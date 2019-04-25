NextCure Files First IPO Registration Statement

The firm is advancing a pipeline of solid tumor treatments using its FIND-IO discovery platform.

NextCure seeks to raise $86 million in an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

NextCure (NXTC) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $86.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing therapeutics for cancer and other immune-related diseases.

NXTC has entered into a commercial collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly & Co. but is still in Phase 1 safety trials for its lead candidate.

Company & Technology

Beltsville, Maryland-based NextCure was founded in 2015 to discover and develop drugs for cancer and other immune-related diseases that work by restoring proper immune function.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, President, and CEO Michael Richman, who was previously president and CEO at Amplimmune.

NextCure has developed the Functional, Integrated, NextCure Discovery in Immuno-Oncology or FIND-IO, through which the company studies “various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines.”

The company’s lead drug candidate is NC318, an immunotherapeutic that targets the immunomodulatory receptor Siglec-15 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The company’s secondary drug candidate NC410 is an immunotherapeutic that inhibits immune suppression mediated by an immune modulator to “restore normal immune function in multiple immune cells, including T cells and myeloid cells, resulting in activation of T cells and anti-tumor immunity.”

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in NextCure include Lilly Asia Ventures, Surveyor Capital, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Ping An Ventures, Sofinnova Ventures, OrbiMed, Alexandria Venture Investments, Hillhouse Capital Group, and ArrowMark Partners, among others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global CAGR for solid tumor treatments is expected to be 15% between 2019 and 2024.

The main factors driving market growth are increasing government initiatives, new product approvals in ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers, as well as growing incidence and awareness of cancer.

The research states that “cancer rates could further increase by 50%, to 15 million new cases by 2020, as per the World Cancer Report.”

Most common cancers for 2016 were breast, lung and bronchus, prostate, colon and rectum, as well as bladder cancers, melanoma of the skin, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, thyroid cancer, kidney, and renal pelvis cancer, leukemia, endometrial cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

During the forecast period, the North American region is projected to dominate the market due to the high incidence of cancer as the Asia-Pacific region will grow the fastest, as can be seen by the graphic below:

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Amgen (AMGN)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Merck & Co (MRK)

Novartis (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Financial Status

NXTC’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with advancing its pipeline through regulatory trials.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $135.2 million in cash and $32.3 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

NXTC intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options, although the final figure may differ from this typical placeholder amount.

No existing shareholders or other entities have indicated an interest to purchase shares of the IPO although I would expect to see such ‘support’ before terms are finalized.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance NC318 through completion of our ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors and into a Phase 3 clinical trial; to advance NC410 through completion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and the remainder for research and development activities related to our FIND-IO platform and discovery programs, including advancement of two discovery programs through submission of INDs, personnel expenses, working capital and other general corporate purposes, including a $500,000 payment to Yale University that is due upon the closing of this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, and Piper Jaffray.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

