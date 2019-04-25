Tesla's Data Advantage

We also must understand whether Tesla can convert its astronomical lead in fleet miles into useful training data.

If the technology can be made to work, the robotaxi opportunity for Tesla far exceeds its current market cap.

In my previous Seeking Alpha article, I wrote:

The key question for investors… is whether Tesla can truly leverage its training fleet of approximately 450,000 cars to produce significantly better autonomous driving performance than other companies. The resource that differentiates Tesla is training data. But this resource only decides the competition if the winning technical approach turns out to require lots of training data without the bottleneck of human labeling, which is expensive and slow.

We know that Tesla’s (TSLA) training fleet is driving about as many miles every day as Waymo’s (GOOG, GOOGL) training fleet has driven in its entire existence. Waymo’s fleet drives millions of miles, whereas Tesla’s drives billions. The first question is whether having approximately 100x to 1,000x more miles to draw from translates into having commensurately more or rarer data. The second question is whether having commensurately more or rarer data allows Tesla to train neural networks to achieve far greater performance on tasks relevant to autonomous driving, such that Tesla’s autonomous capabilities will surpass all competitors.

After Tesla’s recent Autonomy Day, we have a lot more information with which to answer these questions.

Financial implications

If the answer to both questions is yes, then barring some major change to the competitive landscape, Tesla will be the first to solve full autonomy, if anyone does. A successful robotaxi deployment, at scale and before any competitors, would justify a long-term valuation of $75 billion to $250 billion, if analyst models of Waymo are to be believed. According to reporting by The Information, Waymo is currently seeking outside investment at a valuation of more than $100 billion.

ARK Invest’s aggressive, optimistic robotaxi model for Tesla puts Tesla’s market cap at $909 billion in 2023 and its share price at $4,100, factoring in a $20 billion equity raise. This valuation might sound outlandishly large, but it follows naturally from a detailed model that ARK analyst Tasha Keeney has generously open sourced.

Most analysts who model it out would agree that once electric robotaxis substitute for the majority of global vehicle miles, the robotaxi industry will be huge. For example, an Intel-commissioned (INTC) study predicts that in 2050, robotaxis will be worth $7 trillion. The study assumes the first robotaxi services will launch in 2030, and will grow gradually over the next two decades. ARK’s model, by contrast, assumes the first robotaxi service will launch this year, and that the majority of miles will be autonomous by 2027. ARK therefore predicts $7 trillion in value in 2028. Between models, the assumptions around timing and rate of adoption can vary considerably. However, different models seem to be in agreement about the approximate size of the opportunity.

So, if Tesla can launch a robotaxi service, and especially if it's the first company to do so at scale, the financial impact will be tremendous. It will render all other debates about Tesla moot. It's therefore worthwhile to dive deep into the topic of machine learning and attempt to think rigorously about this topic.

Let’s revisit our two key questions:

1. Does the fact that Tesla has approximately 100x to 1,000x more miles to draw from than Waymo translate into having commensurately more or rarer data for training neural networks?

2. If so, does this allow Tesla’s neural networks achieve far greater performance on tasks relevant to autonomous driving, such that Tesla’s autonomous capabilities will surpass all competitors.

The importance of training data

During his talk at the Autonomy Day event, Tesla’s Director of AI, Andrej Karpathy, made the following argument about the importance of training data:

Now, large and varied datasets basically make these networks work very well. This is not just a finding for us here at Tesla, this is a ubiquitous finding across the entire industry. So, experiments and research from Google, from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), from Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), from Alphabet’s DeepMind, all show similar plots where neural networks really love data and love scale and variety. As you add more data, these neural networks start to work better and get higher accuracies for free. So, more data just makes them work better.

Karpathy presented the following slide on this point:

As far as I can discern, Karpathy is accurately representing the findings of the broader machine learning research community. Scale of training data is of fundamental importance.

However, for any given task, it's empirical to question whether increasing the training data by an order of magnitude or more will push the task from being unsolved to solved. In some cases, the curve of diminishing returns may be too steep, and the gap between unsolved and solved too wide.

In other cases, like OpenAI’s neural networks that play competitive video games and generate news articles, scaling up training data along with the size of neural networks has produced surprisingly good results. The philosophy of OpenAI’s Chief Scientist, Ilya Sutskever, is that scale of training data (or compute, which in certain tasks like video games can be used to generate training data), given techniques that can leverage it, is a decisive and as yet underappreciated element in the success of AI.

Sutskever expresses his view as follows:

This is actually a very common theme in deep learning, where a lot of discoveries and breakthroughs do not consist of new algorithms. Instead, they consist of a realization that the old algorithms were more powerful than we thought. And the same is the case here (with OpenAI Five). Before our results, nearly all experts in reinforcement learning believed that reinforcement learning is actually not such a great technology. That it cannot solve hard problems. … We showed that the same story that we’ve seen with supervised learning also takes place with reinforcement learning. We already know that with supervised learning, if you want to solve some problem, you can probably do it if you collect a large enough labeled dataset. And this is why we see all the commercial applications of AI today: Because supervised learning works so well. But what we’ve shown is that the same holds true to reinforcement learning. If there's a problem that you want to solve really badly, even if this problem is very hard, reinforcement learning can succeed if you give it enough experience.

