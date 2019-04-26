Disney: The Floodgates Have Opened

(Source: Comicbook)

Investment Thesis

In recent weeks, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has become the talk of the market, thanks to its much-hyped and well-received presentation of the company's upcoming Disney+ streaming service at its most recent Investor Day. With the $71 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) now under its belt and the unveiling of Disney+, Disney has gathered the Infinity Stones it needs to consolidate its position at the forefront of the media industry.

In this piece, I will provide an overview of Disney+ and Disney's direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms, and discuss why the company's transition to a business model centered around streaming and recurring revenues will likely contribute to a valuation expansion for DIS. Additionally, I will highlight risks around the company and its move into streaming, and point out why the stock appears well-positioned with regards to its price action and technicals for a continuation of its rally.

Overview of Disney's DTC Platforms

(Source: Disney Investor Day 2019 Presentation Slides)

Disney+

(Source: 9to5Mac)

On Disney's April 11th Investor Day, the company officially unveiled its upcoming Disney+ streaming service to a response that was overwhelmingly positive. The in-depth presentation, lasting roughly 2.5 hours, greatly contrasted the opaque and relatively detail-free presentation given by Apple (AAPL) just two weeks prior. The vast volume of content that was announced for Disney+ is a clear indication that the company intends to take its venture into streaming seriously:

Disney's extensive collection of live-action and animated movies, including several new exclusive films and series such as Noelle and Monsters at Work

Over 5,000 episodes of Disney Channel content and 100 Disney Channel movies

Disney's full lineup of Pixar films and theatrical shorts

The majority of films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as several Marvel spinoff series exclusive to the the service

The entire Star Wars catalog, including The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars series

Over 250 hours of content from National Geographic

All 30 seasons of The Simpsons

In total, this lineup will represent more than 25 episodic series, 10 movies and specials, 7,500 series episodes, and 500 movies. That's a staggering amount of content for a service that won't even be launched until November.

According to figures provided at the presentation, Disney expects a global subscriber base of 60-90 million users by the end of FY2024, with 1/3 of total users based domestically and the other 2/3 internationally. A consensus view of Disney's subscriber outlook is well-summarized by Fitch:

We view Disney's goal of 60 million-90 million global Disney+ subscribers by 2024 as ambitious, but achievable, particularly as consumers continue to cut the cord on more expensive traditional cable bundles.

Looking apart from subscriber numbers, Disney expects operating expenses of under $1 billion for FY2020. The company forecasts peak operating losses from between FY2020-FY2022 and expects the service to achieve profitability by FY2024.

At a price of $6.99 per month (or $69.99 per year), Disney+ undercuts Netflix's (NFLX) basic subscription cost of $8.99 per month. Pricing was always going to be among the most significant of concerns around the service, though Disney CEO Bob Iger had said from the beginning that pricing was going to be "substantially below" that of Netflix. The Investor Day announcement indicates that the company will live up to this promise, and does well to position Disney+ as a value-oriented alternative for consumers.

ESPN+

(Source: The Motley Fool)

ESPN+ is the sports-oriented streaming spinoff of Disney's flagship channel. The service features live games from leagues and competitions such as the FA Cup, Grand Slam tennis, MLB, MLS, NHL, and Serie A, among many others. It also includes content produced by ESPN such as 30 for 30, Kobe: Detail, and ESPN FC.

The service is relatively new, having launched in April 2018, but has amassed 2 million subscribers in the year since it was released. The company expects to reach between 8-12 million subscribers by FY2024. Based on the financial outlook provided by the company, the platform is forecasted to incur operating losses of ~$650 million in FY2019 and FY2020, and is expected to reach profitability by FY2023.

Hulu

(Source: USA Today)

With its completed acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox's media assets, Disney now owns Fox's 30% stake in Hulu, meaning it now has majority ownership of 60% in the venture. Now that AT&T (T) has sold its stake back to the company in order to pay down debt, this makes Comcast (CMCSA) the other remaining stakeholder. With AT&T's 9.5% stake valued at $1.43 billion, the deal assigns Hulu a valuation of $15 billion.

