Amazon: Quantitative Valuation

And also let's build a model that forecasts Amazon's capitalization in terms of the absolute size and rate of EBITDA growth.

Let’s take a look at Amazon’s capitalization as a function in which the absolute size and rate of revenue growth are independent variables.

It is always useful to estimate the fundamental value of a company using different tools. And today, I suggest looking at Amazon (AMZN) in a way that you probably haven't looked at it before.

What is the main indicator in Amazon's financial statements that you care about most of all? Most probably, it is the absolute size and rate of revenue growth. And personally, recently I have observed with particular interest how Amazon is fantastically rapidly increasing its EBITDA. So, probably, these indicators have the greatest influence on investors' intention to buy or sell Amazon shares.

And now let's take a simplistic look at Amazon's capitalization as a function in which the absolute size and rate of revenue growth are independent variables. Then we will do the same for EBITDA.

The corresponding statistical model, built on the basis of data for the last eight years, turns out to be really high quality (R2>0.96 and p-value <0.05):

And, here, the model itself:

As you can see, the current size of Amazon's capitalization is relatively not much different from the forecasted one. And if in two days Amazon reports on revenue growth in Q1 within analysts' average expectations, the balanced capitalization within this model will even exceed the current level.

It is very important to note that for the last four years, the company's actual capitalization hasn't practically deviated from the simulated capitalization beyond the standard deviation. It confirms the high quality of the model:

Now we will do the same for EBITDA. I mean, let's build a statistical model that forecasts Amazon's capitalization in terms of the absolute size and rate of EBITDA growth.

And again we get a very high-quality model (R2>0.94 and p-value <0.05):

And the most important, in this case Amazon's current capitalization, is clearly below the simulated level:

If we assume that Amazon's EBITDA will grow at least at current rates in the near future, the capitalization forecasted within the bounds of this model will also increase.

Bottom Line

I do not assert that I have found the most reliable way to forecast Amazon's capitalization. But what is interesting is I have evaluated Amazon's multiples in terms of its key financial indicator growth rates, and have come to the conclusion that the company is undervalued. I have built a DCF model, which, within the bounds of a conservative scenario, has shown that the company is at least not overvalued. I have performed a comparative analysis of the multiples of Amazon and the companies from the FAAMG list, which has shown that Amazon is undervalued. And the next analysis gives the same result. Apparently, Amazon really is still undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.