So, in Sutskever’s view, data matters a lot.

Another recent example that may show Sutskever’s point is DeepMind’s AlphaStar, a neural network-based system that plays the video game StarCraft. Like OpenAI’s neural networks that play the game Dota, AlphaStar was trained with reinforcement learning (in essence, trial and error over thousands of years of experience). But first it was trained with imitation learning, a technique wherein a neural network observes many examples of human behavior and learns the correlations between the state of the environment and the humans’ behavior. To the surprise of machine-learning researchers inside and outside DeepMind, the version of AlphaStar trained only with imitation learning achieved human-level performance on the game.

DeepMind credits this result at least in large part to a new neural network architecture. However, to my knowledge, AlphaStar also is the first instance where imitation learning with any architecture has been tried at the scale of millions of human-played games. DeepMind’s paper on AlphaStar is forthcoming; we may learn more when it is published.

Imitation learning

This result is particularly relevant to Tesla because on Autonomy Day, Andrej Karpathy confirmed that Tesla is using imitation learning. (This is a topic I’d previously written about at length.) When a human is driving a Tesla and Autopilot is turned off, Tesla sometimes collects data that's used to train a neural network to emulate human driving behavior. Here is how Karpathy described the process:

While you are driving the car, what you’re actually doing is you are annotating the data because you’re steering the wheel. You’re telling us how to traverse different environments. … So we just source a lot of this from the fleet, we train a neural network on those trajectories, and then the neural network predicts paths just from that data. So, really what this is referred to typically is called imitation learning. We’re taking human trajectories from the real world and we’re just trying to imitate how people drive in real worlds. … So, path prediction actually is live in the fleet today, by the way. So, if you’re driving cloverleafs - if you’re in a cloverleaf on the highway - until maybe five months ago or so your car would not be able to do cloverleaf. Now it can. That’s path prediction, running live on your cars. We shipped this a while ago. And today you are going to get to experience this for traversing intersections. A large component of how we go through intersections in your drives today is all sourced from path prediction from automatic labels.

In the following demo video, you can watch Tesla’s path prediction system at work as the vehicle autonomously traverses a number of intersections:

Karpathy is not the only proponent of imitation learning. Another is Drago Anguelov, Waymo’s head of research. He says:

Learning from demonstration is key. You can encode some simple models by hand, but ultimately the task of modeling agent behavior is complex and it’s much better learned.

A similar point is argued by Jeff Schneider, a robotics professor and a former engineering lead at Uber ATG (UBER):

I think we are going to need to get back to reinforcement learning, imitation learning, these types of approaches, if we really want these cars to go at scale, perform well, and not need a bigger army of engineers than the size of the fleet of cars you have in order to make them work.

As Karpathy, Anguelov, and Schneider all say in their respective talks, one of the fiendishly hard parts of self-driving cars is the long tail of weird, rare events that happen in the real world. That’s where Tesla has a clear advantage in the size of its training fleet.

The difference between a fleet that drives millions of miles a year and one that drives billions of miles a year isn’t just the difference between data and more data. It’s also the difference between no data and data. Some long tail phenomena will not occur for a training fleet of a few hundred cars. A training fleet of hundreds of thousands or millions of cars will encounter many categories of event, object, road conditions, interaction between road users, and so on that a fleet of hundreds will never see. Without data, a machine learning approach is impossible. With data, it's possible. With more data, it's more effective.

Prediction

Imitation learning for path prediction (also called path planning) is one area where Tesla’s fleet provides an advantage. Another area is for predicting the behavior of other road users.

On Autonomy Day, Karpathy described how every Hardware 2 car in the Tesla fleet uses a neural network to predict whether a vehicle ahead is going to cut in to its lane. Since the vision neural network can detect when a car cuts in to the lane, it can automatically label examples where that occurs. These examples of cut ins can then be used to train a neural network to predict cut ins before they happen.

This example illustrates how Tesla can leverage its fleet data without being limited by the cost of human labeling. In Karpathy’s words:

Really to utilize the power of the fleet, you don’t want to go through this human annotation bottleneck. You want to just stream in data and (annotate) it automatically.

Depth perception

Tesla also is leveraging fleet data for camera-based depth perception. Karpathy explained two techniques that don't require any human labeling: Radar-supervised learning and self-supervised learning. (Before Autonomy Day, I actually speculated that Tesla might be using self-supervised learning.)

Object detection

Object detection is an area where Tesla (like other companies) uses expensive human labeling, but still leverages fleet data. By designing machine learning-based upload triggers, Tesla can collect snapshots of rare objects.

You might realize there's a chicken-and-egg problem here. How can Tesla detect the object in order upload a snapshot of it? The solution is that the accuracy and confidence needed to trigger an upload is much less than what’s needed for safety-critical object detection in real time.