In contrast to the more family-friendly orientation of Disney+, Disney intends to use Hulu as a host for its more adult-oriented offerings, especially for much of the content that it acquired from Fox. The service already features many titles previously owned by Fox such as Family Guy and American Horror Story, and is expected to include the more mature Marvel content that Disney acquired, such as Deadpool and Logan. Additionally, Hulu provides a live TV option for a heavy premium to its ad-supported price of $5.99 per month, and produces original content such as Castle Rock and The Handmaid's Tale.

Based on figures provided at Disney's Investor Day presentation, Hulu presently has approximately 25 million paid subscribers, and expects to have between 40-60 million paid subscribers by FY2024. The company forecasts a peak operating loss of $1.5 billion in FY2019 and expects to remain unprofitable for the next few years before achieving profitability by FY2023 or FY2024.

Valuation

In my first piece on Disney in November, "Why Disney Is Poised For Continued Outperformance", I argued that the stock's valuation merited an expansion due to the potential of the company's DTC platform. With the recent pop on the back of the unveiling of Disney+, I believe that the market is starting to come to this realization.

The announcement marked another step in Disney's transition and rebranding from a lower-valuation media company judged more by investors on near-term profitability,

(Source: Microsoft Excel)

to a higher-valuation entertainment/technology company that is judged on user growth and long-term potential.

(Source: Microsoft Excel)

It's key to note that the rise in Disney's valuation and stock price is driven more by a change in sentiment than on pure fundamentals. In fact, earnings are expected to continue to remain stagnant from here as the company ramps up operational spending to expand its platform and produce new content. However, this doesn't make the rise any less significant. A lot of it also has to do with the transformation in Disney's business model; where Disney's revenues have traditionally been dependent on now-declining cable networks and the unpredictability of box office sales, in the coming years revenues will be increasingly be generated through a predictable stream of recurring revenues backed by a content-based ecosystem. In recent years, companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) have experienced similar expansions in valuation due to their respective transitions to recurring revenue business models, and I expect more of the same with Disney.

Do I think that Disney will earn the 134.5x PE multiple of Netflix, or even the 57.1x average indicated above in the second chart? No, but ultimately I see this multiple expansion as justified due to the growth potential of Disney's DTC platform, coupled with the company's transition to a recurring revenue model. And considering how Disney had consistently traded within a PE range of 20-25 times earnings from between 2014-2016, it wouldn't be unreasonable to see Disney sporting a low-20s multiple sometime within the next year if the company can successfully build a subscriber base upon the launch of Disney+.

Risks

Despite my continued bullishness on Disney and its stock, I don't view this new path as being a straightforward one for the company, and there are a number of risks to consider as it undergoes this significant transition. For one, the costs associated with streaming and producing content are very expensive. Disney expects to incur billions in operating expenses in order to build out its platforms and develop original content for services that aren't projected to be profitable for at least another four years, and in this regard the company hasn't done itself any favors by doubling its stake in Hulu through the Fox acquisition.

Platform Expected Operating Loss Projected User Base Profitability Disney+ <$1B (Operating Expense for FY2020) 60M-90M (FY2024) FY2024 Hulu $1.5B (FY2019) 40M-60M (FY2024) FY2023 or FY2024 ESPN+ $650M (FY2019 and FY2020) 8M-12M (FY2024) FY2023

Additionally, Disney will be forgoing the valuable licensing revenues it has earned by distributing its content to companies like Netflix. In fact, Netflix alone had been paying Disney roughly $300 million per year for the rights to its content. That Disney is giving up this profitable and high-margin source of revenues means that the company will effectively take two hits, one for the cost of not licensing its content and another for the costs associated with producing new content for its platforms.

