Norfolk Southern: A Perfect Quarter

Further growth is expected according to the company which should continue to boost the top and bottom line.

Norfolk Southern (NSC) is one of the railroad companies I frequently analyze. The company reported its earnings after some of the biggest players already crushed estimates. Norfolk Southern is not different. The company easily beat expectations thanks to solid revenue growth and rising margins. Overall, I have to say that I am very impressed and think the stock has room to grow if the economy does not spoil the party.

Strength Across The Board

Norfolk Southern did really well in its first quarter. The company not only improved the bottom line by improving efficiency ratios, but actually saw higher revenue which is not a sure thing in the current market.

So, instead of starting with EPS, I am going to start at the very beginning. In the case of railroad companies, this means we are starting with transportation volumes.

Total volume was unchanged in the first quarter with merchandise volume being down 1%. Intermodal volume was up 2% while coal continues to do poorly with a negative growth rate of 5%. It's a good thing volume was up given that economic pressure has done a serious number on the leading regional shipments indicator as I discussed in this article.

RPU reached a record high in the merchandise segment with an improvement of 6%. RPU increased in every single segment with total RPU being up 4%. Overall, the largest gains are coming from the merchandise segment which adds $81 million. This is almost double the number intermodal is contributing. Coal added $1 million which is not a significant number but still good news given the much smaller size of the coal segment.

Merchandise is expected to continue its growth streak thanks to what Norfolk Southern calls sustained strength in manufacturing and consumption and pipeline activity impacting growth. Intermodal should continue to benefit from a tight truck market and higher consumer spending. I have to say that this is not at all what leading indicators are telling us right now. I think Norfolk Southern is not trusting the mid-term decline given that further gains are expected. It's good news coming from a major railroad operator, but it also means that the outlook could be wrong if economic sentiment does not rise anytime soon.

Anyhow, the good news continues. The operating ratio declined from 69.3% in Q1 of 2018 to currently 66.0% which is a new record. This is the result of an $8 million decline of operating expenses compared to a 5% revenue improvement as I just discussed. This brings income from railway operations up to $966 million which is a 16% improvement and a new record high.

Lower operating expenses are caused by $16 million fuel savings thanks to a 4% lower price per gallon and a 1% decrease in consumption. Materials and others decreased by $16 million as well which translates to a decline of 8% thanks to the sale of rail property and lower network velocity-related costs. Train speed improved by 14% on average with terminal dwell being down 23%.

Compensation and benefits declined by $10 million or 1%. Lower employee activity levels, higher capitalized labor and lower overtime were able to more than offset higher agreement pay rates.

The only cost segment that went up is purchased services and rents which increased by $23 million. This 6% headwind was the result of higher intermodal-related expenses and information technology costs. And let's be honest, it's almost impossible to improve operating efficiencies without seeing higher costs in this segment.

Returns to shareholders also improved with dividend payments being up to $230 million in Q1 from $205 million in the prior year quarter. Share repurchases reached $500 million in Q1 which is up from $300 in Q1 of 2018. Free cash flow declined from $433 million to $414 million during the same period.

All things considered, adjusted EPS was up 30% to $2.51 which is much higher than expectations of $2.17. It is also obvious that the bottom line is doing just fine with 9 consecutive quarters with double-digit growth.

With everything said so far, I think it makes sense to wait for a dip to add more shares if you are a long-term investor. The company should continue to do well as long as the economy supports sales growth. There comes a point when cost cutting won't outperform lower sales. However, if the company is right, we might be in for further sales growth. This will continue to push earnings up as long as the company is able to improve the operating ratio. Source: FINVIZ

At this point, the question is: do you trust management? If you do, you should put this stock on your watchlist to buy during the next dip unless you want to chase the chart after earnings. Especially because the company is trading at 17x next year's earnings. That won't matter much as long as the economy is growing, but I would prefer to buy this one on dips. And by dip, I mean a decline of roughly 5%-10%. I will continue to monitor economic sentiment as I am not yet so sure about a sudden recovery. And I am still invested in energy-related stocks which means I am not looking to significantly increase my long exposure.

Norfolk Southern once again showed investors its capabilities when it comes to growing the bottom line. The result is very impressive and I cannot wait for an opportunity to buy this stock during a correction when economic growth is actually pointing towards higher growth in the mid-term.