If Tesla wants to crank the data engine (in Karpathy’s parlance) to produce images of deer, it first just needs a few labeled images of deer. Then anytime a neural network in a Tesla sees something it thinks, even with low probability, might be a deer, it can upload a snapshot, which will be reviewed by human labelers. Eventually, Tesla will get more images of deer. Those can be labeled, improving deer detection, and increasing the fleet’s ability to upload images of deer. In Elon Musk’s words, “it’s a massive compression of real world data.” Tesla can use machine learning-based triggers to filter through billions of miles of data and extract only what it considers relevant.

Conclusion: Tesla’s data advantage

In my first Seeking Alpha article, published in March 2017, I argued that the data generated by Tesla’s fleet of production vehicles provided a strong competitive advantage in machine learning for autonomous driving. In retrospect, that thesis, as it was presented in the article, was too high-level to know whether it's true. To know whether data provides an advantage, we need to know:

1. How it is collected.

2. Whether it is labeled (either automatically or manually), and how it is labeled.

3. How it is used to train neural networks. (For example, how unlabelled video provides a training signal for self-supervised learning.)

4. The impact of the training data on neural network performance.

Today, we can answer questions 1-3 with clarity and depth with regard to Tesla’s fleet. Assessing the impact on neural network performance is more difficult. Tesla doesn’t give public updates on its performance metrics. What we can look at instead is the qualitative improvement of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability. What we would predict from Tesla’s massive-scale use of imitation learning, learning of prediction with automatic labeling, and its data engine for object detection is that 1) it will perform at least incrementally better on common categories of situations, behaviors, and objects, and 2) it will far surpass all competitors on performance with regard to rare, long tail categories of situations, behaviors, and objects. We can look at the autonomous capabilities that Tesla ships over the next year or two to see if that is empirically borne out.

The small-scale, geofenced approach of Waymo, Cruise (GM), Uber ATG, Zoox and others might just be fundamentally unworkable. In fact, the approach Waymo was taking prior to 2012 was unworkable. In 2012, Alex Krizhevsky, Ilya Sutskever, and Geoffrey Hinton published a paper that catalyzed the popularization of deep supervised learning. Prior to 2012, Waymo’s computer vision software must have relied either on shallow supervised learning or hand-crafted heuristics. Whatever it was using, Waymo says its software was only about 1% as accurate at detecting pedestrians as the first deep neural network it used. Computer vision for self-driving cars is a hard enough problem with deep neural networks. With software that's 100x worse, it seems like a fundamentally intractable problem.

It was by luck that deep learning came along. If it hadn’t, Google might have abandoned its self-driving car project by now.

One argument I’ve heard is that Waymo doesn’t need to scale up its training data because instead it can focus on fundamental advances in machine learning. This strikes me as wrong for two reasons. First: To me, this doesn’t seem like a matter of tweaking a neural network architecture a bit until it solves autonomous driving. The ask for Waymo is to design a machine-earning system that either can learn from radically fewer examples or radically improve its ability to generalize beyond the examples it has been trained on. This would be a breakthrough as big as or bigger than deep learning. It feels to me like planning on a miracle.

Second: If this breakthrough happened outside of Alphabet, such as in academia, at OpenAI, or even at a company that wanted to openly share its research, then Tesla could use it too. This new technique would presumably work even better with a source of training data 100x to 1,000x as large, or at least no worse. It’s not enough that a miracle occurs. You have to be the one to perform it. Moreover, once you perform it, others must not be able to replicate it.

To me, the most compelling evidence that Tesla’s approach will work is AlphaStar. As I described above, a version of AlphaStar achieved human-level ability on StarCraft, a complex and difficult real time strategy game, using only imitation learning. StarCraft seems approximately as difficult as driving, and Tesla’s fleet seems capable of facilitating imitation learning on approximately the same scale as StarCraft. There's precedent for what Tesla wants to accomplish.

It’s always possible that reality will shake out differently. It’s uncertain how the future will unfold. I’m just taking some general principles and some noteworthy results in machine learning and extrapolating to Tesla’s robotaxi effort. I personally find this extrapolation convincing enough, and my risk tolerance is high enough, that I’m willing to make a monetary bet on the chance the robotaxi effort will be a success.

A note of thanks:

In my previous article, I posed five questions to Tesla. On Autonomy Day, Tesla answered them all. I want to thank Tesla for being so forthcoming with the technical details. You came through. Thank you, Elon, and especially thank you, Andrej.

I also want to thank Tasha Keeney at ARK Invest for open sourcing her autonomous taxi model, and for asking perhaps the most important question on Autonomy Day. Thanks to Tasha’s question, we learned that Tesla’s long-term aspiration is to do end-to-end learning with its as yet mysterious Dojo computer. Thank you, Tasha.

Thanks also to all the machine learning and autonomous vehicle experts and enthusiasts who have answered my questions and provided me with feedback. If you're an expert or enthusiast in one of these areas and you have feedback on this article, please contact me through this form, or contribute to the discussion on the forum I created.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not investment advice. Invest at your own risk.