However, the good news here is that most of the vast content library expected to be on Disney+ has already been produced by the company. And one factor I think is also overlooked is that Disney already has multiple profitable sources of revenues with which to support its streaming operations. Similar to how Amazon's (AMZN) retail operations have been funded through the high margins of AWS, Disney has three major revenue sources it can use to support the buildout of its streaming platforms. The relabeled Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products segment (formerly Parks and Resorts and Consumer Products & Interactive Media) is now both Disney's largest and most profitable portion of the business, and this trend will likely continue with the imminent opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in late May. Similarly, even though it will become more of a challenge for the company to juggle its budding streaming business with the more traditional Media Networks and Studio Entertainment divisions, the latter two segments are well-established and should be more than capable of holding their own. This diversification stands in stark contrast to the likes of Netflix, whose only source of revenues comes from streaming subscriptions and burns through billions in cash per year in order to produce original content.

Data by YCharts

My second concern lies around the strength of Disney's Studio Entertainment segment. It is universally expected that 2019 will be a record year for the company's movie division, with upcoming titles such as the soon-to-be-released Avengers: Endgame, the Lion King remake, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, among others. However, these comparisons will be very tough to beat in 2020. Not only will Star Wars go on hiatus after Episode IX, but Marvel will also be expected to slow down after the release of Endgame. It remains to be seen whether Disney will be able to overcome these challenges, as the company has been relatively mum in discussing what its 2020 movie lineup will look like. But in the meantime, the company will be looking to compensate with high-quality original content to draw users to Disney+, including The Mandalorian and a number of Marvel spinoff series.

Price Action and Technical Analysis

Back in November I had discussed how DIS had lagged the S&P 500 for much of the last four years, but was showing signs of positive price action that appeared to foreshadow future outperformance. And while the stock still trails the broader market from a 4-year timeframe, the gap has closed considerably since Disney's Investor Day presentation:

Data by YCharts

Comparing the performance of DIS with that of the S&P since the latter's peak on September 20th, Disney has shown consistent signs of outperformance versus the index. Even without the recent pop skewing the comparison in Disney's favor the stock has managed to deliver superior returns, largely as a result of its outperformance to the downside when the market had declined through late December:

Data by YCharts

From a technical standpoint, I was half-correct in my original analysis of the stock. My thinking was that DIS had officially broken out in mid-July, when it managed to break above the downtrend resistance of a symmetrical triangle pattern:

(Source: StockCharts.com)

This call turned out to be somewhat incorrect, as from there the stock stalled out before getting dragged back down along with the overall market. In retrospect, it seems that the real resistance was at the ~$120 level. Once the stock managed to break decisively above this level on the back of the Disney+ unveiling, the buyers came flooding in:

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Now that Disney has finally cleared this technical hurdle, not only does this development signal continued upside in the stock, but it also limits the potential downside as well. The $120 level has now converted from technical resistance to support, meaning that any exhaustion or pullback in the stock would very likely be limited to this key level. And with ascending triangle patterns such as Disney's, the projected price target is typically calculated by adding the height of the triangle to the breakout point. With a height of roughly $35 and a breakout point at $120, this gives a medium-term target of $155. And assuming the company's current EPS of $7.30, a price of $155 would give DIS a PE ratio of 21.2, which is a fair assumption as it falls within the PE range I had mentioned earlier.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Conclusion

With this recent rally, Disney has become my largest holding, now composing 8% of my overall portfolio. I had been buying shares hand-over-fist in 2018, primarily in anticipation of the technical breakout that has now come to fruition. This breakout was four years in the making, and marks the start of a significant fundamental transformation in the company and its business strategy. In my view, these changes will bring about a deserved valuation expansion in DIS due to the company's transition to direct-to-consumer streaming and a recurring revenue business model. While Disney faces risks around the high costs associated with its transition to streaming as well as tough studio comparisons for 2020, I feel that the company is prepared for these challenges due to its diversification and high quality of original content. Over the medium-term I see a continuation of Disney's rally that can take the stock to the $150s and a low-20s PE multiple, and I would look to take advantage of any retracement to the $120 level to buy shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, AMZN, CSCO, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.