can cause “respiratory depression, respiratory arrest, and possibly death”. Source

Just 300 pounds of fentanyl is enough to kill about 100 million people. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is determining whether fentanyl should be considered a WMD (weapon of mass destruction). Dr. Bloom concurs.

“If ground-up fentanyl is placed on everyday objects, people could easily put their fingers in their mouths or rub their eyes and have a deadly reaction.”

According to the NIDA, approximately 10% of all drug users become addicted. Yet, if the illicit drug is heroin or fentanyl, the risk of addiction jumps to between 30% and 40%. Illicit drug dealers have been adding fentanyl to cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and painkillers to increase addiction.

In the past five years, overdoses from fentanyl use have increased nearly 500%.

Source

In Connecticut alone, of the 1,000+ overdose deaths in 2018, nearly 75% involved drugs laced with fentanyl.

In the past year, sizable fentanyl shipments have been seized during routine traffic stops. In Nebraska last April, 118 pounds was the largest seizure on record in the state. It was enough to kill nearly 27 million people. At the Nogales port of entry along the U.S./Mexico border earlier this year, 94 packages of fentanyl weighing 254 pounds were found hidden inside a shipment of cucumbers. This is the largest seizure at a port of entry.

Because fentanyl is so easily absorbed, by inhalation or epidermally, the risks extend to those battling this crisis on the front line. First responders and law enforcement can become ill, even fatally, through exposure. As Dr. Bloom elaborated, the war on fentanyl is like no other.

Holding and Averaging Down

As a practice, my investment club allows an investment thesis at least three years to develop. Thus, it is, theoretically, far too early to give up on our Psychemedics investment even though we are now sitting on a paper loss.

We don't want to give up on it anyway as the company's latest developments certainly appear quite promising. We'll monitor a while longer and reinvest the dividends from what is now a 6% yield.

Sure, there is currently some uncertainty regarding Brazil. But, the long-term potential still exists. And, in the interim, Psychemedics continues to build its brand and reputation.

Domestically, Psychemedics scientists continue to battle the top threats in the illicit drug landscape. The company continues to ensure it is not only the first to market but often finds itself as the only provider with much-needed detection solutions.

Initially, my investment club projected the legalization of cannabis would spur employers' discussions and decision-making on illicit drug screening. But, the battle against horrid drugs like fentanyl may actually prove to be the stronger driver.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in PMD.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.